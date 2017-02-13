Updated: Area girls' basketball playoffs to feature 34 teams

The Evangel Lady Eagles will play Scotlandville on Feb. 23 after two byes to open the LHSAA Division I state playoffs. If coach Meoka Young’s club wins that one, they head to the state tournament in Hammond at the University Center Feb. 27-March 4.
The 2017 LHSAA girls’ basketball state championships will kick off Thursday night with a repeat District 1-4A matchup between Woodlawn and Bossier at 7 p.m. on the Lady Knights’ home court.
The two teams have played twice already this season with Woodlawn winning 60-47 in mid-January and 62-59 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
With the LHSAA due to crown 12 state basketball state champions this year, it seems everyone is making the playoffs. In northwest Louisiana, there will be at least 34 teams in the postseason.
In Class 5A, Southwood (22-7) will host Landry-Walker Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday and Captain Shreve (26-4) will host No. 25 Covington. If those District 1-5A rivals win their openers, they’ll meet in the second round. No. 7 Loyola (18-9) will host Teurlings Catholic in Division II.
Airline (14-14) will play at No. 3 Destrehan and No. 14 Ruston will host No. 19 New Iberia. Natchitoches Central (21-8) will host No. 26 Lafayette.
In Class 4A, No. 7 Huntington (20-5) will host No. 26 Leesville at 6 p.m. Thursday, No. 14 Minden (24-5) hosts No. 19 Assumption at 6 p.m. Thursday, while No. 25 Benton (17-14) travels to No. 8 Carencro.
Other area teams earning home playoff games include Captain Shreve, Natchitoches Central, Evangel, Ruston, Huntington, Minden, North Caddo, Red River, Lakeview, Many, Arcadia, Homer, Lincoln Prep, Plain Dealinga St. Mary’s, Cedar Creek, Florien, Stanley, Zwolle, Summerfield and Saline.
The LHSAA will have champions in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A along with champs in Division 1 through Division V.
Class 5
Southwood hosts Landry Walker, 7 p.m. Thursday
Captain Shreve hosts Covington, 6 p.m. Thursday
Nat. Central hosts Lafayette, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Ruston hosts New Iberia, 7 p.m. Thursday
Airline travels to Destrehan
Class 4A
Huntington hosts Leesville, 6 p.m. Thursday
Minden hosts Assumption, 6 p.m. Thursday
Woodlawn hosts Bossier, 7 p.m. Thursday
Benton travels to Carencro, 6 p.m. Thursday
Class 3A
BTW travels to Northwest
Mansfield travels to Winnfield
Class 2A
North Caddo hosts Mentorship Academy
Red River hosts General Trass, 6 p.m. Thursday
Lakeview hosts Springfield
Jonesboro-Hodge hosts W. St. John
Many hosts Cohen Prep
Lakeside visits Rapides
Class 1A
Arcadia host Northwood-Lena
Homer hosts Ringgold, 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Lincoln Prep hosts Montgomery
Plain Dealing hosts Haynesville
Logansport is at North Central
Class B
Florien has a bye, then hosts a winner
Stanley has a bye, then hosts a winner
Zwolle hosts Castor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Division I
Evangel hosts Scotlandville in quarterfinals
Byrd has a bye then visits St. Joseph’s
Division II
Loyola hosts Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m. Monday
Division III
Calvary is at Haynes Academy
Division IV
St. Mary’s has a bye, then hosts a winner game
Cedar Creek has a bye, then hosts a winner game
