See the more than 400 players nominated for U.S. Army All-American Bowl

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

More than 400 football players in the Class of 2018 have been nominated for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance.

One hundred players will be selected from among the 400 nominees to the play in the game in January in San Antonio on NBC.

The nominees were chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee, which consists of All American Games, its national network of coaches and scouts, and 247Sports.

At this point, 38 players in the Class of 2018 have publicly identified that they have committed to the Army Bowl. Among them are the top eight players in the 247Sports Composite: pro-style quarterback Trevor Lawrence, strong side defensive end Xavier Thomas, weak side defensive end Micha Parsons, cornerback Patrick Surtain, running back Zamir White, inside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote, guard Jamaree Sayler, offensive tackle Jackson Carman.

First Last Position High School City State
Jordyn Adams WR Blythewood Blythewood SC
Jayson Ademiloa DL St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ
Justin Ademiloa LB St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ
Ayodele Adeoye LB Ritenour Saint Louis MO
Ke’von Ahmad WR Heritage Colleyville TX
Manuel Allen WR Centennial Corona CA
Derrick Allen DB Lassiter Marrietta GA
Adam Anderson LB Rome Rome GA
Shaquon Anderson-Butts WR Harrisburg Harrisburg PA
Eyabi Anoma DE St. Frances Academy Baltimore MD
Ricardo Arias WR Mclane Fresno CA
Jalyn Armour-Davis DB St. Paul’s Mobile AL
Christian Armstrong OL Warner Robbins Warner Robins GA
Keshon Artis LB Oscar Smith Chesapeake VA
Nana Asiedu OL North Stafford Stafford VA
Kevin Austin WR North Broward Prep Coconut Creek FL
Calvin Avery DL Bishop Dunne Dallas TX
Kamryn Babb WR Christian Brothers College St. Louis MO
Chad Bailey LB Ridge Point Missouri City TX
William Barnes OL Apopka Apopka FL
Brenden Bates TE Moeller Cincinnati OH
Miles Battle WR Cy-Creek Houston TX
Matthew Bauer LB Cathedral Prep Erie PA
Tyler Baylor DL Good Counsel Olney MD
Josh Belk DT Lewisville Richburg SC
Kirby Bennett RB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Al Blades DB St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Cole Blanton OL Cypress Ranch Cypress TX
Chris Bleich OL Wyoming Valley West Plymouth PA
Gerry Bohanon ATH Earle Earle AR
C.J. Bolar ATH Purvis Purvis MS
Isaiah Bolden DB Wesley Chapel Zephyrhills FL
Nikolas Bonitto DE St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Kwabena Bonsu DL South Cobb Avondale Estates GA
Thomas Booker TE Gilman Baltimore MD
Noah Boykin DB H.D. Woodson Washington DC
Jarius Brents DB Waggener Louisville KY
Tommy Brown OL Mater Dei Santa Ana CA
Chris Brown RB El Camino Oceanside CA
Dyami Brown WR West Mecklenburg Charlotte NC
Bobby Brown DL Lamar Arlington TX
Amari Burney DB Calvary Christian School Clearwater FL
Tommy Bush WR Samuel Clemens Schertz TX
Draco Bynum DL Wilsonville Wilsonville OR
Bo Calvert LB Oaks Christian School Westlake Village CA
Tyson Campbell DB American Heritage Plantation FL
Jackson Carman OL Fairfield Fairfield OH
Jerome Carvin OL Cordova Cordova TN
McCallan Castles TE South Tahoe South Lake Tahoe CA
Bryan Catchings OL Oak Ridge El Dorado Hills CA
Ja’Marr Chase WR Rummel Metairie LA
Andrew Chatfield LB American Heritage Plantation FL
