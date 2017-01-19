UPDATED: Final USA TODAY Sports' 2017 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings

USA TODAY Sports has assembled its final composite rankings for football recruits in the Class of 2017 heading into National Signing Day.
The composite represents the average rankings of the four major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (248 for 247, 301 for ESPN, 251 for Rivals and 301 for Scout).
Jaelan Phillips, a UCLA-bound defensive end from Redlands East Valley (Redlands, Calif.) is ranked No. 1, despite not being ranked as the top player by any of the individual services. He is ranked on the top 5 by all four.
Running backs Najee Harris and Cam Akers are tied for No. 2. Harris, an Alabama recruit from Antioch (Calif.), is ranked No. 1 by Scout and Rivals. Akers, a Florida State recruit from Clintno (Miss.), is ranked No. 3 by Rivals and Scout, but his lowest ranking was No. 9 by 247. ESPN has Harris at No. 11.
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|High School
|State
|College
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|Scout
|Avg.
|1
|Jaelan Phillips
|DE
|Redlands East Valley
|CA
|UCLA
|2
|3
|5
|5
|3.75
|T2
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Clinton
|MS
|Florida St.
|7
|9
|3
|3
|5.50
|T2
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Antioch
|CA
|Alabama
|9
|11
|1
|1
|5.50
|4
|Alex Leatherwood
|OT
|Booker T. Washington
|FL
|Alabama
|3
|8
|4
|9
|6.00
|5
|Foster Sarell
|OT
|Graham-Kapowsin
|WA
|Stanford
|8
|14
|14
|2
|9.50
|6
|Marvin Wilson
|DT
|Bellaire
|TX
|Uncommitted
|31
|4
|2
|10
|11.75
|7
|Jeffrey Okudah
|S
|South Grand Prairie
|TX
|Ohio State
|12
|7
|16
|15
|12.50
|8
|Chase Young
|DE
|DeMatha
|MD
|Ohio State
|4
|27
|8
|12
|12.75
|9
|Josh Kaindoh
|DE
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Florida St.
|20
|13
|6
|20
|14.75
|10
|Walker Little
|OT
|Bellaire
|TX
|Stanford
|1
|48
|7
|4
|15.00
|11
|Baron Browning
|LB
|Kennedale
|TX
|Ohio State
|10
|26
|9
|23
|17.00
|12
|D. Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Cass Tech
|MI
|Michigan
|26
|22
|12
|22
|20.50
|13
|Dylan Moses
|LB
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Alabama
|32
|5
|32
|14
|20.75
|14
|Trey Smith
|OT
|University School
|TN
|Tenneessee
|5
|1
|49
|29
|21.00
|15
|Davis Mills
|QB
|Grtr Atlanta Christian
|GA
|Stanford
|19
|61
|10
|6
|24.00
|16
|Isaiah Wilson
|OT
|Poly Prep
|NY
|Georgia
|39
|2
|17
|42
|25.00
|17
|Shaun Wade
|CB
|Trinity Christian
|FL
|Ohio State
|16
|6
|24
|55
|25.25
|T18
|JaCoby Stevens
|S
|Oakland
|TN
|LSU
|23
|25
|28
|31
|26.75
|T18
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Oak Ridge
|TN
|Clemson
|34
|18
|15
|40
|26.75
|20
|Stephen Carr
|RB
|Summit
|CA
|USC
|44
|30
|38
|8
|30.00
|21
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Deerfield Beach
|FL
|Alabama
|35
|20
|19
|52
|31.50
|22
|Richard LeCounte
|S
|Liberty County
|GA
|Georgia
|17
|12
|58
|43
|32.50
|23
|Darnay Holmes
|CB
|Calabasas
|CA
|UCLA
|50
|41
|27
|13
|32.75
|24
|Wyatt Davis
|OG
|St. John Bosco
|CA
|Ohio State
|58
|38
|22
|16
|33.50
|25
|Aubrey Solomon
|DE
|Lee County
|GA
|Uncommitted
|30
|63
|31
|11
|33.75
|T26
|LaBryan Ray
|DE
|James Clemens
|AL
|Uncommitted
|15
|17
|45
|62
|34.75
|T26
|Calvin Ashley
|OT
|St. John’s
|DC
|Auburn
|25
|32
|48
|34
|34.75
|28
|Khalan Laborn
|RB
|Bishop Sullivan
|VA
|Florida St.
