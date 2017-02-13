Updated: Area girls' basketball playoffs to feature 34 teams

The Evangel Lady Eagles will play Scotlandville on Feb. 23 after two byes to open the LHSAA Division I state playoffs. If coach Meoka Young’s club wins that one, they head to the state tournament in Hammond at the University Center Feb. 27-March 4.

The 2017 LHSAA girls’ basketball state championships will kick off Thursday night with a repeat District 1-4A matchup between Woodlawn and Bossier at 7 p.m. on the Lady Knights’ home court.

The two teams have played twice already this season with Woodlawn winning 60-47 in mid-January and 62-59 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

With the LHSAA due to crown 12 state basketball state champions this year, it seems everyone is making the playoffs. In northwest Louisiana, there will be at least 34 teams in the postseason.

In Class 5A, Southwood (22-7) will host Landry-Walker Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday and Captain Shreve (26-4) will host No. 25 Covington. If those District 1-5A rivals win their openers, they’ll meet in the second round. No. 7 Loyola (18-9) will host Teurlings Catholic in Division II.

Airline (14-14) will play at No. 3 Destrehan and No. 14 Ruston will host No. 19 New Iberia. Natchitoches Central (21-8) will host No. 26 Lafayette.

In Class 4A, No. 7 Huntington (20-5) will host No. 26 Leesville at 6 p.m. Thursday, No. 14 Minden (24-5) hosts No. 19 Assumption at 6 p.m. Thursday, while No. 25 Benton (17-14) travels to No. 8 Carencro.

Other area teams earning home playoff games include Captain Shreve, Natchitoches Central, Evangel, Ruston, Huntington, Minden, North Caddo, Red River, Lakeview, Many, Arcadia, Homer, Lincoln Prep, Plain Dealinga St. Mary’s, Cedar Creek, Florien, Stanley, Zwolle, Summerfield and Saline.

The LHSAA will have champions in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A along with champs in Division 1 through Division V.

Class 5

Southwood hosts Landry Walker, 7 p.m. Thursday

Captain Shreve hosts Covington, 6 p.m. Thursday

Nat. Central hosts Lafayette, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Ruston hosts New Iberia, 7 p.m. Thursday

Airline travels to Destrehan

Class 4A

Huntington hosts Leesville, 6 p.m. Thursday

Minden hosts Assumption, 6 p.m. Thursday

Woodlawn hosts Bossier, 7 p.m. Thursday

Benton travels to Carencro, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A

BTW travels to Northwest

Mansfield travels to Winnfield

Class 2A

North Caddo hosts Mentorship Academy

Red River hosts General Trass, 6 p.m. Thursday

Lakeview hosts Springfield

Jonesboro-Hodge hosts W. St. John

Many hosts Cohen Prep

Lakeside visits Rapides

Class 1A

Arcadia host Northwood-Lena

Homer hosts Ringgold, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Lincoln Prep hosts Montgomery

Plain Dealing hosts Haynesville

Logansport is at North Central

Class B

Florien has a bye, then hosts a winner

Stanley has a bye, then hosts a winner

Zwolle hosts Castor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Division I

Evangel hosts Scotlandville in quarterfinals

Byrd has a bye then visits St. Joseph’s

Division II

Loyola hosts Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m. Monday

Division III

Calvary is at Haynes Academy

Division IV

St. Mary’s has a bye, then hosts a winner game

Cedar Creek has a bye, then hosts a winner game

