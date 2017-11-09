Urban Meyer's son Nate signs baseball scholarship with Cincinnati, making all three Meyer children scholarship athletes

There was exciting news for Urban and Shelley Meyer on Tuesday night when their son, Nate, officially signed a scholarship offer to play baseball at Cincinnati. There was a slight downside, however: Just like his older sisters, Nate will be taking his talents out of Columbus.

Nate Meyer, the youngest of the Buckeyes coach’s three children, will join the Cincinnati baseball team in fall 2018 after he concludes his high school career at Dublin, Ohio’s Bishop Watterson (Dublin is in the suburban Columbus area). Meyer is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound infielder (he plays both shortstop and third base) who could make an immediate impact at Cincinnati after earning second-team all state honors as a junior at Watterson.

Meyer originally committed to the Bearcats in January and never wavered from his pledge.

The bigger picture, however, is that Meyer’s signature on that paper for Cincinnati officially completed the Meyer family’s run of scholarship teenagers. Nicki Meyer, the oldest daughter, played volleyball at Georgia Tech while Gigi Meyer was a four-year setter at Florida Gulf Coast, where she later became an assistant coach.

As for Nate, he’s ready for Division I college baseball, despite the fact that he’s a three-year varsity football wide receiver at Watterson as well. He’ll captain the Bishop Watterson team as a senior, where he told the school’s news service that he hopes to be a leader like his father.

“Growing up in that atmosphere watching my dad teach this amazing work ethic — to get people to keep straining and get what they want out of themselves — is what I’ve tried to do with my life,” Meyer told BishopWatterson.com. “I’ve learned leadership skills because it all happened right in front of me.

“I want to let teammates know that I always will be there for them. You have to make sure there is 100 percent effort from everyone.”