Jamarcus Chatman DE Rome Rome GA
Armani Chatman WR Bayside Virginia Beach VA
Jajuan Cherry DB Okeechobee Okeechobee FL
T.K. Chimedza DT IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Damone Clark LB Southern University Lab Baton Rouge LA
Iverson Clement ATH Rancocas Valley Mount Holly NJ
Barton Clement OL Fort Bend Marshall Missouri City TX
Keondre Coburn DT Westfield Houston TX
Chamarri Conner DB Trinity Christian Jacksonville FL
James Cook RB Miami Central Miami FL
Anthony Cook DB Lamar Houston TX
Devon Cooley WR Buena Park Buena Park CA
Robert Cooper DT South Gwinnett Snellville GA
Jacob Copeland ATH Pine Forest Pensacola FL
Matt Corral QB Oaks Christian School Thousand Oaks CA
Chase Cota WR South Medford Medford OR
Davin Cotton DT Evangel Christian Shreveport LA
Brenton Cox DL Stockbridge Stockbridge GA
Jaqualyn Crawford DB Rockdale Rockdale TX
Isaah Crocker WR Inderkum Scremento CA
D.J. Crossen DB Dudley Greensboro NC
Aashari Croswell DB Agustus Hawkins Los Angeles CA
Aron Cruickshank ATH Erasmus Hall Brooklyn NY
Jaden Crumedy DL Oak Grove Hattiesburg MS
Devin Culp WR Gonzaga Preparatory School Spokane WA
Cam’Ron Davis RB Carol City Miami Gardens FL
Jordan Davis DL Mallard Creek Charlotte NC
Jordan Davis DL Southwind Memphis TN
Trey Dean DB Dutchtown Hampton GA
Justin Dedich OL Chaparral Temecula CA
Tyler DeSue QB Bishop Sullivan Catholic Virginia Beach VA
Justice Dingle LB Bowling Green Bowling Green KY
John Dirksen OL Marion Local Maria Stein OH
Finn Dirstine OL Lawrence Academy Groton MA
Lyn-J Dixon RB Taylor County Butler GA
Jahan Dotson WR The Peddie School Highstown NJ
Tre Douglas DB Eagles Landing Christian Academy McDonough GA
Gabriel Douglas WR Ryan Denton TX
Michael Dowell RB St. Edward Lakewood OH
Kevin Doyle QB St. John’s Prep Washington DC
Jaelyn Duncan OL St. Frances Academy Baltimore MD
Curtis Dunlap OL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Brennan Eagles WR Alief Taylor Houston TX
Miguel Edwards DB Coconut Creek Coconut Creek FL
Emil Ekiyor OL Cathedral Indianapolis IN
Kaleb Eleby QB Pattonville Sr. Maryland Heights MO
DeJuan Ellis QB McDonough School Owing Mills MD
Greg Emerson DL North Side Jackson TN
Solomon Enis WR North Canyon Phoenix AZ
Malcolm Epps TE Dekaney Houston TX
Jermaine Eskridge ATH Jefferson Tampa FL
Erik Ezukanma WR Timber Creek Keller TX
Marquez Ezzard ATH Stocksbridge Stocksbridge GA
Justin Fields QB Harrison Kennesaw GA
Joshua Fleeks RB Cedar Hill Cedar Hill TX
Demetrious Flowers RB St. John Bosco Bellflower CA
Austin Fontaine DL DeMatha Catholic Hyattsville MD
Luke Ford TE Cartersville Cartersville IL
Cade Fortin QB North Gwinnett Suwanee GA
BJ Foster DB Angelton Angelton TX
Ja’Mion Franklin DL North Caroline Ridgely MD
Fabian Franklin RB Hattiesburg Hattiesburg MS
Patrick Freiermuth TE Brooks North Andover MA
Tyler Friday DL Don Bosco Preparatory Ramsey NJ
Gilbert Frierson DB Coral Gables Senior Coral Gables FL
Eric Fuller DB Hawkins Los Angeles CA
Amari Gainer DL Lawton Chiles Tallahassee FL
Connor Galvin OL Katy Katy TX
Dallas Gant LB St. John’s Jesuit Toledo OH
Palaie Gaoteote LB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Joey Gatewood QB Bartram Trail Jacksonville FL
Daniel George WR Oxon Hill Oxon Hill MD
Kalon Gervin ATH Cass Technical Detroit MI
Rafiti Ghirmai OL Wakeland Frisco TX
Jaelen Gill RB Westerville South Westerville OH
