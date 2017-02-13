Updated: Evangel to play one game to advance to Hammond

The Evangel Lady Eagles will play Scotlandville on Feb. 23 after two byes to open the LHSAA Division I state playoffs. If coach Meoka Young’s club wins that one, they head to the state tournament in Hammond at the University Center Feb. 27-March 4.

The 2017 LHSAA girls’ basketball state championships will kick off Thursday night with a repeat District 1-4A matchup between Woodlawn and Bossier on the Lady Knights’ home court.

The two teams have played twice already this season with Woodlawn winning 60-47 in mid-January and 62-59 Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

With the LHSAA due to crown 12 state basketball state champions this year, it seems everyone is making the playoffs. In northwest Louisiana, it appears as many as 34 teams could see the postseason.

In Class 5A, Southwood (22-7) will host Landry-Walker Thursday at 7 p.m. and Captain Shreve (26-4) will host No. 25 Covington. If those District 1-5A rivals win their openers, they’ll meet in the second round. No. 7 Loyola (18-9) will host Teurlings Catholic in Division II.

Airline (14-14) will play at No. 3 Destrehan and No. 14 Ruston will host No. 19 New Iberia. Natchitoches Central (21-8) will host No. 26 Lafayette.

In Class 4A, No. 7 Huntington (20-5) will host No. 26 Leesville, No. 14 Minden (24-5) hosts No. 19 Assumption, while No. 25 Benton (17-14) travels to No. 8 Carencro.

Other area teams earning home playoff games include Captain Shreve, Natchitoches Central, Evangel, Ruston, Huntington, Minden, North Caddo, Red River, Lakeview, Many, Arcadia, Homer, Lincoln Prep, Plain Dealinga St. Mary’s, Cedar Creek, Florien, Stanley, Zwolle, Summerfield and Saline.

The LHSAA will have champions in Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A along with champs in Division 1 through Division V.

Class 5A

Southwood hosts Landry Walker

Captain Shreve hosts Covington

Nat. Central hosts Lafayette

Ruston hosts New Iberia

Airline travels to Destrehan

Class 4A

Huntington hosts Leesville

Minden hosts Assumption

Woodlawn hosts Bossier

Benton travels to Carencro

Class 3A

BTW travels to Northwest

Mansfield travels to Winnfield

Class 2A

North Caddo hosts Mentorship Academy

Red River hosts General Trass

Lakeview hosts Springfield

Jonesboro-Hodge hosts W. St. John

Many hosts Cohen Prep

Lakeside visits Rapides

Class 1A

Arcadia host Northwood-Lena

Homer hosts Ringgold

Lincoln Prep hosts Montgomery

Plain Dealing hosts Haynesville

Logansport is at North Central

Class B

Florien has a bye, then hosts a winner

Stanley has a bye, then hosts a winner

Zwolle hosts Castor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Division I

Evangel hosts Scotlandville in quarterfinals

Byrd has a bye then visits St. Joseph’s

Division II

Loyola has a bye the hosts Teurlings Cathoic

Division III

Calvary is at Haynes Academy

Division IV

St. Mary’s has a bye, then hosts a winner game

Cedar Creek has a bye, then hosts a winner game

