Updating the nation's longest active football winning streaks

With two of the nation’s longest winning streaks ending Friday night, it’s time to reset the active streaks around the nation.

In case you missed it, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) saw its 55-game winning streak come to an end and Pella (Iowa) saw its 42-game run halted.

Here are the longest active 11-man streaks through Saturday morning:

1. Kimberly (Wis.) — 59.

2. Soldotna (Alaska) — 55.

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona, Pa.) — 48. (plays Saturday)

tie. Bremond (Texas) — 48.

5. Lamar (Mo.) — 38

tie. Wagoner (Okla.) — 38.