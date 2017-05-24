See the more than 400 players nominated for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

More than 400 football players in the Class of 2018 have been nominated for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance.
One hundred players will be selected from among the 400 nominees to the play in the game in January in San Antonio on NBC.
The nominees were chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee, which consists of All American Games, its national network of coaches and scouts, and 247Sports.
At this point, 38 players in the Class of 2018 have publicly identified that they have committed to the Army Bowl. Among them are the top eight players in the 247Sports Composite: pro-style quarterback Trevor Lawrence, strong side defensive end Xavier Thomas, weak side defensive end Micha Parsons, cornerback Patrick Surtain, running back Zamir White, inside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, guard Jamaree Sayler, offensive tackle Jackson Carman.
|First
|Last
|Position
|High School
|City
|State
|Jordyn
|Adams
|WR
|Blythewood
|Blythewood
|SC
|Jayson
|Ademiloa
|DL
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Justin
|Ademiloa
|LB
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Ayodele
|Adeoye
|LB
|Ritenour
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Ke’von
|Ahmad
|WR
|Heritage
|Colleyville
|TX
|Manuel
|Allen
|WR
|Centennial
|Corona
|CA
|Derrick
|Allen
|DB
|Lassiter
|Marrietta
|GA
|Adam
|Anderson
|LB
|Rome
|Rome
|GA
|Shaquon
|Anderson-Butts
|WR
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Eyabi
|Anoma
|DE
|St. Frances Academy
|Baltimore
|MD
|Ricardo
|Arias
|WR
|Mclane
|Fresno
|CA
|Jalyn
|Armour-Davis
|DB
|St. Paul’s
|Mobile
|AL
|Christian
|Armstrong
|OL
|Warner Robbins
|Warner Robins
|GA
|Keshon
|Artis
|LB
|Oscar Smith
|Chesapeake
|VA
|Nana
|Asiedu
|OL
|North Stafford
|Stafford
|VA
|Kevin
|Austin
|WR
|North Broward Prep
|Coconut Creek
|FL
|Calvin
|Avery
|DL
|Bishop Dunne
|Dallas
|TX
|Kamryn
|Babb
|WR
|Christian Brothers College
|St. Louis
|MO
|Chad
|Bailey
|LB
|Ridge Point
|Missouri City
|TX
|William
|Barnes
|OL
|Apopka
|Apopka
|FL
|Brenden
|Bates
|TE
|Moeller
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Miles
|Battle
|WR
|Cy-Creek
|Houston
|TX
|Matthew
|Bauer
|LB
|Cathedral Prep
|Erie
|PA
|Tyler
|Baylor
|DL
|Good Counsel
|Olney
|MD
|Josh
|Belk
|DT
|Lewisville
|Richburg
|SC
|Kirby
|Bennett
|RB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Al
|Blades
|DB
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Cole
|Blanton
|OL
|Cypress Ranch
|Cypress
|TX
|Chris
|Bleich
|OL
|Wyoming Valley West
|Plymouth
|PA
|Gerry
|Bohanon
|ATH
|Earle
|Earle
|AR
|C.J.
|Bolar
|ATH
|Purvis
|Purvis
|MS
|Isaiah
|Bolden
|DB
|Wesley Chapel
|Zephyrhills
|FL
|Nikolas
|Bonitto
|DE
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Kwabena
|Bonsu
|DL
|South Cobb
|Avondale Estates
|GA
|Thomas
|Booker
|TE
|Gilman
|Baltimore
|MD
|Noah
|Boykin
|DB
|H.D. Woodson
|Washington
|DC
|Jarius
|Brents
|DB
|Waggener
|Louisville
|KY
|Tommy
|Brown
|OL
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Chris
|Brown
|RB
|El Camino
|Oceanside
|CA
|Dyami
|Brown
|WR
|West Mecklenburg
|Charlotte
|NC
|Bobby
|Brown
|DL
|Lamar
|Arlington
|TX
|Amari
|Burney
|DB
|Calvary Christian School
|Clearwater
|FL
|Tommy
|Bush
|WR
|Samuel Clemens
|Schertz
|TX
|Draco
|Bynum
|DL
|Wilsonville
|Wilsonville
|OR
|Bo
|Calvert
|LB
|Oaks Christian School
|Westlake Village
|CA
|Tyson
|Campbell
|DB
|American Heritage
|Plantation
|FL
|Jackson
|Carman
|OL
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|OH
|Jerome
|Carvin
|OL
|Cordova
|Cordova
|TN
|McCallan
|Castles
|TE
|South Tahoe
|South Lake Tahoe
|CA
|Bryan
|Catchings
|OL
|Oak Ridge
|El Dorado Hills
|CA
|Ja’Marr
|Chase
|WR
|Rummel
|Metairie
|LA
|Andrew
|Chatfield
|LB
|American Heritage
|Plantation
|FL
|Jamarcus
|Chatman
|DE
|Rome
|Rome
|GA
|Armani
|Chatman
|WR
|Bayside
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Jajuan
|Cherry
|DB
|Okeechobee
|Okeechobee
|FL
|T.K.