Trenton Gillison TE Pickerington Central Pickerington OH
Eriq Gilyard LB Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville FL
Mario Goodrich ATH Lee’s Summit West Lee’s Summit MO
Kyler Gordan DB Archbishop Murphy Everett WA
Devonte Gordon OL Maret School Washington DC
Trent Gordon DB Manvel Manvel TX
Richard Gouraige OL Cambridge Christian School Tampa FL
Anthony Grant RB Buford Buford GA
Jalen Green DB Heights Houston TX
Olaijah Griffin DB Mission Viejo Mission Viejo CA
Houston Griffith DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Stanley Hackett RB Sam Rayburn Pasadena TX
Nikko Hall WR Calabasas Calabasas CA
Jalen Hall WR Hawkins Los Angeles CA
Gurvan Hall DB Palm Beach Lakes West Palm Beach FL
BJ Hanspard WR DeSoto DeSoto TX
Dorian Hardy DL St. Joseph Regional Montvale NJ
Omari Harris LB Antioch Antioch CA
Michael Harris LB Tucker Tucker GA
Corione Harris DB Landry-Walker New Orleans LA
Brendon Harris DB Baylor School Chattanooga TN
Tre’Shaun Harrison ATH Garfield Seattle WA
Aeneas Hawkins DL Archbishop Moeller Cincinnati OH
Ryan Hayes OL Traverse City West Traverse City MI
Malik Heath WR Callaway Jackson MS
Xavier Henderson ATH Pickerington Central Pickerington OH
Edward Hendix WR H.D. Woodson Washington DC
Nick Henkel QB Brunswick Greenwich CT
KJ Henry DL West Forsyth Clemmons NC
Robert Hicks DL Booker T. Washington Miami FL
Brian Hightower WR IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Matthew Hill WR Brookwood Snellville GA
Deontrey Hill OL Houston County Warner Robins GA
Chasen Hines OL Marshall Marshall TX
Jevon Holland DB Bishop O’Dowd Oakland CA
Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC
Tyneil Hopper TE Roswell Roswell GA
Jarveon Howard RB East Marion Columbia MS
Talanoa Hufanga ATH Crescent Valley Corvallis OR
Reggie Hughes WR Calabasas Calabasas CA
Dandre Humbles ATH Hattiesburg Hattiesburg MS
Isaiah Humphries DB Sachse Sasche TX
Troy Hurst ATH St. Helena Central Greensburg LA
Aidan Hutchinson DL Divine Child Dearborn MI
Keonte Ingram RB Carthage Carthage TX
Julius Irvin DB Servite Anaheim CA
Mykee Irving DL Chaminade West Hills CA
Maxwell Iyama OL Siegel Murfreesboro TN
Adrian Jackson LB Mullen Denver CO
Kearis Jackson ATH Peach County Fort Valley GA
Drue Jackson WR Sachse Sachse TX
Bryson Jackson WR St. Pius X Houston TX
Jamiran James DL De La Salle New Orleans LA
D’shawn Jamison DB Lamar Houston TX
Dawson Jaramillo OL Lake Oswego Senior Lake Oswego OR
Devonta Jason WR Landry-Walker New Orleans LA
Darnell Jeffries DL Newton Covington GA
Tank Jenkins OL Park Crossing Montgomery AL
Jaray Jenkins WR Jena Jena LA
Dashuan Jerkins DB Woodbridge Woodbridge VA
Josh Jobe DB Columbus Miami FL
Marcus Johnson DB Hawkins Los Angeles CA
Tyreke Johnson DB Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville FL
Donald Johnson DB North Central Indianapolis IN
Charles Johnson DL Mallard Creek Charlotte NC
Camron Johnson WR Brentwood Academy Brentwood TN
Harold Joiner ATH Mountain Brook Mountain Brook AL
Jacquez Jones LB Hillcrest Tuscaloosa AL
Steven Jones OL Chapparral Temecula CA
Emory Jones QB Heard County Franklin GA
Micah Jones WR Warren Township Gurnee IL
Kenan Jones WR Berwick Berwick LA
Avery Jones OL Havelock Havelock NC
Matthew Jones DL Erasmus Hall Brooklyn NY
Cam’ron Jones DB Mansfield Mansfield TX
Khalid Jones II LB Byrnes Greensville SC
