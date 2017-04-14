Urban Meyer: 'I had one of the greatest experiences in high school football'

The name of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is synonymous with college football. Three national championships as a head coach will have that impact.

With the college ranks and high school football being inexorably linked, though, Meyer knows where the foundation for his illustrious career was built.

Meyer and his staff are hosting their annual coaching clinic for high school and college coaches in conjunction with Saturday’s spring game.

Over 1,000 coaches were on hand Friday afternoon to hear Meyer’s keynote address according to Bucknuts, the Ohio State 247 Sports site. Speaking for nearly a half-hour, the site reported that the main theme was that coaches must instill ownership in their programs to their players.

As Meyer tells it, his experience as a high school player in his hometown of Ashtabula, Ohio, set the tone.

“They taught me about esprit de corps and how to be a great teammate,” Meyer said. “As a result, I’m now a college football coach. I was very fortunate. I decided to be a college football coach for one reason. I had one of the greatest experiences in high school football. “I played it here in Ohio, I played it for a great hometown and I played for a great staff.”

Meyer attended Ashtabula’s St. John School before going on to a brief career as a defensive back at the University of Cincinnati as well as a two-year minor league baseball career in the Atlanta Braves’ organization. He then started his coaching career in the high school ranks in 1985, as a defensive backs coach at prestigious St. Xavier (Cincinnati), before going on to his illustrious college career that has included head coaching stops at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and, now, Ohio State.

With heavy hitters such as Nike founder Phil Knight and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in attendance this weekend, Meyer never keeps himself far from great thinkers who can help him become better as a coach and a leader.

And that love for leadership, for finding the right mix, should keep Ohio State near the top for a long time. The Buckeyes do, of course, have the No. 2 recruiting class in the country (per the 247 Sports Composite) arriving in Columbus for the fall.

You can read more of Meyer’s interesting comments here.