|40
|36
|23
|44
|35.75
|29
|A.J. Epenesa
|DE
|Edwardsville
|IL
|Iowa
|6
|94
|30
|21
|37.75
|30
|Hunter Johnson
|QB
|Brownsburg
|IN
|Clemson
|53
|21
|18
|61
|38.25
|31
|Joseph Lewis
|WR
|Hawkins
|CA
|Uncommitted
|73
|16
|50
|24
|40.75
|32
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|St. Louis
|HI
|Alabama
|22
|57
|53
|38
|42.50
|33
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|St. Joseph’s Prep
|PA
|Georgia
|38
|66
|35
|37
|44.00
|34
|Jedrick Wills
|OT
|Lexington
|KY
|Alabama
|56
|33
|25
|64
|44.50
|35
|Austin Jackson
|OT
|North Canyon
|AZ
|Uncommitted
|21
|54
|77
|30
|45.50
|36
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Oaks Christian
|CA
|Stanford
|28
|42
|69
|45
|46.00
|37
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|DE
|North Shore
|TX
|Uncommitted
|11
|34
|110
|33
|47.00
|38
|Stanford Samuels
|CB
|Flanagan
|FL
|Florida St.
|67
|51
|56
|18
|48.00
|39
|Trevon Grimes
|WR
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|FL
|Ohio State
|72
|35
|33
|63
|50.75
|40
|Jeff Thomas
|WR
|East St. Louis
|IL
|Uncommitted
|52
|55
|57
|41
|51.25
|41
|Jay Tufele
|DT
|Binham
|UT
|Uncommitted
|14
|119
|37
|36
|51.50
|42
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Pace Academy
|GA
|Georgia
|37
|40
|88
|54
|54.75
|43
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|La Grange
|TX
|Ohio State
|43
|44
|66
|67
|55.00
|44
|Cesar Ruiz
|C
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Michigan
|55
|28
|41
|98
|55.50
|T45
|Devon Hunter
|S
|Indian River
|VA
|Uncommitted
|45
|126
|47
|7
|56.25
|T45
|Lamont Wade
|CB
|Clairton
|PA
|Penn State
|85
|112
|11
|17
|56.25
|47
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Houston County
|GA
|Georgia
|51
|132
|20
|28
|57.75
|48
|Austin Deculus
|OL
|Cy-Fair
|TX
|LSU
|91
|19
|59
|65
|58.50
|49
|Deangelo Gibbs
|ATH
|Grayson
|GA
|Georgia
|68
|10
|132
|25
|58.75
|50
|Tyjon Lindsey
|WR
|Bishop Gorman
|NV
|Nebraska
|49
|78
|62
|58
|61.75
|51
|D.J. Matthews
|WR
|Trinity Christian
|FL
|Florida St.
