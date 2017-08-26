Union downs rival Broken Arrow in GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff

Union (Tulsa) took a 17-0 lead and earned a 26-15 victory against rival and host Broken Arrow (Okla.) on Saturday in front of a packed house in the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff.

A.K. Wilson’s 34-yard touchdown run in which he reversed field gave Union at 7-0 lead with 6:35 remaining in the first quarter. Noah Rauschenberg’s added a 37-yard field goal and Keviyon Cooper scored on a 12-yard run for a 17-0 Union lead early in the second quarter.

Broken Arrow got on the board late in the second quarter as Keishun Johnson made an acrobatic catch, but Rauschenberg answered with a 24-yard field goal to give Union a 20-7 lead at halftime.

Broken Arrow then trimmed the lead to 20-15 in the third quarter on a QB sneak from Lafayette Wright, who then scrambled and found Matt Kaiser for the two-point conversion.

After turnovers, Union got field goal from Rauschenberg – this one for 34 yards – to extend the lead to 23-15. He capped the scoring with another FG to make it a 4-for-4 day and set the final margin at 26-15.

Wilson finished with nine catches for 80 yards and ran for 46 yards and the touchdown.