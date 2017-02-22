Urbandale, Ottumwa win Class 2A state bowling titles

The Urbandale boys and Ottumwa girls won Class 2A state bowling team championships Tuesday at Plaza Lanes in Des Moines.

As the boys’ top individual bowler, junior Alec Reseland paced Urbandale with a score of 535 — 48 pins better than second-place finisher Jake Cook (Keokuk). Urbandale produced four additional bowlers in the top 15: Dillon Kimberley (463, fourth), Devon Moore (438, seventh), Tim Ngo (430, 11th) and Jacob Mellott (413, 14th).

That effort helped the J-Hawks produce a team score of 3,395 — 322 pins better than second-place Council Bluffs and 328 pins better than third-place Western Dubuque.

On the girls’ side, Keokuk’s Kaitlin Moore took home top individual honors with an overall score of 470. Ottumwa freshman Jennifer Goodman finished second at 459 as one of three Bulldog bowlers in the top-15, along with Carin Davidson (400, 12th) and Makayla Martsching (395, 14th).

Those showings yielded a 3,010 team score for Ottumwa — 21 pins better than second-place Waterloo East and 174 pins better than Urbandale.

The state bowling action continues Wednesday with Class 3A competition.