|42
|53
|36
|118
|62.25
|52
|Tyler Shelvin
|DT
|Notre Dame
|LA
|LSU
|76
|24
|34
|119
|63.25
|53
|Paris Ford
|S
|Steel Valley
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|66
|68
|51
|69
|63.50
|54
|Josh Myers
|OL
|Miamisburg
|OH
|Ohio State
|63
|85
|55
|57
|65.00
|55
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|Westlake
|GA
|Clemson
|61
|106
|13
|96
|69.00
|56
|Luiji Vilain
|DE
|Episcopal
|VA
|Michigan
|36
|69
|74
|102
|70.25
|57
|Tate Martell
|QB
|Bishop Gorman
|NV
|Ohio State
|92
|127
|39
|27
|71.25
|58
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Roswell
|GA
|Alabama
|54
|87
|40
|113
|73.50
|59
|Isaiah Pryor
|S
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Ohio State
|77
|45
|106
|70
|74.50
|60
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|DT
|Central
|OR
|Washington
|13
|109
|126
|53
|75.25
|61
|Bubba Bolden
|S
|Bishop Gorman
|NV
|USC
|75
|129
|61
|39
|76.00
|62
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|Nashville Magnet
|TN
|Oklahoma
|46
|141
|29
|91
|76.75
|63
|Anthony Hines
|LB
|Plano East
|TX
|Texas A&M
|137
|67
|100
|19
|80.75
|64
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Amite
|LA
|Uncommitted
|29
|227
|42
|26
|81.00
|65
|Grant Delpit
|S
|IMG Academy
|FL
|LSU
|41
|47
|70
|174
|83.00
|66
|Deommodore Lenoir
|ATH
|Salesian
|CA
|Uncommitted
|59
|161
|54
|59
|83.25
|67
|Brock Wright
|TE
|Cy-Fair
|TX
|Notre Dame
|189
|29
|44
|76
|84.50
|T68
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|Montgomery Bell
|TN
|Tenneessee
|79
|101
|80
|81
|85.25
|T68
|Tedarrell Slaton
|OL
|American Heritage
|FL
|Uncommitted
|89
|91
|129
|32
|85.25
|70
|Haskell Garrett
|DT
|Bishop Gorman
|NV
|Ohio State
|74
|102
|119
|47
|85.50
|71
|Navaughn Donaldson
|OT
|Miami Central
|FL
|Miami
|81
|89
|43
|150
|90.75
|72
|D.J. Johnson
|DE
|Burbank
|CA
|Miami
|65
|62
|112
|126
|91.25
|73
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Starkville
|MS
|Uncommitted
|33
|211
|73
|51
|92.00
|74
|Jamyest Williams
|ATH
|Grayson
|GA
|South Carolina
|87
|39
|159
|86
|92.75
|75
|Jhamon Ausbon
|WR
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Texas A&M
|64
|135
|130
|48
|94.25
|76
|Jack Anderson
|OG
|Frisco
|TX
|Texas Tech
|90
|52
|192
|49
|95.75
|77
|Henry Ruggs
|WR
|Lee
|AL
|Uncommitted
|24
|166
|125
|75
|97.50
|78
|Maleik Gray
|S
|La Vernge
|TN
|Tenneessee
|140
|90
|86
|80
|99.00
|T79
|Justin Broiles
|CB
|John Marshall
|OK
|Oklahoma
|60
|46
|107
|190
|100.75
|T79
|Drew Singleton
|LB
|Paramus Catholic
|NJ
|Michigan
|100
|158
|52
|93
|100.75
|T79
|Robert Hainsey
|OG
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Notre Dame
|135
|31
|108
|129
|100.75
|82
|Thomas Graham
|CB
|Rancho Cucamonga
|CA
|Oregon
|146
|49
|127
|85
|101.75
|83
|Vandarius Cowan
|LB
|Palm Beach Gardens
|FL
|Alabama
|93
|216
|67
|35
|102.75
|T84
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|St. Viator
|IL
|Notre Dame
|88
|122
|95
|109
|103.50
|T84
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Central East
|CA
|Utah
|101
|183
|64
|66
|103.50
|86
|Todd Harris
|S
|Plaquemine
|LA
|Uncommitted
|84
|83
|166
|94
|106.75
|87
|C.J. Thorpe
|OG
|Central Catholic
|PA
|Penn State
|111
|76
|78
|166
|107.75
|T88
|Tyrell Shavers
|WR
|Lewisville
|TX
|Alabama
|70
|133
|152
|83
|109.50
|T88
|Netori Johnson
|OG
|Cedar Groves
|GA
|Georgia
|115
|142
|71
|110
|109.50
|90
|Kary Vincent
|CB
|Port Arthur
|TX
|LSU
|82
|23
|242
|92
|109.75
|T91
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|Waxahachie
|TX
|TCU
|69
|43
|249
|82
|110.75
|T91
|Levi Jones
|LB
|Westlake
|TX
|Uncommitted
|120
|65
|79
|179
|110.75
|93
|Jarez Parks
|DE
|Sebastian River
|FL
|Uncommitted
|148
|115
|118
|68
|112.25
|94
|Ambry Thomas
|CB
|Martin Luther King
|MI
|Michigan
|62
|186
|146
|56
|112.50
|95
|Jake Moretti
|OT
|Pomona
|CO
|Colorado
|78
|163
|116
|105
|115.50
|96
|Cyrus Fagan
|S
|Mainland
|FL
|Florida St.
