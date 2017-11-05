UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports' 2018 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2018.
The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41.
UPDATED: 11/4/17
|Rank
|School
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|Scout
|Avg.
|1
|Ohio State
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1.25
|2
|Texas
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2.75
|3
|Penn State
|3
|3
|2
|4
|3.00
|4
|Miami
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4.25
|5
|Oregon
|8
|6
|5
|1
|5.00
|6
|Georgia
|4
|5
|6
|10
|6.25
|7
|Oklahoma
|6
|9
|9
|9
|8.25
|8
|Florida
|7
|8
|10
|12
|9.00
|9
|Notre Dame
|9
|10
|11
|8
|9.50
|10
|Tennessee
|11
|11
|8
|11
|10.25
|11
|UCLA
|14
|12
|12
|6
|11.00
|12
|Mississippi St.
|15
|17
|13
|7
|13.00
|13
|Texas A&M
|16
|14
|15
|13
|14.50
|14
|Michigan
|13
|15
|26
|15
|17.25
|15
|Florida St.
|10
|41
|7
|14
|18.00
|16
|LSU
|12
|16
|21
|25
|18.50
|17
|Maryland
|17
|20
|14
|35
|21.50
|18
|Clemson
|19
|13
|32
|24
|22.00
|19
|Alabama
|25
|19
|24
|22
|22.50
|20
|Kentucky
|18
|24
|20
|29
|22.75
|T21
|South Carolina
|23
|30
|22
|20
|23.75
|T21
|TCU
|22
|23
|17
|33
|23.75
|23
|Auburn
|21
|21
|27
|21
|24.00
|24
|USC
|31
|22
|29
|16
|24.50
|25
|Louisville
|24
|25
|19
|34
|25.50
|26
|Virginia Tech
|20
|18
|16
|53
|26.75
|27
|West Virginia
|27
|41
|18
|23
|29.50
|28
|Oklahoma St.
|28
|28
|25
|39
|30.00
|T29
|Michigan St.
|33
|33
|28
|18
|30.50
|T29
|NC State
|32
|36
|35
|19
|30.50
|31
|Washington
|30
|26
|38
|32
|31.50
|32
|Minnesota
|26
|34
|30
|42
|33.00
|33
|Vanderbilt
|35
|32
|37
|30
|33.50
|34
|Baylor
|34
|27
|23
|51
|33.75
|35
|Wisconsin
|29
|35
|30
|45
|34.75
|36
|Washington State
|36
|41
|33
|17
|37.00
|37
|Cal
|49
|41
|34
|56
|37.50
|38
|Indiana
|46
|41
|36
|62
|38.50
|39
|North Carolina
|37
|38
|43
|37
|38.75
|40
|Houston
|58
|41
|39
|59
|40.00
|41
|Rutgers
|51
|41
|41
|60
|41.00
|42
|USF
|45
|41
|42
|46
|41.50
|43
|Colorado
|54
|41
|44
|40
|42.50
|44
|BYU
|57
|41
|52
|27
|44.25
|45
|Northwestern
|42
|37
|48
|52
|44.75
|T46
|Purdue
|44
|41
|46
|49
|45.00
|T46
|Texas Tech
|62
|41
|49
|65
|45.00
|48
|Cincinnati
|41
|41
|40
|61
|45.75
|49
|Georgia Tech
|47
|41
|52
|67
|46.50
|50
|Arizona State
|48
|41
|54
|44
|47.50
|51
|Duke
|40
|40
|45
|68
|48.25
|52
|Nebraska
|52
|29
|63
|54
|49.50
|53
|Syracuse
|39
|41
|67
|55
|50.50
|54
|Arkansas
|64
|39
|67
|38
|52.00
|55
|Iowa
|38
|41
|66
|70
|53.75
|56
|Boston College
|53
|41
|46
|90
|57.50
|57
|Virginia
|50
|41
|51
|91
|58.25
|58
|Pitt
|55
|41
|59
|80
|58.75
|59
|SMU
|72
|41
|49
|100
|65.50
|60
|Kansas
|83
|41
|68
|71
|65.75
UPDATED: 11/4/17