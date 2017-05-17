Urban Meyer got in a dig at Michigan when celebrating 4-star LB Dallas Gant's commitment

When Dallas Gant committed to Ohio State on Tuesday, the Toledo native chose the Buckeyes ahead of scholarship offers from Michigan, Michigan State and others.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer couldn’t let that first one slide.

As coaches are wont to do, Meyer celebrated Gant’s commitment with an unspecific Tweet, though this one was pretty hard to get confused because it was a direct shot across the bow at Ohio State’s biggest rival.

Here’s Meyer’s tweet, which references a very specific 2016 matchup.

That’s one way to slyly acknowledge landing a commit in front of your archrival. It’s still early and with Toledo geographically closer to Michigan than Ohio State, you can be sure that Jim Harbaugh and his staff will keep recruiting Gant. Should the linebacker eventually change his mind in favor of a future in Ann Arbor, that Meyer tweet would look pretty silly.

There’s no sense such a shift is in the offing, which is good news for Meyer, his staff and his social media accounts.