UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports' 2018 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Here are the latest USA TODAY High School Sports’ Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2018.

The composite represents an average of the rankings by the four major recruiting services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. All rankings went to Top 50, except ESPN, which is Top 40. Teams not ranked in ESPN’s Top 40 received a 41.

UPDATED: 11/4/17

Rank School 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg. 1 Ohio State 1 1 1 2 1.25 2 Texas 2 2 4 3 2.75 3 Penn State 3 3 2 4 3.00 4 Miami 5 4 3 5 4.25 5 Oregon 8 6 5 1 5.00 6 Georgia 4 5 6 10 6.25 7 Oklahoma 6 9 9 9 8.25 8 Florida 7 8 10 12 9.00 9 Notre Dame 9 10 11 8 9.50 10 Tennessee 11 11 8 11 10.25 11 UCLA 14 12 12 6 11.00 12 Mississippi St. 15 17 13 7 13.00 13 Texas A&M 16 14 15 13 14.50 14 Michigan 13 15 26 15 17.25 15 Florida St. 10 41 7 14 18.00 16 LSU 12 16 21 25 18.50 17 Maryland 17 20 14 35 21.50 18 Clemson 19 13 32 24 22.00 19 Alabama 25 19 24 22 22.50 20 Kentucky 18 24 20 29 22.75 T21 South Carolina 23 30 22 20 23.75 T21 TCU 22 23 17 33 23.75 23 Auburn 21 21 27 21 24.00 24 USC 31 22 29 16 24.50 25 Louisville 24 25 19 34 25.50 26 Virginia Tech 20 18 16 53 26.75 27 West Virginia 27 41 18 23 29.50 28 Oklahoma St. 28 28 25 39 30.00 T29 Michigan St. 33 33 28 18 30.50 T29 NC State 32 36 35 19 30.50 31 Washington 30 26 38 32 31.50 32 Minnesota 26 34 30 42 33.00 33 Vanderbilt 35 32 37 30 33.50 34 Baylor 34 27 23 51 33.75 35 Wisconsin 29 35 30 45 34.75 36 Washington State 36 41 33 17 37.00 37 Cal 49 41 34 56 37.50 38 Indiana 46 41 36 62 38.50 39 North Carolina 37 38 43 37 38.75 40 Houston 58 41 39 59 40.00 41 Rutgers 51 41 41 60 41.00 42 USF 45 41 42 46 41.50 43 Colorado 54 41 44 40 42.50 44 BYU 57 41 52 27 44.25 45 Northwestern 42 37 48 52 44.75 T46 Purdue 44 41 46 49 45.00 T46 Texas Tech 62 41 49 65 45.00 48 Cincinnati 41 41 40 61 45.75 49 Georgia Tech 47 41 52 67 46.50 50 Arizona State 48 41 54 44 47.50 51 Duke 40 40 45 68 48.25 52 Nebraska 52 29 63 54 49.50 53 Syracuse 39 41 67 55 50.50 54 Arkansas 64 39 67 38 52.00 55 Iowa 38 41 66 70 53.75 56 Boston College 53 41 46 90 57.50 57 Virginia 50 41 51 91 58.25 58 Pitt 55 41 59 80 58.75 59 SMU 72 41 49 100 65.50 60 Kansas 83 41 68 71 65.75

UPDATED: 11/4/17