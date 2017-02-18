Union County, St. X 1-2 at State Wrestling

Union County High School placed five wrestlers in the semifinals and took the lead in the team race Friday at the State Championships held at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington.

The Braves scored 110.5 points, just ahead of second-place St. Xavier (107). Johnson Central (94) is third, followed by Woodford County (76.5) and Simon Kenton (71) and Walton-Verona (71) in a tie for fifth.

Wrestling will resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship matches set to begin at approximately 5 p.m.

Union County, ranked No. 1 in the state and the defending state champion, placed the following wrestlers in the semifinals – Zeke Escalera (106 pounds), Saul Ervin (132), Bryce Sheffer (138), Chance Oxford (145) and Avery Buckman (182).

No. 2 St. X also had five wrestlers reach the semifinals – Nate Wheeler (120), Austin Cook (126), Konner Kraeszig (138), Clayton Hanson (145) and Cameron Ward (160).

Other Louisville-area wrestlers to reach the semifinals were Fern Creek’s Colton Lampe (126), North Oldham’s Drew Johnson (126), Pleasure Ridge Park’s Blake Evans (132), Male’s Zane Brown (152) and Manual’s Jacob Bratcher (170).

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.