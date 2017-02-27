Updates: Day 1 of the Iowa girls state basketball tournament

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Iowa City Regina 67, Logan-Magnolia 54

It took some time, but No. 1 Regina finally found the necessary separation.

Despite leading by only single digits for the entire first half and well into the third quarter, the Regals turned up the defensive pressure late and slowly wore down Logan-Magnolia en route to Monday’s 67-54 win in the Class 2A state tournament quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena.

Regina will face the Western Christian-North Linn winner in Thursday’s semifinals at 1:30 p.m.

Sophomore Alex Wiese led Regina (26-0) with 18 points and 11 rebounds and received double-figure help from Mary Crompton (15 points) and Sarah Lehman (14).

Sporting a 48-39 lead as the third quarter wound down, Regina ripped off a 12-2 run to go up by double digits for good. After Wiese did most of the early damage — she had 14 at the break — Crompton and Lehman found some footing late after hitting just three total shots in the first half.

Logan Magnolia’s Kylan Straight poured in a game-high 22 points. Kenzie Cunard added 13.

CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Sidney 43

A year ago, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton’s players wept after their team lost a state tournament game.

The girls smiled Monday after ousting first-time state qualifier Sidney in a Class 1A state girls’ basketball game at Wells Fargo Arena.

Sophia Peppers scored 22 points and her third-ranked team advanced to a semifinal.

Kealey Nelson added 16 points for the winners, who improved to 24-1 this season.

It was the third consecutive state tournament appearance for Exira/EHK. The team also won its 2015 opener.

Exira-EHK held a narrow 16-14 lead after the first quarter.

Peppers scored eight of her points in the second quarter, when her team outscored Sidney 19-6.

Camryn McClintock led Sidney (23-2) with 14 points.

Exira/EHK will face Turkey Valley of Jackson Junction, last year’s state runner-up, in a semifinal at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Turkey Valley (Jackson Junction) 60, Janesville 58

Shelby Reicks scored three points in the final 29 seconds to lift Turkey Valley in a quarterfinal Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Reicks capped a tremendous late rally by driving for a basket with 29 seconds to go and sinking a free throw with 3.5 seconds left. She led Turkey Valley with 21 points.

Janesville (24-1) led 58-52 with less than 90 seconds remaining. Elli Winter and Kayla Gebel both hit baskets in the last 1:11.

Turkey Valley (22-2), last year’s state runner-up, had four players in double figures. Morgan Kuennen scored 13, Sadie Nymeyer 12 and Elli Winter 10.

Tori Hazard of Janesville led all players with 34 points. It was the second state tournament appearance for her school.

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Bellevue Marquette 61

Bri Jensen and Addison Hirschman combined to score 40 points and won its first ever state girls’ basketball tournament game.

Jensen scored 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Hirschman had 18 points for Kingsley-Pierson, now 24-1.

The winners made 18 of 23 free throw attempts in the victory.

Kingsley-Pierson also qualified for state in 1962, 1967 and 2016, losing in its tournament opener every time.

Bellevue Marquette finished the season at 21-4. Marissa Schroeder scored a team-high 38 points, making 12 of 14 free throws. She also had 11 rebounds.

Marquette’s Teona Richman added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Photo gallery: 15 photos: Class 1A girls’ Marquette Catholic vs Kingsley-Pierson

Springville 56, Burlington Notre Dame 16

Top-ranked Springville’s defensive skills sparkled in the opening game of the state girls’ basketball tournament.

The defending state champions improved to 23-2 this season by holding Notre Dame to 0-for-22 shooting from the field in the second half Monday at Wells Fargo Arena.

Springville had held foes to 27 points a game entering the quarterfinal.

Mikayla Nachazel led Springville with 18 points. Rylee Menster had 15 and Madi Wagaman added 10.

The winners piled up 18 steals, forced 24 turnovers and blocked eight shots.

Springville led 29-14 at halftime.

Notre Dame, which won a state championship in 2014, finished the season at 19-7. Hailey Blythe topped her team with eight points.

Photo gallery: 10 Photos: Class 1A girl’s Springville vs Burlington Notre Dame