|Chimedza
|DT
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Damone
|Clark
|LB
|Southern University Lab
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Iverson
|Clement
|ATH
|Rancocas Valley
|Mount Holly
|NJ
|Barton
|Clement
|OL
|Fort Bend Marshall
|Missouri City
|TX
|Keondre
|Coburn
|DT
|Westfield
|Houston
|TX
|Chamarri
|Conner
|DB
|Trinity Christian
|Jacksonville
|FL
|James
|Cook
|RB
|Miami Central
|Miami
|FL
|Anthony
|Cook
|DB
|Lamar
|Houston
|TX
|Devon
|Cooley
|WR
|Buena Park
|Buena Park
|CA
|Robert
|Cooper
|DT
|South Gwinnett
|Snellville
|GA
|Jacob
|Copeland
|ATH
|Pine Forest
|Pensacola
|FL
|Matt
|Corral
|QB
|Oaks Christian School
|Thousand Oaks
|CA
|Chase
|Cota
|WR
|South Medford
|Medford
|OR
|Davin
|Cotton
|DT
|Evangel Christian
|Shreveport
|LA
|Brenton
|Cox
|DL
|Stockbridge
|Stockbridge
|GA
|Jaqualyn
|Crawford
|DB
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|TX
|Isaah
|Crocker
|WR
|Inderkum
|Scremento
|CA
|D.J.
|Crossen
|DB
|Dudley
|Greensboro
|NC
|Aashari
|Croswell
|DB
|Agustus Hawkins
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Aron
|Cruickshank
|ATH
|Erasmus Hall
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Jaden
|Crumedy
|DL
|Oak Grove
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|Devin
|Culp
|WR
|Gonzaga Preparatory School
|Spokane
|WA
|Cam’Ron
|Davis
|RB
|Carol City
|Miami Gardens
|FL
|Jordan
|Davis
|DL
|Mallard Creek
|Charlotte
|NC
|Jordan
|Davis
|DL
|Southwind
|Memphis
|TN
|Trey
|Dean
|DB
|Dutchtown
|Hampton
|GA
|Justin
|Dedich
|OL
|Chaparral
|Temecula
|CA
|Tyler
|DeSue
|QB
|Bishop Sullivan Catholic
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|Justice
|Dingle
|LB
|Bowling Green
|Bowling Green
|KY
|John
|Dirksen
|OL
|Marion Local
|Maria Stein
|OH
|Finn
|Dirstine
|OL
|Lawrence Academy
|Groton
|MA
|Lyn-J
|Dixon
|RB
|Taylor County
|Butler
|GA
|Jahan
|Dotson
|WR
|The Peddie School
|Highstown
|NJ
|Tre
|Douglas
|DB
|Eagles Landing Christian Academy
|McDonough
|GA
|Gabriel
|Douglas
|WR
|Ryan
|Denton
|TX
|Michael
|Dowell
|RB
|St. Edward
|Lakewood
|OH
|Kevin
|Doyle
|QB
|St. John’s Prep
|Washington
|DC
|Jaelyn
|Duncan
|OL
|St. Frances Academy
|Baltimore
|MD
|Curtis
|Dunlap
|OL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Brennan
|Eagles
|WR
|Alief Taylor
|Houston
|TX
|Miguel
|Edwards
|DB
|Coconut Creek
|Coconut Creek
|FL
|Emil
|Ekiyor
|OL
|Cathedral
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Kaleb
|Eleby
|QB
|Pattonville Sr.
