Updated: Fair Park’s Hamilton moving to Southwood

Major changes are afoot at Southwood High School in regards to the schools’ boys’ and girls’ basketball programs.

Fair Park boys’ coach Eddie Hamilton Jr. will become the boys’ coach at Southwood once the current school year ends, according to principal Jeff Roberts.

“Coach Hamilton is a great person, a role model for his players and a great coach,” Roberts told The Times. “He will also bring some administrative qualities to our school that will also prove helpful.”

Fair Park is due to be consolidated with BTW during the off-season if a vote by the Caddo Parish School Board is approved by the state.

“Of course that’s predicated on Fair Park closing,” Roberts said.

Current Southwood boys coach Stephen Harshaw will become coach of the Lady Cowboys, currently under the direction of Terry Josting. Josting is due to become an assistant for Harshaw.

“Coach Harshaw has done a tremendous job as our boys coach. I have nothing but good things to say about him,” Roberts said.

“I feel with Hamilton and Harshaw we have two great basketball minds and two great people who will be role models for our students on and off the basketball coach as well as in the community.”

Hamilton, a BTW graduate, has his final Fair Park team (28-7) heading into the LHSAA Class 4A quarterfinals with a Friday night date with Woodlawn on the slate. A victory there would send the Indians to March Madness in Lake Charles next week with a chance at a state title.

“Although, I am excited about the opportunity to join Southwood, right now, Fair Park is focused on the task at hand,” Hamilton said. “This group of seniors has been through a lot this season. There is a lot of weight on their shoulders with the school merger happening. This group young men really want to embrace this opportunity, so that is where our focus is.

“I will turn my attention to Southwood after we complete our mission of pursuing a LHSAA Class 4A State Championship.”

Harshaw was highly successful as the girls’ coach at El Dorado before coming to Southwood this past season when Norm Picou left to become an administrator in Bossier Parish.

Hamilton was previously an assistant at Southwood under Picou. Josting had planned to coach another year before retiring, according to Roberts.

“Terry had in mind getting out next year anyway because his son is getting older,” Roberts said. “It just happened that the opportunities presented themselves now, so we needed to lock things up.”

