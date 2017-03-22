USA Football head on how youth football changes could increase participation

INDIANAPOLIS — When USA Football announced plans for a pilot youth program that would experiment with smaller fields, fewer players and no special teams, the reaction ranged from positive to intriguing to “that’s not football.”

In an interview with USA TODAY High School Sports, Scott Hallenbeck, the executive director of USA Football, says the goal is to find more “entry points to the game” to bolster participation; create a path to help players develop and acquire new skills; increase physical activity; and improve safety.

“I think it’s incumbent on us as the sport at large, to think through this carefully and realize that 11-a-side tackle football may not be the best entry point for everyone. That’s the basic premise,” Hallenbeck said. “We think that it’s time to take a real hard look at a football development pathway. “If they’re not comfortable with tackling, or they’re not taught the right way and there’s not a progression in a modeling around how you educate them on that and experience that in the best possible way, you’re probably not going to be around for long in the sport.”

USA Football, the sport’s national governing body, did testing last fall with some leagues using six players, some nine and other variations. That feedback helped determine parameters for a more formal pilot program for this fall that includes:

— Smaller playing field, which will measure 40 yards-by-35 yards, and require teams to drive length of the field on a fresh possession

— Seven players on the field for each team

— No special teams

— Mandated position rotations

— Coaches will be required to ensure players of equal size will be lined up against each other

— Two coaches to be allowed on the field to organize plays and guide players

“We’re going to be able to look at different data points and different models and see what comes back,” Hallenbeck said. “We’re literally in the embryonic stages and so early in the process.”

According to the plans, the pilot program will involve four to eight youth leagues “that are from different geographic, socioeconomic levels and that are interested in working with us” Hallenbeck said. “We’re talking through the entire program, how we want to structure it, how we’re going to test, and getting their feedback because each of them have different scenarios.”

USA Football expects to publicly identify the teams next month. One is expected to be a Pop Warner program in Florida, according to Pop Warner executive director Jon Butler.

Hallenbeck said USA Football has not identified a name for the program, although “modified” is a possibility; “rookie tackle” is another option. He said the idea is creating a “progression like you see in other sports.” Think of hitting off a tee in baseball at a young age before facing pitches from coaches at then next level and then pitches from opposing players at the level after that.

“This is all about right age, right stage and parents would approach this differently, but in a perfect world a youth league could have flag — let’s just say you play flag from 5-6 years old, even 7, maybe up to 10, I don’t have ages per se,” Hallenbeck said. “Then you go to 6-on-6 football, then next you go 7-on-7, 8-on-8, 9-on-9, truly progressing and graduation towards 11-on-11. So even we’re realizing that just because we’re coming out with the notion of 7-on-7, that may not even be right.

“We may need to give a complete pathway to leagues.”

He said since the pilot program was announced a number of league have come forward to say they already are experimenting with versions of modifications. USA Football is hoping to gather information on those leagues to help guide its own plans and he noted those leagues, at least anecdotally, are seeing increases in participation. For example, Hallenbeck indicated the variations within the pilot program – one league might use a 60-yard field and another a 40-yard field, for example.

Players in the pilot programs are expected to wear devices to help determine their physical activity such as how much running they are doing and their heart rate.

“Often in youth football you have the fastest player as the running back and you just pitch him the ball, and he runs to the outside for a touchdown, and out of 11-on-11, you find four to six, maybe seven kids, that are sort of engaged in the play,” Hallenbeck said. “If that starts happening more than once, the whole left side of the field, if he’s going right, just stands there. They’re not active.

“In this game – smaller field, smaller space – you have to cut back from the boundary into the play so everyone’s active the entire time. Players are seeing something more like a real high school game, real football game.”

Once started, as information from the pilot programs comes in, Hallenbeck said USA Football will be looking at a few key indicators before determining next steps.

“The first major part of this is just the anecdotal input,” he said. “Do the kids have a good time? Did parents find this appealing? Did they like the concept that a child can play an offensive line position as well as a backfield position, playing multiple positions? Do they like the smaller team size? Also, what’s is the feedback from the coaches? Do you feel like you’re really teaching and getting more opportunity to teach techniques, because the coach to player ratio was much smaller? …

“We’re also looking at gathering different more injury-based kind of data, but often that takes more than one year, so we’re not entirely sure yet how helpful or reliable that’s going to be. The data already shows that the injury levels, and especially the concussion rates, in youth football are low to begin with. If you’re in a game with fewer players and smaller field, what are we seeing?”