|Maryland Heights
|MO
|DeJuan
|Ellis
|QB
|McDonough School
|Owing Mills
|MD
|Greg
|Emerson
|DL
|North Side
|Jackson
|TN
|Solomon
|Enis
|WR
|North Canyon
|Phoenix
|AZ
|Malcolm
|Epps
|TE
|Dekaney
|Houston
|TX
|Jermaine
|Eskridge
|ATH
|Jefferson
|Tampa
|FL
|Erik
|Ezukanma
|WR
|Timber Creek
|Keller
|TX
|Marquez
|Ezzard
|ATH
|Stocksbridge
|Stocksbridge
|GA
|Justin
|Fields
|QB
|Harrison
|Kennesaw
|GA
|Joshua
|Fleeks
|RB
|Cedar Hill
|Cedar Hill
|TX
|Demetrious
|Flowers
|RB
|St. John Bosco
|Bellflower
|CA
|Austin
|Fontaine
|DL
|DeMatha Catholic
|Hyattsville
|MD
|Luke
|Ford
|TE
|Cartersville
|Cartersville
|IL
|Cade
|Fortin
|QB
|North Gwinnett
|Suwanee
|GA
|BJ
|Foster
|DB
|Angelton
|Angelton
|TX
|Ja’Mion
|Franklin
|DL
|North Caroline
|Ridgely
|MD
|Fabian
|Franklin
|RB
|Hattiesburg
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|Patrick
|Freiermuth
|TE
|Brooks
|North Andover
|MA
|Tyler
|Friday
|DL
|Don Bosco Preparatory
|Ramsey
|NJ
|Gilbert
|Frierson
|DB
|Coral Gables Senior
|Coral Gables
|FL
|Eric
|Fuller
|DB
|Hawkins
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Amari
|Gainer
|DL
|Lawton Chiles
|Tallahassee
|FL
|Connor
|Galvin
|OL
|Katy
|Katy
|TX
|Dallas
|Gant
|LB
|St. John’s Jesuit
|Toledo
|OH
|Palaie
|Gaoteote
|LB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Joey
|Gatewood
|QB
|Bartram Trail
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Daniel
|George
|WR
|Oxon Hill
|Oxon Hill
|MD
|Kalon
|Gervin
|ATH
|Cass Technical
|Detroit
|MI
|Rafiti
|Ghirmai
|OL
|Wakeland
|Frisco
|TX
|Jaelen
|Gill
|RB
|Westerville South
|Westerville
|OH
|Trenton
|Gillison
|TE
|Pickerington Central
|Pickerington
|OH
|Eriq
|Gilyard
|LB
|Trinity Christian Academy
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Mario
|Goodrich
|ATH
|Lee’s Summit West
|Lee’s Summit
|MO
|Kyler
|Gordan
|DB
|Archbishop Murphy
|Everett
|WA
|Devonte
|Gordon
|OL
|Maret School
|Washington
|DC
|Trent
|Gordon
|DB
|Manvel
|Manvel
|TX
|Richard
|Gouraige
|OL
|Cambridge Christian School
|Tampa
|FL
|Anthony
|Grant
|RB
|Buford
|Buford
|GA
|Jalen
|Green
|DB
|Heights
|Houston
|TX
|Olaijah
|Griffin
|DB
|Mission Viejo
|Mission Viejo
|CA
|Houston
|Griffith
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Stanley
|Hackett
|RB
|Sam Rayburn
|Pasadena
|TX
|Nikko
|Hall
|WR
|Calabasas
|Calabasas
|CA
|Jalen
|Hall
|WR
|Hawkins
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Gurvan
|Hall
|DB
|Palm Beach Lakes
|West Palm Beach
|FL
|BJ
|Hanspard
|WR
|DeSoto
|DeSoto
|TX
|Dorian
|Hardy
|DL
|St. Joseph Regional
|Montvale
|NJ
|Omari
|Harris
|LB
|Antioch
|Antioch
|CA
|Michael
|Harris
|LB
|Tucker
|Tucker
|GA
|Corione
|Harris
|DB
|Landry-Walker
|New Orleans
|LA
|Brendon
|Harris
|DB
|Baylor School
|Chattanooga
|TN
|Tre’Shaun
|Harrison
|ATH
|Garfield
|Seattle
|WA
|Aeneas
|Hawkins
|DL
|Archbishop Moeller
