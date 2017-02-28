USA Basketball names 12-man team for Nike Hoop Summit in April

USA Basketball released its 12-man roster Tuesday for April’s Nike Hoop Summit, and there are a lot of familiar faces.

Eleven of the 12 players chosen have won a gold medal in international competition before, with three players winning at least two medals.

Eight of the 12 players have committed or signed with colleges, with Kentucky landing two future players—Jarred Vanderbilt and Quade Green—on the roster, as well as Duke with Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Trent Jr.

Other committed players are Jaren Jackson (Michigan State), Troy Brown (Oregon), Collin Sexton (Alabama), and Michael Porter Jr. (Washington).

Four uncommitted players round out the roster, with Trevon Duval, Mohamed Bamba, Kevin Knox, and M.J. Walker.

The 2017 USA Junior National Select Team will face an international team comprised of players less than 19 years old at the Nike Hoop Summit April 7 in Oregon.