Mike Jones Jr. LB IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Brevin Jordan TE Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Billy Joseph LB Northwestern Miami FL
Nadab Joseph DB Edison Miami FL
Kelvin Joseph DB Scottlandville Magnet Baton Rouge LA
Dakereon Joyner ATH Fort Dorchester North Charleston SC
Cameron Jurgens TE Beatrice Beatrice NE
Phil Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA
Brandon Kaho LB Reno Reno NV
Derion Kendrick WR South Pointe Rock Hill SC
Lawrence Keys III WR McDonough 35 New Orleans LA
Stacy Kirby DL Jones Orlando FL
Zack Kuntz TE Camp Hill Camp Hill PA
Malcolm Lamar DL Armwood Seffner FL
Cameron Latu TE Olympus Salt Lake City UT
Brant Lawless DL Nashville Christian School Nashville TN
Trevor Lawrence QB Cartersville Cartersville GA
Devon Lawrence RB Wake Forest Wake Forest NC
Will Lawrence OL Harding Academy of Memphis Memphis TN
Braden Lenzy DB Tigard Portland OR
Tuli Letuligasenoa DL De La Salle Concord CA
Lorenzo Lingard RB University Orange City FL
D’Andre Litaker DL Riverdale Murfreesboro TN
Hunter Lotulelei DL Highland Salt Lake City UT
Rosendo Louis LB Deerfield Beach Deerfield Beach FL
Trey Lowe ATH Jesuit Portland OR
Jesse Luketa DB Mercyhurst Preparatory School Erie PA
Anthony Lytton DB Dr. Henry Wise Upper Marlboro MD
Julian Major WR Penn Hills Pittsburgh PA
Will Mallory TE Providence Jacksonville FL
Terrace Marshall WR Parkway Bossier City LA
Asa Martin RB Austin Decatur AL
Jeremiah Martin DL Cajon San Bernardino CA
Justin Mascoll DL South Gwinnett Snellville GA
Salua Masina LB Brighton Salt Lake City UT
Myles Mason DB Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove AL
Malone Mataele DB Santa Margarita Catholic Rancho Santa Margarita CA
Luke Matthews OL Elkins Missouri City TX
Jalen Mayden QB Sachse Sachse TX
Cade Mays OL Knoxville Catholic Knoxville TN
Tanner McCalister DB Rockwall-Heath Rockwall TX
Marquan McCall OL Oak Park Oak Park MI
Zakoby McClain LB Lowndes Valdosta GA
Camren McDonald WR Long Beach Poly Long Beach CA
Cameron McGrone LB Lawrence Central Indianapolis IN
Tanner McKee DB Centennial Corona CA
Verone McKinley III DB Hebron Carrollton TX
Kyler McMichael DB Northview Duluth GA
Alim McNeil DL Sanderson Raleigh NC
Christian Meadows OL Macon County Montezuma GA
Coynis Miller DL Jackson-Olin Birmingham AL
Joe Milton QB Olympia Orlando FL
Jordan Miner DB Wiregrass Wesley Chapel FL
Taradja Mitchell LB Bishop Sullivan Catholic Virginia Beach VA
James Mitchell WR Union Big Stone Gap VA
Trevon Moehrig-Woodard DB Smithson Valley Spring Branch TX
Quindarious Monday ATH Carver Atlanta GA
Ken Montgomery DB Hillsborough Tampa FL
Ed Montilus OL Apopka Apopka FL
Elijah Moore WR St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Joshua Moore WR IMG Academy Bradenton FL
CJ Moore WR Union Tulsa OK
Jordan Moore DB Yoakum Yoakum TX
Tanner Mordecai QB Midway Waco TX
Mustapha Muhammad TE Ridge Point Missouri City TX
Marcus Murphy ATH West Point West Point MS
PJ Mustipher DL McDonogh Owings Mills MD
Greg Newsome DB Glenbard North Carol Stream IL
Connor Noland QB Greenwood Greenwood AR
Christopher Oats LB Winton Woods Cincinnati OH
Justin Oden ATH Spring Hill Columbia TN
Ovie Oghoufo LB Harrison Farmington MI
James Ohonba OL Woodland Stockbridge GA
Leon O’Neal Jr. DB Cy Springs Cypress TX
Alston Orji LB Rockwall Rockwall TX
Devin O’Rourke DL Lincoln Way East Frankfort IL
Austin Osborne WR Mission Viejo Mission Viejo CA
Joseph Ossai DL Conroe Conroe TX