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Ryan
|Hayes
|OL
|Traverse City West
|Traverse City
|MI
|Malik
|Heath
|WR
|Callaway
|Jackson
|MS
|Xavier
|Henderson
|ATH
|Pickerington Central
|Pickerington
|OH
|Edward
|Hendix
|WR
|H.D. Woodson
|Washington
|DC
|Nick
|Henkel
|QB
|Brunswick
|Greenwich
|CT
|KJ
|Henry
|DL
|West Forsyth
|Clemmons
|NC
|Robert
|Hicks
|DL
|Booker T. Washington
|Miami
|FL
|Brian
|Hightower
|WR
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Matthew
|Hill
|WR
|Brookwood
|Snellville
|GA
|Deontrey
|Hill
|OL
|Houston County
|Warner Robins
|GA
|Chasen
|Hines
|OL
|Marshall
|Marshall
|TX
|Jevon
|Holland
|DB
|Bishop O’Dowd
|Oakland
|CA
|Dax
|Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Tyneil
|Hopper
|TE
|Roswell
|Roswell
|GA
|Jarveon
|Howard
|RB
|East Marion
|Columbia
|MS
|Talanoa
|Hufanga
|ATH
|Crescent Valley
|Corvallis
|OR
|Reggie
|Hughes
|WR
|Calabasas
|Calabasas
|CA
|Dandre
|Humbles
|ATH
|Hattiesburg
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|Isaiah
|Humphries
|DB
|Sachse
|Sasche
|TX
|Troy
|Hurst
|ATH
|St. Helena Central
|Greensburg
|LA
|Aidan
|Hutchinson
|DL
|Divine Child
|Dearborn
|MI
|Keonte
|Ingram
|RB
|Carthage
|Carthage
|TX
|Julius
|Irvin
|DB
|Servite
|Anaheim
|CA
|Mykee
|Irving
|DL
|Chaminade
|West Hills
|CA
|Maxwell
|Iyama
|OL
|Siegel
|Murfreesboro
|TN
|Adrian
|Jackson
|LB
|Mullen
|Denver
|CO
|Kearis
|Jackson
|ATH
|Peach County
|Fort Valley
|GA
|Drue
|Jackson
|WR
|Sachse
|Sachse
|TX
|Bryson
|Jackson
|WR
|St. Pius X
|Houston
|TX
|Jamiran
|James
|DL
|De La Salle
|New Orleans
|LA
|D’shawn
|Jamison
|DB
|Lamar
|Houston
|TX
|Dawson
|Jaramillo
|OL
|Lake Oswego Senior
|Lake Oswego
|OR
|Devonta
|Jason
|WR
|Landry-Walker
|New Orleans
|LA
|Darnell
|Jeffries
|DL
|Newton
|Covington
|GA
|Tank
|Jenkins
|OL
|Park Crossing
|Montgomery
|AL
|Jaray
|Jenkins
|WR
|Jena
|Jena
|LA
|Dashuan
|Jerkins
|DB
|Woodbridge
|Woodbridge
|VA
|Josh
|Jobe
|DB
|Columbus
|Miami
|FL
|Marcus
|Johnson
|DB
|Hawkins
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Tyreke
|Johnson
|DB
|Trinity Christian Academy
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Donald
|Johnson
|DB
|North Central
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Charles
|Johnson
|DL
|Mallard Creek
|Charlotte
|NC
|Camron
|Johnson
|WR
|Brentwood Academy
|Brentwood
|TN
|Harold
|Joiner
|ATH
|Mountain Brook
|Mountain Brook
|AL
|Jacquez
|Jones
|LB
|Hillcrest
|Tuscaloosa
|AL
|Steven
|Jones
|OL
|Chapparral
|Temecula
|CA
|Emory
|Jones
|QB
|Heard County
|Franklin
|GA
|Micah
|Jones
|WR
|Warren Township
|Gurnee
|IL
|Kenan
|Jones
|WR
|Berwick
|Berwick
|LA
|Avery
|Jones
|OL
|Havelock
|Havelock
|NC
|Matthew
|Jones
|DL
|Erasmus Hall
|Brooklyn
|NY
|Cam’ron
|Jones
|DB
|Mansfield
|Mansfield
|TX
|Khalid
|Jones II
|LB
|Byrnes
|Greensville
|SC
|Mike
|Jones Jr.
