Urban Meyer didn't just recruit TE Jeremy Ruckert, he recruited his girlfriend and her family, too

When Jeremy Ruckert officially committed to Ohio State Monday, he became the latest walking testament to Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s recruiting prowess. In fact, Ruckert made clear that Meyer was doing much more than recruiting him; he was also recruiting his family and even his girlfriend.

In an interview with the Ohio State website Eleven Warriors, the Lindenhurst, N.Y. native detailed just how much attention Meyer had been paying he and his family:

“Coach Meyer texts me every day,” Ruckert said. “He doesn’t just text me, either. He texts my family and my girlfriend and sends letters to my girlfriend’s mom. He really goes the extra mile to make sure my parents and my family after comfortable being with him the next four years, which is the most important thing.”

You read that correctly. Urban Meyer isn’t just texting kids he wants to come to Columbus; he’s also connecting with their families and even their significant other’s family. His girlfriend’s mom? That’s true attention to detail.

Clearly that commitment to Ruckert’s family sensibilities paid off for Meyer, with the tight end making it clear that he was picking a school not just for a national championship-contending football experience, but also for the skills it would provide for the rest of his life and his family’s comfort with the program.

It’s hard to imagine a stronger connection than the one Meyer forged with Ruckert’s connections via good old fashioned constant contact.