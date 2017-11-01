Urban Meyer, Ohio State have had recruiting success with the most simple of all pitches

In the aftermath of Ohio State’s thrilling, come-from-behind victory against Penn State, the media was quick to ask questions on everything to Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer. Among the queries? What did Meyer tell to recruits who visited campus for the game:

His answer was elegantly and confidently simple:

Urban Myer: “Here’s our recruiting pitch: do you want in or not?” — Nick Piotrowicz (@NickPiotrowicz) October 30, 2017

That is … bold. It’s also likely not entirely honest; implicit in Ohio State’s recruiting strategy is its exemplary facilities, it’s apparel deal with Nike/LeBron, even it’s dining facilities, as OSU freshman quarterback Tate Martell made clear:

how does OSU expect us to keep getting 5 star athletes if we can’t take them to Adriatico’s for dinner? half the reason i came here… 😠 https://t.co/7aV3jrkdcp — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) October 31, 2017

The point is that all of these things are part of Ohio State’s recruiting pitch. That said, Meyer’s swagger is certainly part of it, and saying things like “do you want in or not,” only reinforces Ohio State’s mystique among prospective student athletes.