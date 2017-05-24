See the more than 400 players nominated for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

More than 400 football players in the Class of 2018 have been nominated for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance.

One hundred players will be selected from among the 400 nominees to the play in the game in January in San Antonio on NBC.

The nominees were chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee, which consists of All American Games, its national network of coaches and scouts, and 247Sports.

At this point, 38 players in the Class of 2018 have publicly identified that they have committed to the Army Bowl. Among them are the top eight players in the 247Sports Composite: pro-style quarterback Trevor Lawrence, strong side defensive end Xavier Thomas, weak side defensive end Micha Parsons, cornerback Patrick Surtain, running back Zamir White, inside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, guard Jamaree Sayler, offensive tackle Jackson Carman.