|LB
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Brevin
|Jordan
|TE
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Billy
|Joseph
|LB
|Northwestern
|Miami
|FL
|Nadab
|Joseph
|DB
|Edison
|Miami
|FL
|Kelvin
|Joseph
|DB
|Scottlandville Magnet
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|Dakereon
|Joyner
|ATH
|Fort Dorchester
|North Charleston
|SC
|Cameron
|Jurgens
|TE
|Beatrice
|Beatrice
|NE
|Phil
|Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Brandon
|Kaho
|LB
|Reno
|Reno
|NV
|Derion
|Kendrick
|WR
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Lawrence
|Keys III
|WR
|McDonough 35
|New Orleans
|LA
|Stacy
|Kirby
|DL
|Jones
|Orlando
|FL
|Zack
|Kuntz
|TE
|Camp Hill
|Camp Hill
|PA
|Malcolm
|Lamar
|DL
|Armwood
|Seffner
|FL
|Cameron
|Latu
|TE
|Olympus
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Brant
|Lawless
|DL
|Nashville Christian School
|Nashville
|TN
|Trevor
|Lawrence
|QB
|Cartersville
|Cartersville
|GA
|Devon
|Lawrence
|RB
|Wake Forest
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Will
|Lawrence
|OL
|Harding Academy of Memphis
|Memphis
|TN
|Braden
|Lenzy
|DB
|Tigard
|Portland
|OR
|Tuli
|Letuligasenoa
|DL
|De La Salle
|Concord
|CA
|Lorenzo
|Lingard
|RB
|University
|Orange City
|FL
|D’Andre
|Litaker
|DL
|Riverdale
|Murfreesboro
|TN
|Hunter
|Lotulelei
|DL
|Highland
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Rosendo
|Louis
|LB
|Deerfield Beach
|Deerfield Beach
|FL
|Trey
|Lowe
|ATH
|Jesuit
|Portland
|OR
|Jesse
|Luketa
|DB
|Mercyhurst Preparatory School
|Erie
|PA
|Anthony
|Lytton
|DB
|Dr. Henry Wise
|Upper Marlboro
|MD
|Julian
|Major
|WR
|Penn Hills
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|Will
|Mallory
|TE
|Providence
|Jacksonville
|FL
|Terrace
|Marshall
|WR
|Parkway
|Bossier City
|LA
|Asa
|Martin
|RB
|Austin
|Decatur
|AL
|Jeremiah
|Martin
|DL
|Cajon
|San Bernardino
|CA
|Justin
|Mascoll
|DL
|South Gwinnett
|Snellville
|GA
|Salua
|Masina
|LB
|Brighton
|Salt Lake City
|UT
|Myles
|Mason
|DB
|Pleasant Grove
|Pleasant Grove
|AL
|Malone
|Mataele
|DB
|Santa Margarita Catholic
|Rancho Santa Margarita
|CA
|Luke
|Matthews
|OL
|Elkins
|Missouri City
|TX
|Jalen
|Mayden
|QB
|Sachse
|Sachse
|TX
|Cade
|Mays
|OL
|Knoxville Catholic
|Knoxville
|TN
|Tanner
|McCalister
|DB
|Rockwall-Heath
|Rockwall
|TX
|Marquan
|McCall
|OL
|Oak Park
|Oak Park
|MI
|Zakoby
|McClain
|LB
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|GA
|Camren
|McDonald
|WR
|Long Beach Poly
|Long Beach
|CA
|Cameron
|McGrone
|LB
|Lawrence Central
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Tanner
|McKee
|DB
|Centennial
|Corona
|CA
|Verone
|McKinley III
|DB
|Hebron
|Carrollton
|TX
|Kyler
|McMichael
|DB
|Northview
|Duluth
|GA
|Alim
|McNeil
|DL
|Sanderson
|Raleigh
|NC
|Christian
|Meadows
|OL
|Macon County
|Montezuma
|GA
|Coynis
|Miller
|DL
|Jackson-Olin
|Birmingham
|AL
|Joe
|Milton
|QB
|Olympia
|Orlando
|FL
|Jordan
|Miner
|DB
|Wiregrass
|Wesley Chapel
|FL
|Taradja
|Mitchell
|LB
|Bishop Sullivan Catholic
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|James
|Mitchell
|WR
|Union
|Big Stone Gap
|VA
|Trevon
|Moehrig-Woodard
|DB
|Smithson Valley
|Spring Branch
|TX
|Quindarious
|Monday
|ATH
|Carver
|Atlanta
|GA
|Ken
|Montgomery
|DB
|Hillsborough
|Tampa
|FL
|Ed
|Montilus
|OL
|Apopka
|Apopka
|FL
|Elijah
|Moore
|WR
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Joshua
|Moore
|WR
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|CJ
|Moore
|WR
|Union
|Tulsa
|OK
|Jordan
|Moore
|DB
|Yoakum
|Yoakum
|TX
|Tanner
|Mordecai
|QB
|Midway
|Waco
|TX
|Mustapha
|Muhammad
|TE
|Ridge Point
|Missouri City
|TX
|Marcus
|Murphy
|ATH
|West Point
|West Point
|MS
|PJ
|Mustipher
|DL
|McDonogh
|Owings Mills
|MD
|Greg
|Newsome
|DB
|Glenbard North
|Carol Stream
|IL
|Connor
|Noland
|QB
|Greenwood
|Greenwood
|AR
|Christopher
|Oats
|LB
|Winton Woods
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Justin
|Oden
|ATH
|Spring Hill
|Columbia
|TN
|Ovie
|Oghoufo
|LB
|Harrison
|Farmington
|MI
|James
|Ohonba
|OL
|Woodland
|Stockbridge
|GA
|Leon
|O’Neal Jr.