|123
|75
|81
|188
|116.75
|97
|Robert Barnes
|S
|Carroll
|TX
|Oklahoma
|27
|237
|158
|46
|117.00
|98
|Markail Benton
|LB
|Central
|AL
|Alabama
|157
|50
|147
|124
|119.50
|99
|Phidarian Mathis
|DT
|Neville
|LA
|Uncommitted
|197
|37
|151
|95
|120.00
|100
|Anthony McFarland
|RB
|DeMatha
|MD
|Uncommitted
|160
|111
|142
|71
|121.00
|101
|Tyrese Robinson
|OG
|Mckinney Boyd
|TX
|OKlahoma
|138
|95
|102
|158
|123.25
|102
|Greg Johnson
|ATH
|Hawkins
|CA
|Uncommitted
|180
|116
|103
|97
|124.00
|103
|Jack Sears
|QB
|San Clemente
|CA
|USC
|166
|103
|117
|117
|125.75
|104
|Robert Beal
|DE
|Peachtree Ridge
|GA
|Georgia
|147
|15
|177
|167
|126.50
|105
|Chris Allen
|OLB
|Southern Lab
|LA
|Alabama
|57
|162
|216
|74
|127.25
|T106
|Tadarian Moultry
|LB
|Jackson-Olin
|AL
|Auburn
|18
|292
|89
|114
|128.25
|T106
|Jordan Anthony
|LB
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Michigan
|210
|124
|26
|153
|128.25
|108
|D.D. Bowie
|WR
|Morton
|MS
|Ole Miss
|119
|64
|251
|89
|130.75
|109
|Saiid Adebo
|WR
|Mansfield
|TX
|Stanford
|117
|58
|230
|125
|132.50
|110
|Salvon Ahmed
|ATH
|Juanita
|WA
|Washington
|71
|105
|156
|211
|135.75
|111
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|S
|Concord
|NC
|South Carolina
|96
|192
|63
|193
|136.00
|112
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|OT
|Bishop O’Dowd
|CA
|USC
|141
|56
|176
|175
|137.00
|113
|Chuck Filiaga
|OT
|Aledo
|TX
|Michigan
|99
|137
|175
|139
|137.50
|114
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Texas A&M
|266
|59
|21
|209
|138.75
|115
|Amari Rodgers
|WR
|Knoxville Catholic
|TN
|Clemson
|104
|72
|186
|199
|140.25
|116
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|ATH
|Mountain Pointe
|AZ
|Uncommitted
|107
|222
|99
|140
|142.00
|117
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|South Hills
|TX
|Oklahoma St.
