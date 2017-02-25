Ursuline girls win second straight DIAA swimming title

NEWARK – Ursuline’s senior class came in the 2017 DIAA Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships wanting to finish on a high note and add another state championship to its résumé.

The Raiders used nine total finishes in the top three, including three race wins, to score 276 points to win their second straight state title Saturday at the University of Delaware’s Rawstrom Natatorium.

“It’s amazing,” Ursuline senior Marie Dickson said. “We wanted to win this so badly, especially for our coaches. There are a bunch of us who are graduating, so we wanted to go out with a bang. We really wanted to finish strong.”

Dickson gave the Raiders their first victory of the day when she took home first place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:06.05, and she added another gold medal later when she won 100-yard backstroke in 58.41 seconds.

Ursuline capped off its state championship win by winning the final event of the day in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:37.45, and the foursome of Dickson, Abigail Poole, Allison Thomas and Heidi Dickson put extra emphasis on winning the event after the Raiders fell short in the other two relays.

“They wanted to win a relay. They had that in their minds without even knowing what the score was. They just wanted to win that last relay,” Ursuline head coach Kelly Ellis said.

In addition to their three victories, the Raiders got a pair of second-place finishes from Heidi Dickson in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle and a runner up in the 200 free relay, and their third-place finishes came from Allison Thomas in the 100-yard freestyle, Sophia McAnery-Droz in the 100 backstroke and the 200 medley relay.

Those podium finishes were backed up by strong performances in other events from other swimmers to help Ursuline score as many points as possible, and Ellis said everybody on the team contributed to the state title.

“I had eighth grader who finished ninth in the 500. I had a senior who won both of her events,” Ellis said. “Everyone put in their best effort, and that’s why we got where we were. I’m totally proud of every kid that swam.”

The battle for second place came down to the final race of the afternoon as Newark Charter and Charter School of Wilmington were neck-and-neck, and the Patriots’ second place in the race allowed them to finish with 229 points and beat the Force by 14 points, giving the school its best finish in its young history.

“It feels great. It feels really good. Starting this program four years ago, and to be here four years later second in the state is an amazing feeling. It’s a testament to the girls,” Patriots head coach Kurtis Wittman said. “They swam their hearts out. It’s been a really awesome year. Our assistant Maddie (Pruitt) and I have been waiting for this all year. It finally came, and the girls did better than we ever imagined.”

The third-place finish ends Charter School of Wilmington’s 11 year run of top two finishes.

There were two other two-time winners Saturday in Sanford’s Bella Warner (200 and 500 freestyle), and Cape Henlopen’s relay teams, who won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Other state champions were Delaware Military Academy’s Kelly Blake in the 50 freestyle, Archmere’s Chelsey Liu in the 100 freestyle, Wilmington Friends’ Ashley Chompre in the 100 butterfly, St. Mark’s Marie Wilson in the 100 breaststroke and Newark’s Alexis Bedford in diving.