Union County, St. X 1-2 in wrestling rankings

Defending state champion Union County kept the No. 1 spot in the KentuckyWrestling.com state rankings released Thursday.

Union County beat No. 2 St. Xavier 46-19 in the championship match of the State Duals held at Lindsey Wilson College.

Here are the complete rankings, including the No. 1 wrestler in each weight class:

* Top 25 teams: 1. Union County, 2. St. Xavier, 3. Walton-Verona, 4. Johnson Central, 5. Woodford County, 6. Simon Kenton, 7. Madison Central, 8. Wayne County, 9. John Hardin, 10. Larue County, 11. Meade County, 12. Christian County, 13. Apollo, 14. Oldham County, 15. Scott, 16. Campbell County, 17. Male, 18. Calloway County, 19. Dixie Heights, 20. North Oldham, 21. Fern Creek, 22. Cooper, 23. North Hardin, 24. Fort Campbell, 25. Jeffersontown.

* No. 1 individuals: 106 pounds – Zeke Escalera (Union County); 112 – Cagen Wallace (Wayne County); 120 – Brady Wells (Campbell County); 126 – Ryan Moore (Walton-Verona); 132 – Saul Ervin (Union County); 138 – Bryce Sheffer (Union County); 145 – Joey Roberts (Woodford County); 152 – Zane Brown (Male); 160 – Mason Smith (Walton-Verona); 170 – Casey Cornett (Simon Kenton); 182 – Max Andreoni (Woodford County); 195 – Matt Steven (LaRue County); 220 – Colby Culver (Calloway County); 285 – Landin Jones (North Oldham).