|DB
|Cy Springs
|Cypress
|TX
|Alston
|Orji
|LB
|Rockwall
|Rockwall
|TX
|Devin
|O’Rourke
|DL
|Lincoln Way East
|Frankfort
|IL
|Austin
|Osborne
|WR
|Mission Viejo
|Mission Viejo
|CA
|Joseph
|Ossai
|DL
|Conroe
|Conroe
|TX
|DeMarvion
|Overshown
|DB
|Arp
|Arp
|TX
|Will
|Overstreet
|DB
|Pleasant Grove
|Pleasant Grove
|UT
|Nathan
|Page
|WR
|Joe T. Robinson
|Little Rock
|AR
|Daniel
|Parker
|DL
|Blue Springs
|Blue Springs
|MO
|Montel
|Parker
|WR
|Dickinson
|Dickinson
|TX
|Micah
|Parsons
|DL
|Central Dauphin
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Jalen
|Patterson
|RB
|North Marion
|Citra
|FL
|Ricky
|Pearson
|ATH
|Heritage
|Wake Forest
|NC
|Ronnie
|Perkins
|DL
|Lutheran North
|Saint Louis
|MO
|JJ
|Peterson
|LB
|Colquitt County
|Moultrie
|GA
|Nicholas
|Petit-Frere
|OL
|Berkeley Prep
|Tampa
|FL
|Dameon
|Pierce
|RB
|Bainbridge
|Bainbridge
|GA
|Kyle
|Pitts
|TE
|Archbishop Wood
|Warminster
|PA
|T.J.
|Pledger
|RB
|Chaminade
|West Hills
|CA
|Bumper
|Pool
|LB
|Lovejoy
|Lucas
|TX
|Mark
|Pope
|WR
|Miami Southridge
|Hialeah
|FL
|K’Vaughan
|Pope
|ATH
|Dinwiddle County
|Dinwiddle
|VA
|Timaje
|Porter
|DL
|Theodore
|Theodore
|AL
|Jalen
|Preston
|WR
|Manvel
|Manvel
|TX
|Josh
|Proctor
|DB
|Owasso
|Owasso
|OK
|Tennesse
|Pututau
|LB
|Cottonwood
|Murray
|UT
|Brendan
|Radley-Hiles
|DB
|Calabasas
|Calabasas
|CA
|Kwantel
|Raines
|DB
|Aliquippa
|Aliquippa
|PA
|Jalen
|Redmond
|DL
|Midwest City
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Cleveland
|Reed
|OL
|Lakeland
|Lakeland
|FL
|Antwan
|Reed
|OL
|Muskegon High School
|Muskegon
|MI
|David
|Reese
|DB
|Fort Pierce Central
|Fort Pierce
|FL
|Otis
|Reese
|DB
|Lee County
|Leesburg
|GA
|Nikko
|Remigio
|WR
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Tahj
|Rice
|DL
|Waggener Traditional
|Louisville
|KY
|Marcus
|Riley
|ATH
|James Rickards
|Tallahassee
|FL
|Cameron
|Rising
|QB
|Newbury Park
|Newbury Park
|CA
|Merlin
|Robertson
|LB
|Junipero Serra
|Gardena
|CA
|Justin
|Rogers
|QB
|Parkway
|Bossier City
|LA
|Dare
|Rosenthal
|DL
|Ferriday
|Ferriday
|LA
|Justyn
|Ross
|WR
|Central
|Phenix City
|AL
|Jeremy
|Ruckert
|TE
|Lindenhurst Senior
|Lindenhurst
|NY
|Jace
|Ruder
|QB
|Norton
|Norton
|KS
|Sebastian
|Sainterling
|OL
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Mychale
|Salahuddin
|RB
|H.D. Woodson
|Washington
|DC
|Jamaree
|Salyer
|OL
|Pace Academy
|Atlanta
|GA
|Tyrone
|Sampson Jr.
