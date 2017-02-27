Updates: Day 1 of the Iowa girls state basketball tournament

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Bellevue Marquette 61

Bri Jensen and Addison Hirschman combined to score 40 points and won its first ever state girls’ basketball tournament game.

Jensen scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Hirschman had 18 points for Kingsley-Pierson, now 24-1.

The winners made 18 of 23 free throw attempts in the victory.

Kingsley-Pierson also qualified for state in 1962, 1967 and 2016, losing in its tournament opener every time.

Bellevue Marquette finished the season at 21-4. Marissa Schroeder scored a team-high 38 points, making 12 of 14 free throws. She also had 11 rebounds.

Marquette’s Teona Richman added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Springville 56, Burlington Notre Dame 16

Top-ranked Springville’s defensive skills sparkled in the opening game of the state girls’ basketball tournament.

The defending state champions improved to 23-2 this season by holding Notre Dame to 0-for-22 shooting from the field in the second half Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Springville had held foes to 27 points a game entering the quarterfinal.

Mikayla Nachazel led Springville with 18 points. Rylee Menster had 15 and Madi Wagaman added 10.

The winners piled up 18 steals, forced 24 turnovers and blocked eight shots.

Springville led 29-14 at halftime.

Notre Dame, which won a state championship in 2014, finished the season at 19-7. Hailey Blythe topped her team with eight points.

Photo gallery: 10 Photos: Class 1A girl’s Springville vs Burlington Notre Dame

@media screen and (max-width: 736px) {

h3.presto-h3 {font-family: “Futura Today Demi” !important;

padding-bottom: 30px;

padding-top: 15px;

}

.presto-h2 {

padding: 10px 20px;

font-size: 150%;

}

}

h3.presto-h3 {

font: 18px ‘Futura Today Demibold’;

}

h2.presto-h2 {}

.presto-h2 {}