|125
|74
|182
|191
|143.00
|118
|James Robinson
|WR
|Lakeland
|FL
|Uncommitted
|130
|70
|105
|270
|143.75
|T119
|Daniel Wright
|S
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|FL
|Alabama
|201
|60
|167
|148
|144.00
|T119
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|Westlake
|TX
|Texas
|208
|123
|115
|130
|144.00
|120
|Greg Rogers
|DT
|Arbor View
|NV
|UCLA
|235
|81
|180
|87
|145.75
|T121
|Josh Lugg
|OT
|North Allegheny
|PA
|Notre Dame
|86
|156
|236
|107
|146.25
|T121
|Tarik Black
|WR
|Cheshire Academy
|CT
|Michigan
|194
|225
|76
|90
|146.25
|123
|Dylan McCaffrey
|QB
|Valor Christian
|CO
|Michigan
|204
|117
|131
|134
|146.50
|124
|Levi Draper
|ILB
|Collinsville
|OK
|Oklahoma
|102
|191
|215
|79
|146.75
|125
|Jeremiah Holloman
|WR
|Newton
|GA
|Georgia
|98
|104
|251
|136
|147.25
|126
|Tray Bishop
|ATH
|Terrell County
|GA
|Georgia
|113
|97
|251
|156
|154.25
|127
|Brendon White
|ATH
|Olentangy Liberty
|OH
|Ohio State
|133
|235
|91
|161
|155.00
|128
|Hunter Echols
|DE
|Cathedral
|CA
|USC
|213
|110
|68
|234
|156.25
|129
|OrTre Smith
|WR
|Wando
|SC
|South Carolina
|105
|234
|104
|185
|157.00
|130
|Osiris St. Brown
|WR
|Mater Dei
|CA
|Stanford
|176
|213
|144
|108
|160.25
|131
|Christopher Henderson
|ATH
|Christopher Columbus
|FL
|Uncommitted
|116
|131
|226
|172
|161.25
|132
|Micah Clark
|OT
|St. John Vianney
|NJ
|Rutgers
|127
|291
|178
|50
|161.50
|T133
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|Wylie East
|TX
|Arizona St.
|193
|276
|75
|104
|162.00
|T133
|Nico Collins
|WR
|Clay
|AL
|Uncommitted
|200
|150
|120
|178
|162.00
|135
|Jaden Hunter
|LB
|Westlake
|GA
|Georgia
|238
|168
|46
|198
|162.50
|136
|Josh Falo
|TE
|Inderkum
|CA
|Uncommitted
|80
|92
|251
|232
|163.75
|137
|Ja’len Parks
|DT
|Newberry
|FL
|Florida St.
|205
|172
|96
|183
|164.00
|138
|Zaquandre White
|RB
|North Fort Myers
|FL
|Florida St.
|131
|147
|251
|131
|165.00
|139
|Toneil Carter
|RB
|Langham Creek
|TX
|Texas
|290
|71
|181
|120
|165.50
|140
|Lynn Bowden
|ATH
|Harding
|OH
|Kentucky
|110
|301
|197
|60
|167.00
|141
|Tre Brown
|CB
|Union
|OK
|Oklahoma
|103
|205
|251
|112
|167.75
|T142
|Jonah Melton
|OT
|Eastern Alamance
|NC
|North Carolina
|132
|197
|173
|170
|168.00
|T142
|Zachary Carter
|DE
|Hillsborough
|FL
|Florida
|327
|134
|84
|127
|168.00
|T144
|Malik Herring
|DE
|Mary Persons
|GA
|Georgia
|175
|98
|185
|215
|168.25
|T144
|Darnell Ewell
|DT
|Lake Taylor
|VA
|Notre Dame
|209
|179
|139
|146
|168.25
|T144
|Brian Robinson
|RB
|Hillcrest
|AL
|Alabama
|224
|198
|82
|169
|168.25
|147
|Justin Foster
|OLB
|Crest
|NC
|Clemson
|134
|73
|251
|218
|169.00
|148
|Brad Stewart
|CB
|McDonogh 35
|LA
|Uncommitted
|153
|189
|209
|128
|169.75
|149
|Chaz Ah You
|S
|Timpview
|UT
|Uncommitted
|152
|233
|174
|121
|170.00
|150
|Alex Perry
|CB
|Bishop Gorman
|NV
|Arizona St.