|OL
|East English Village Prep
|Detroit
|MI
|Asante
|Samuel Jr.
|DB
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Jack
|Sanborn
|LB
|Lake Zurich
|Lake Zurich
|IL
|Spencer
|Sanders
|QB
|Ryan
|Denton
|TX
|Rick
|Sandidge
|DL
|Concord
|Concord
|NC
|Joseph
|Scates
|WR
|Dunbar
|Dayton
|OH
|Gavin
|Schoenwald
|ATH
|Brentwood Academy
|Brentwood
|TN
|Anthony
|Schwartz
|WR
|American Heritage
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Raymond
|Scott
|LB
|Narbonne
|Harbor City
|CA
|Blaine
|Scott
|OL
|Sciotoville
|Portsmouth
|OH
|Penei
|Sewell
|OL
|Desert Hills
|Saint George
|UT
|Zach
|Sheffer
|TE
|Nease
|Ponte Vedra Beach
|FL
|Rocky
|Shelton
|LB
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Johnathan
|Shepherd
|WR
|Kilgore
|Kilgore
|TX
|Jamien
|Sherwood
|DB
|Jensen Beach
|Jensen Beach
|FL
|Shaun
|Shivers
|RB
|Chaminade-Madonna Prep
|Hollywood
|FL
|Justin
|Shorter
|WR
|South Brunswick
|Monmouth Junction
|NJ
|Darryle
|Simmons
|WR
|St. Joseph’s
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Shayne
|Simon
|DB
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Darrell
|Simpson
|OL
|Northwest
|Justin
|TX
|Myles
|Sims
|DB
|Westlake
|Atlanta
|GA
|Jack
|Sirmon
|LB
|Brentwood Academy
|Brentwood
|TN
|Jacob
|Sirmon
|QB
|Bothell
|Bothell
|WA
|Artur
|Sitkowiski
|QB
|Old Bridge
|Old Bridge
|NJ
|Ricky
|Slade
|RB
|C.D. Hylton
|Woodbridge
|VA
|Kobe
|Smith
|WR
|Junipero Serra
|Gardena
|CA
|C.J.
|Smith
|DB
|Oxbridge Academy
|West Palm Beach
|FL
|Chris
|Smith
|DB
|Hapeville Charter
|Atlanta
|GA
|Tyreke
|Smith
|DL
|Cleveland Heights
|Cleveland
|OH
|L’Christian
|Smith
|ATH
|Wayne
|Dayton
|OH
|Brian
|Snead
|RB
|Armwood
|Seffner
|FL
|Dillon
|Spalding
|WR
|South County
|Lorton
|VA
|Marquis
|Spiker
|WR
|Murrieta Valley
|Murrieta
|CA
|DeAndre
|Square
|DB
|Cass Technical
|Detriot
|MI
|Amon-Ra
|St. Brown
|WR
|Mater Dei
|Anaheim
|CA
|Tony
|St. Julien
|RB
|Vinton
|Vinton
|LA
|Steve
|Stephens
|DB
|Edison
|Fresno
|CA
|Markese
|Stepp
|RB
|Cathedral
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Caden
|Sterns
|DB
|Steele
|Cibolo
|TX
|Dante
|Stills
|DL
|Fairmont
|Fairmont
|WV
|Patrick
|Surtain Jr.
