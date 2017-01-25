Urban Meyer's son, Nate, commits to play baseball at Cincinnati

Nate Meyer, the son of Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Urban Meyer, announced via Twitter Monday night that he’s committed to play baseball at the University of Cincinnati.

Honored and humbled to say that I have committed to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Cincinnati. Go Bearcats! pic.twitter.com/Bp4kL1XYFp — Nate Meyer (@nxmeyer15) January 24, 2017

Nate, a junior at Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, is – like his dad was – a highly regarded baseball player. And he intends to be a student-athlete at UC, like his dad was.

Urban Meyer walked onto the Bearcats’ football team in 1984 after playing minor-league baseball for two years. (The Atlanta Braves drafted him out of high school.)

“We are very proud of Nate and he has worked hard for this opportunity,” Urban Meyer told ElevenWarriors.com on Monday in response to the news.