DeMarvion Overshown DB Arp Arp TX
Will Overstreet DB Pleasant Grove Pleasant Grove UT
Nathan Page WR Joe T. Robinson Little Rock AR
Daniel Parker DL Blue Springs Blue Springs MO
Montel Parker WR Dickinson Dickinson TX
Micah Parsons DL Central Dauphin Harrisburg PA
Jalen Patterson RB North Marion Citra FL
Ricky Pearson ATH Heritage Wake Forest NC
Ronnie Perkins DL Lutheran North Saint Louis MO
JJ Peterson LB Colquitt County Moultrie GA
Nicholas Petit-Frere OL Berkeley Prep Tampa FL
Dameon Pierce RB Bainbridge Bainbridge GA
Kyle Pitts TE Archbishop Wood Warminster PA
T.J. Pledger RB Chaminade West Hills CA
Bumper Pool LB Lovejoy Lucas TX
Mark Pope WR Miami Southridge Hialeah FL
K’Vaughan Pope ATH Dinwiddle County Dinwiddle VA
Timaje Porter DL Theodore Theodore AL
Jalen Preston WR Manvel Manvel TX
Josh Proctor DB Owasso Owasso OK
Tennesse Pututau LB Cottonwood Murray UT
Brendan Radley-Hiles DB Calabasas Calabasas CA
Kwantel Raines DB Aliquippa Aliquippa PA
Jalen Redmond DL Midwest City Oklahoma City OK
Cleveland Reed OL Lakeland Lakeland FL
Antwan Reed OL Muskegon High  School Muskegon MI
David Reese DB Fort Pierce Central Fort Pierce FL
Otis Reese DB Lee County Leesburg GA
Nikko Remigio WR Mater Dei Santa Ana CA
Tahj Rice DL Waggener Traditional Louisville KY
Marcus Riley ATH James Rickards Tallahassee FL
Cameron Rising QB Newbury Park Newbury Park CA
Merlin Robertson LB Junipero Serra Gardena CA
Justin Rogers QB Parkway Bossier City LA
Dare Rosenthal DL Ferriday Ferriday LA
Justyn Ross WR Central Phenix City AL
Jeremy Ruckert TE Lindenhurst Senior Lindenhurst NY
Jace Ruder QB Norton Norton KS
Sebastian Sainterling OL St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Mychale Salahuddin RB H.D. Woodson Washington DC
Jamaree Salyer OL Pace Academy Atlanta GA
Tyrone Sampson Jr. OL East English Village Prep Detroit MI
Asante Samuel Jr. DB St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Jack Sanborn LB Lake Zurich Lake Zurich IL
Spencer Sanders QB Ryan Denton TX
Rick Sandidge DL Concord Concord NC
Joseph Scates WR Dunbar Dayton OH
Gavin Schoenwald ATH Brentwood Academy Brentwood TN
Anthony Schwartz WR American Heritage Fort Lauderdale FL
Raymond Scott LB Narbonne Harbor City CA
Blaine Scott OL Sciotoville Portsmouth OH
Penei Sewell OL Desert Hills Saint George UT
Zach Sheffer TE Nease Ponte Vedra Beach FL
Rocky Shelton LB St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Johnathan Shepherd WR Kilgore Kilgore TX
Jamien Sherwood DB Jensen Beach Jensen Beach FL
Shaun Shivers RB Chaminade-Madonna Prep Hollywood FL
Justin Shorter WR South Brunswick Monmouth Junction NJ
Darryle Simmons WR St. Joseph’s Philadelphia PA
Shayne Simon DB St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ
Darrell Simpson OL Northwest Justin TX
Myles Sims DB Westlake Atlanta GA
Jack Sirmon LB Brentwood Academy Brentwood TN
Jacob Sirmon QB Bothell Bothell WA
Artur Sitkowiski QB Old Bridge Old Bridge NJ
Ricky Slade RB C.D. Hylton Woodbridge VA
Kobe Smith WR Junipero Serra Gardena CA
C.J. Smith DB Oxbridge Academy West Palm Beach FL
Chris Smith DB Hapeville Charter Atlanta GA
Tyreke Smith DL Cleveland Heights Cleveland OH
L’Christian Smith ATH Wayne Dayton OH
Brian Snead RB Armwood Seffner FL
Dillon Spalding WR South County Lorton VA
Marquis Spiker WR Murrieta Valley Murrieta CA
DeAndre Square DB Cass Technical Detriot MI
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Mater Dei Anaheim CA