|DB
|American Heritage
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|MJ
|Tafisi
|LB
|Alta
|Sandy
|UT
|Nick
|Tarburton
|LB
|Pennridge
|Perkasie
|PA
|Ron
|Tatum
|DL
|Putnum City
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|Terrance
|Taylor
|LB
|Mt. Carmel School
|Chicago
|IL
|Leonard
|Taylor
|TE
|Springfield
|Springfield
|OH
|Alontae
|Taylor
|ATH
|Coffee County Central
|Manchester
|TN
|Isaac
|Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|St. Augustine
|San Diego
|CA
|Victor
|Terry
|LB
|Hawkins
|Los Angeles
|CA
|Alfred
|Thomas
|DL
|Lanter
|Montgomery
|AL
|Xavier
|Thomas
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Charlie
|Thomas
|DB
|Thomasville
|Thomasville
|GA
|Tavion
|Thomas
|RB
|Dunbar
|Dayton
|OH
|Warren
|Thompson
|ATH
|Armwood
|Seffner
|FL
|Michael
|Thompson
|DL
|Parway North
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Casey
|Thompson
|QB
|Southmoore
|Moore
|OK
|Dorian
|Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Alan
|Tisdale
|DB
|Page
|Greensboro
|NC
|Tommy
|Togiai
|DL
|Highland
|Pocatello
|ID
|Trevor
|Trout
|DL
|Chaminade College Prep School
|Saint Louis
|MO
|Trenell
|Troutman
|DB
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|Fort Lauderdale
|FL
|Solomon
|Tuliaupupu
|LB
|Claremont
|Claremont
|CA
|Tre
|Turner
|ATH
|Northwest Gulford
|Greensboro
|NC
|Christian
|Tutt
|DB
|Thomson
|Thomson
|GA
|Jack
|Tuttle
|QB
|Mission Hills
|San Marcos
|CA
|Reuben
|Unije
|OL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Solo
|Vaipulu
|OL
|Centennial
|Corona
|CA
|Josh
|Vann
|WR
|Tucker
|Tucker
|GA
|Malik
|Vann
|DL
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|OH
|Jake
|Venables
|LB
|D W Daniel
|Central
|SC
|Taron
|Vincent
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Atanza
|Vongor
|DB
|South Grand Prairie School
|Grand Prairie
|TX
|Jaylen
|Waddle
|WR
|Episcopal
|Bellaire
|TX
|Elijah
|Wade
|DL
|Arbor View
|Las Vegas
|NV
|John
|Waggoner
|DL
|Dowling Catholic
|West Des Moines
|IA
|Quay
|Walker
|LB
|Crisp County
|Cordele
|GA
|Rasheed
|Walker
|OL
|North Point
|Waldorf
|MD
|Brey
|Walker
|OL
|Southmoore
|Moore
|OK
|Kelan
|Walker
|RB
|DeSoto
|DeSoto
|TX
|Ronnie
|Walker
|RB
|Hopewell
|Hopewell
|VA
|Allan
|Walters
|QB
|The Peddie School
|Highstown
|NJ
|Maurice
|Washington
|RB
|Oak Grove
|San Jose
|CA
|Justin
|Watkins
|ATH
|Vanguard
|Ocala
|FL
|Nathaniel
|Watson
|WR
|Maplesville
|Maplesville
|AL
|Dominick
|Watt
|WR
|McArthur
|Hollywood
|FL
|Jack
|West
|QB
|Saraland
|Saraland
|AL
|Brevin
|White
|QB
|Chaminade
|West Hills
|CA
|Zamir
|White
|RB
|Scotland County
|Laurinburg
|NC
|Qadir
|White
|OL
|Cardinal Hayes
|Bronx
|NY
|Josh
|Whyle
|TE
|LaSalle
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Daquris
|Wiggins
|WR
|Miami Southridge
|Miami
|FL
|Seth
|Williams
|WR
|Paul W Bryant
|Cottondale
|AL
|Chase
|Williams
|WR
|Eleanor Rooselvelt
|Corona
|CA
|Devon
|Williams
|ATH
|Antelope Valley
|Lancaster
|CA
|Xavier
|Williams
|ATH
|Chaminade-Madonna Prep
|Hollywood
|FL
|Quin
|Williams
|LB
|Morgan County
|Madison
|GA
|Anthony
|Williams
|RB
|Hahnville
|Boutte
|LA
|James
|Williams
|DL
|Callaway
|Jackson
|MS
|Quintin
|Williams
|OL
|Walnut Hills
|Cincinnati
|OH
|Craig
|Williams
|RB
|Crosby
|Crosby
|TX
|Michael
|Wilson
|WR
|Chaminade
|West Hills
|CA
|Payton
|Wilson
|LB
|Orange
|Hillsborough
|NC
|Ben
|Wilson
|LB
|Sumner Senior
|Sumner
|WA
|Eli’jah
|Winston
|LB
|Central Catholic
|Portland
|OR
|Dylan
|Wonnum
|OL
|Tucker
|Tucker
|GA
|Al’vonte
|Woodard
|WR
|Lamar
|Houston
|TX
|Jaiden
|Woodbey
|DB
|St. John Bosco
|Bellflower
|CA
|Max
|Wray
|OL
|Franklin
|Franklin
|TN
|Max
|Wright
|DL
|Taylor
|Katy
|TX
|Stephon
|Wynn
|DL
|T.L. Hanna
|Anderson
|SC
|Colson
|Yankoff
|QB
|Coeur d’Alene
|Coeur D Alene
|ID
|Isheem
|Young
|DB
|Imhotep Institute
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Blake
|Zubovic
|OL
|Belle Vernon
|Belle Vernon
|PA