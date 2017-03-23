UnderClassman All American Game: Five players to watch

On March 26, some of top freshman and sophomores from 12 different states and Canada will invade Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) for the UnderClassman All American Game.

Here are five players participating in the event that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Charles Bassey, St. Anthony (San Antonio, Texas), F, 2019

Bassey is ranked No. 4 overall in the ESPN 25 and thrives in the paint as a big time finisher and rim protector. Bassey’s face-up and back-to-the-basket game are virtually unstoppable.

D.J. Jeffries, Olive Branch (Olive Branch, Miss.), F, 2019

Jeffries is ranked No. 6 overall in the ESPN 25 and uses a relentless motor and athleticism to dominate games.

Matthew Hurt, John Marshall (Rochester, Minn.), F, 2019

Hurt is ranked No. 7 overall in the ESPN 25 and scores in a variety of different ways, using his 6-9, 210-pound frame to create favorable matchups on the offensive end.

James Wiseman, Ensworth School (Nashville, Tenn.), F, 2019

Wiseman is ranked No. 12 overall in the ESPN 25 and causes matchup problems on both ends with his versatility.

The fact James Wiseman is 15 is terrifying! He took flight and did it all this weekend #BattleForTheArch @Hudl pic.twitter.com/G851mtqKfD — Big Marc (@BigMarcSports) July 18, 2016

Makur Maker, Tech Academy (Can.), F, 2020

Maker is the cousin of former No. 1 high school player Thon Maker, now with the Milwaukee Bucks. Makur is building his own buzz with his size (6-11) and skill. Some consider Makur to be the top freshman in the class.

