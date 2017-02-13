Updated: Area girls' basketball playoffs to showcase 35 teams

Due to the craziness of having 12 state champions in Louisiana high school basketball this winter, the Evangel Lady Eagles will need to win just one game to advance to the state tournament, slated for Feb. 27 through March 4 in Hammond at Southeastern’s University Center.

Evangel hosts Scotlandville at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 after two byes to open the LHSAA Division I state playoffs. The Lady Eagles are among 35 northwest Louisiana teams that have advanced to the postseason after the LHSAA brackets were released around noon Monday.

The LHSAA will have champions in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A along with champs in Division 1 through Division V.

The state championships will kick off Thursday night locally with a repeat District 1-4A matchup between Woodlawn and Bossier on the Lady Knights’ home court. The two teams have played twice previously this season with Woodlawn winning 60-47 in mid-January and 62-59 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

In Class 5A, Southwood (22-7) will host Landry-Walker Thursday at 7 p.m. and District 1-5A champion Captain Shreve (26-4) will host No. 25 Covington at 6 p.m. the same day. If those District 1-5A rivals win their openers, they’ll meet in the second round.

Also in Class 5A, Natchitoches Central (21-8) hosts Lafayette at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ruston (16-11) hosts New Iberia at 7 p.m. Thursday and Airline (14-14) travels to Destrehan.

All of the area Class 4A teams have set Thursday contests including District 1-4A champ and No. 7-seed Huntington (20-5) hosting No. 26 Leesville at 6 p.m. and No. 14 Minden (24-5) hosting No. 19 Assumption at 6 p.m., while No. 25 Benton (17-14) travels to No. 8 Carencro for a 6 p.m. contest.

In Class 3A, BTW travels to Northwest for a 6:30 p.m. Friday game and Mansfield will go to Winnfield.

In Class 2A, Red River hosts General Trass at 6 p.m. Thursday, while No. 3 North Caddo hosts Mentorship Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday. Also, Lakeview hosts Springfield, Jonesboro-Hodge hosts West St. John, Many hosts Cohen College Prep and Lakeside visits Rapides.

In Class 1A, No. 1 seeded Arcadia hosts Northwood-Lena at 6 p.m. Thursday and Homer hosts Ringgold at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Also, Lincoln Prep hosts Montgomery, Plain Dealing hosts Haynesville and Logansport is at North Central.

In addition to Evangel, Byrd made the Division I playoffs and visits St. Joseph’s at 5 p.m. Monday.

In Division II, No. 7 Loyola (18-9) will host Teurlings Catholic at 6 p.m. Monday in a second-round contest.

In Division III, Calvary will visit Haynes Academy, while in Division IV, St. Mary’s and Cedar Creek earned first-round byes.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6

Class 5A

Southwood (22-7) Landry Walker (20-8), 7 p.m. Thursday

Captain Shreve (26-4) hosts Covington (16-11), 6 p.m. Thursday

Nat. Central (21-8) hosts Lafayette (15-17), 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Ruston (16-11) hosts New Iberia (15-14), 7 p.m. Thursday

Airline (14-14) travels to Destrehan (28-0), 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 4A

Huntington hosts Leesville, 6 p.m. Thursday

Minden hosts Assumption, 6 p.m. Thursday

Woodlawn hosts Bossier, 7 p.m. Thursday

Benton travels to Carencro, 6 p.m. Thursday

Class 3A

BTW travels to Northwest, 6:30 p.m., Friday

Mansfield travels to Winnfield, 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 2A

North Caddo hosts Mentorship Academy, 6 p.m. Thursday

Red River hosts General Trass, 6 p.m. Thursday

Lakeview hosts Springfield

Jonesboro-Hodge hosts W. St. John, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Many hosts Cohen Prep

Lakeside visits Rapides

Class 1A

Arcadia host Northwood-Lena, 6 p.m. Thursday

Homer hosts Ringgold, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Plain Dealing hosts Haynesville, 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Lincoln Prep hosts Montgomery

Logansport is at North Central

Class B

Florien has a first-round bye

Stanley has first-round bye

Zwolle hosts Castor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Division I

Evangel (23-8) hosts Scotlandville (11-18) in quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Feb. 23

Byrd (5-21) visits St. Joseph’s (10-18), 5 p.m. Monday

Division II

Loyola hosts Teurlings Catholic, 6 p.m. Monday

Division III

Calvary visits Haynes Academy, 6 p.m. Thursday

Division IV

St. Mary’s has first-round bye

Cedar Creek has first-round bye

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6