Where the nation’s longest football winning streak stand entering 2017 season

With the 2017 high school football season rapidly approaching, we look at the teams with the longest active winning streaks.

The list is led by Kimberly (Wis.), which won another state title last season. Mission Viejo, which had won 39 in a row, had its streak stopped late last season Rancho Cucamonga.

Each team is listed below with its current mark and season-opening opponent.

1. Kimberly (Wis.) — 56. Opens season at Fond du Lac (Wis.) Aug. 18.

2. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) — 54. Opens season vs. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) Aug. 25.

3. Soldotna (Alaska) — 50. Opens season at West Anchorage (Alaska) Aug. 11.

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (Altoona, Pa.) — 47. Opens season vs. Bedford (Pa.) Aug. 26.

tie. Bremond (Texas) — 47. Opens vs. Whitewright (Texas) Aug. 31.

6. Pella (Iowa) — 41. Opens at Oskaloosa (Iowa) Aug. 25.

7. Wagoner (Okla.) — 37. Opens at Coweta (Okla.) Sept. 1.