Tony St. Julien RB Vinton Vinton LA
Steve Stephens DB Edison Fresno CA
Markese Stepp RB Cathedral Indianapolis IN
Caden Sterns DB Steele Cibolo TX
Dante Stills DL Fairmont Fairmont WV
Patrick Surtain Jr. DB American Heritage Fort Lauderdale FL
MJ Tafisi LB Alta Sandy UT
Nick Tarburton LB Pennridge Perkasie PA
Ron Tatum DL Putnum City Oklahoma City OK
Terrance Taylor LB Mt. Carmel School Chicago IL
Leonard Taylor TE Springfield Springfield OH
Alontae Taylor ATH Coffee County Central Manchester TN
Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB St. Augustine San Diego CA
Victor Terry LB Hawkins Los Angeles CA
Alfred Thomas DL Lanter Montgomery AL
Xavier Thomas DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Charlie Thomas DB Thomasville Thomasville GA
Tavion Thomas RB Dunbar Dayton OH
Warren Thompson ATH Armwood Seffner FL
Michael Thompson DL Parway North Saint Louis MO
Casey Thompson QB Southmoore Moore OK
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV
Alan Tisdale DB Page Greensboro NC
Tommy Togiai DL Highland Pocatello ID
Trevor Trout DL Chaminade College Prep School Saint Louis MO
Trenell Troutman DB St. Thomas Aquinas Fort Lauderdale FL
Solomon Tuliaupupu LB Claremont Claremont CA
Tre Turner ATH Northwest Gulford Greensboro NC
Christian Tutt DB Thomson Thomson GA
Jack Tuttle QB Mission Hills San Marcos CA
Reuben Unije OL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Solo Vaipulu OL Centennial Corona CA
Josh Vann WR Tucker Tucker GA
Malik Vann DL Fairfield Fairfield OH
Jake Venables LB D W Daniel Central SC
Taron Vincent DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL
Atanza Vongor DB South Grand Prairie School Grand Prairie TX
Jaylen Waddle WR Episcopal Bellaire TX
Elijah Wade DL Arbor View Las Vegas NV
John Waggoner DL Dowling Catholic West Des Moines IA
Quay Walker LB Crisp County Cordele GA
Rasheed Walker OL North Point Waldorf MD
Brey Walker OL Southmoore Moore OK
Kelan Walker RB DeSoto DeSoto TX
Ronnie Walker RB Hopewell Hopewell VA
Allan Walters QB The Peddie School Highstown NJ
Maurice Washington RB Oak Grove San Jose CA
Justin Watkins ATH Vanguard Ocala FL
Nathaniel Watson WR Maplesville Maplesville AL
Dominick Watt WR McArthur Hollywood FL
Jack West QB Saraland Saraland AL
Brevin White QB Chaminade West Hills CA
Zamir White RB Scotland County Laurinburg NC
Qadir White OL Cardinal Hayes Bronx NY
Josh Whyle TE LaSalle Cincinnati OH
Daquris Wiggins WR Miami Southridge Miami FL
Seth Williams WR Paul W Bryant Cottondale AL
Chase Williams WR Eleanor Rooselvelt Corona CA
Devon Williams ATH Antelope Valley Lancaster CA
Xavier Williams ATH Chaminade-Madonna Prep Hollywood FL
Quin Williams LB Morgan County Madison GA
Anthony Williams RB Hahnville Boutte LA
James Williams DL Callaway Jackson MS
Quintin Williams OL Walnut Hills Cincinnati OH
Craig Williams RB Crosby Crosby TX
Michael Wilson WR Chaminade West Hills CA
Payton Wilson LB Orange Hillsborough NC
Ben Wilson LB Sumner Senior Sumner WA
Eli’jah Winston LB Central Catholic Portland OR
Dylan Wonnum OL Tucker Tucker GA
Al’vonte Woodard WR Lamar Houston TX
Jaiden Woodbey DB St. John Bosco Bellflower CA
Max Wray OL Franklin Franklin TN
Max Wright DL Taylor Katy TX
Stephon Wynn DL T.L. Hanna Anderson SC
Colson Yankoff QB Coeur d’Alene Coeur D Alene ID
Isheem Young DB Imhotep Institute Philadelphia PA
Blake Zubovic OL Belle Vernon Belle Vernon PA

 

