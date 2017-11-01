Urban Meyer, Ohio State have had recruiting success with the most simple of all pitches

In the aftermath of Ohio State’s thrilling, come-from-behind victory against Penn State, the media was quick to ask questions on everything to Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer. Among the queries? What did Meyer tell to recruits who visited campus for the game:
His answer was elegantly and confidently simple:
That is … bold. It’s also likely not entirely honest; implicit in Ohio State’s recruiting strategy is its exemplary facilities, it’s apparel deal with Nike/LeBron, even it’s dining facilities, as OSU freshman quarterback Tate Martell made clear:
The point is that all of these things are part of Ohio State’s recruiting pitch. That said, Meyer’s swagger is certainly part of it, and saying things like “do you want in or not,” only reinforces Ohio State’s mystique among prospective student athletes.