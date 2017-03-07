Menu

Ursuline Academy (Del.) leads three new teams in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Ursuline’s Kryshell Gordy (No. 14) laughs with her teammates. The Raiders are in the state semifinals and are the top-ranked new team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings at No. 23.

The playoffs took their toll on the teams in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings, opening up the door for three new teams.

The top newcomer is No. 23 Ursuline Academy (Wilmington, Del.). The Raiders (21-1) are in the state semifinals after two wins last week. Maggie Connolly had 17 points in a 55-27 defeat of Sussex Tech (Georgetown) in a state quarterfinal. Alisha Lewis had 12 points in a 63-23 defeat of Milford in the second round of the state tournament.

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) retained the top spot.

New No. 24 Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) is 28-0 after two playoff wins last week. Paige Bueckers had 23 points in a 75-21 defeat of Minneapolis South in a 4A Section 6 semifinal. Dlayla Chakolis had 12 points in a 75-21 defeat of Washburn (Minneapolis) in a Section 6 quarterfinal.

New No. 25 Geneva, Ill., won its state 4A title last week.  Grace Loberg had 17 points in a 41-40 defeat of Edwardsville in the 4A state championship. Margaret Whitley hit the game-winning shot in a 34-33 defeat of Fremd (Palatine) in a 4A semifinal.

Three teams fell out with playoff losses: No. 14 Central Valley, Spokane, Wash.; No. 16 Montini Catholic, Lombard, Ill.; and No. 22 Male, Louisville

