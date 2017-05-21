Three high schoolers named to Women's U19 World Cup Team

Two high schools seniors and a junior were among 12 players named to the2017 USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup Team, USA Basketball announced.

The roster was selected from among 32 players who took part in four days of trials at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The three high schoolers: seniors Chennedy Carter from Timberview (Arlington, Texas) and Megan Walker from Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.); and junior Christyn Williams from Central Arkansas Christian School (Little Rock, Ark.).

The 6-1 Walker is a UConn signee who is ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2017 by espnW HooprGurlz. Carter, a 5-7 point guard, is a Texas A&M signee who is ranked No. 6 in the Class of 2017.

Williams, a 5-11 guard, is ranked No. 1 overall in the espnW HoopGurlz rankings for the Class of 2018.

“It means the world (to be selected), especially since my birthday was (Saturday),” Williams said. “This is a great birthday present. Considering I’m the youngest player here, it’s a huge honor to be selected to this team.

“I tried to demonstrate that I was very coachable, a great teammate and I’m a scorer, because that’s my game. I think I was pretty consistent the whole trials.”

Walker, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team selection, was on the 2016 USA U18 National Team that went 5-0 and won gold. She also won silver at the 2016 FIBA 3×3 U18 World Cup.

“It’s just a blessing –just to be able to wear ‘USA’ and compete against the best teams in the world,” Walker said. “The competition was tough. I’m excited, and I’m ready to represent my country.”

Carter was named to the ALL-USA First Team after leading Timberview to a 5A state-runner-up finish, averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. But rather than being a senior leader, she enters Team USA as among the younger players.

“I feel like, just me being younger, the older and more experienced girls will be able to show me and guide me through the practice and training camp,” Carter said. “I feel like we have a great group of girls and a great team. Just in trials, I jelled with a bunch of them that I got the opportunity to play with.”

The U.S. team has won six consecutive gold medals in the FIBA U19 World Cup for Women and will aim for seven at the July 22-30 event in Cividale del Friuli and Udine, Italy. Training camp begins July 7.