|177
|149
|213
|144
|170.75
|151
|Myles Brennan
|QB
|Saint Stanislaus
|MS
|LSU
|112
|96
|212
|267
|171.75
|152
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Foster
|TX
|Oklahoma
|246
|290
|72
|84
|173.00
|152
|Mark Webb
|WR
|Archbishop Wood
|PA
|Georgia
|118
|175
|101
|301
|173.75
|153
|Elijah Blades
|CB
|Muir
|CA
|Florida
|48
|265
|87
|301
|175.25
|154
|Chevin Calloway
|CB
|Bishop Dunne
|TX
|Uncommitted
|291
|120
|92
|202
|176.25
|155
|Cordarrian Richardson
|RB
|Trezevant
|TN
|Uncommitted
|128
|229
|251
|101
|177.25
|156
|Derrick Tucker
|S
|Manvel
|TX
|Texas A&M
|155
|301
|140
|122
|179.50
|157
|Nathan Proctor
|OLB
|Lackey
|MD
|Virgina Tech
|227
|86
|251
|162
|181.50
|158
|Aaron Banks
|OT
|El Cerrito
|CA
|Notre Dame
|185
|278
|121
|163
|186.75
|159
|Addison Gumbs
|LB
|Stellar Prep
|CA
|Oklahoma
|353
|164
|65
|168
|187.50
|160
|Devan Barrett
|RB
|Tampa Catholic
|FL
|Auburn
|212
|298
|83
|164
|189.25
|T161
|Connor Wedington
|ATH
|Sumner
|WA
|Uncommitted
|225
|301
|155
|77
|189.50
|T161
|Ta’quon Graham
|DE
|Temple
|TX
|Texas
|214
|146
|251
|147
|189.50
|163
|Markaviest Bryant
|DE
|Crisp County
|GA
|Uncommitted
|260
|100
|251
|149
|190.00
|164
|Keytaon Thompson
|QB
|Landry-Walker
|LA
|Mississippi St.
|142
|301
|85
|235
|190.75
|165
|D’antne Demery
|OT
|Brunswick
|GA
|Georgia
|206
|195
|251
|115
|191.75
|T166
|Shi Smith
|WR
|Union
|SC
|South Carolina
|159
|107
|205
|301
|193.00
|T166
|Omar Manning
|WR
|Lancaster
|TX
|TCU
|339
|206
|149
|78
|193.00
|168
|Nate McBride
|LB
|Vidalia
|GA
|Georgia
|263
|280
|60
|173
|194.00
|T169
|Jordan Williams
|DE
|Cox
|VA
|Clemson
|106
|254
|135
|286
|195.25
|T169
|Jake Lawler
|DE
|South Mecklenburg
|NC
|North Carolina
|136
|177
|191
|277
|195.25
|171
|Kylin Hill
|RB
|Columbus
|MS
|Mississippi St.
|124
|301
|251
|106
|195.50
|T172
|Walter Grant
|OLB
|Cairo
|GA
|Georgia
|252
|184
|251
|100
|196.75
|T172
|Leonard Warner
|LB
|Brookwood
|GA
|Uncommitted
|278
|130
|199
|180
|196.75
|174
|Markquese Bell
|ATH
|Bridgeton
|NJ
|Maryland
|231
|88
|234
|238
|197.75
|175
|Wes Harris
|OG
|Aledo
|TX
|TCU
|143
|145
|204
|301
|198.25
|T176
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Jennings
|LA
|Uncommitted
|243
|114
|251
|186
|198.50
|T176
|Marco Wilson
|CB
|American Heritage
|FL
|Florida
|171
|252
|128
|243
|198.50
|178
|Marcus Williamson
|CB
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Ohio State
|162
|259
|251
|123
|198.75
|179
|Jaylen Harris
|WR
|Cleveland Heights
|OH
|Ohio State
|165
|296
|198
|137
|199.00
|180
|Edward Ingram
|OG
|DeSoto
|TX
|LSU
|233
|93
|251
|223
|200.00
|T181
|Avery Roberts
|LB
|Concord
|DE
|Nebraska
|279
|301
|90
|132
|200.50
|T181
|Charleston Rambo
|WR
|Cedar Hill
|TX
|Oklahoma
|331
|203
|97
|171
|200.50
|183
|Yetur Matos
|DE
|Chancellor
|VA
|Penn State
|186
|247
|136
|264
|208.25
|184
|Jaylon Redd
|ATH
|Rancho Cucamonga
|CA
|Oregon
|316
|214
|148
|157
|208.75
|185
|Chris Robison
|QB
|Horn
|TX
|Oklahoma
|345
|266
|94
|138
|210.75
|187
|Jerron Cage
|DT
|Winton Woods
|OH
|Ohio State
|170
|138
|251
|301
|215.00
|188
|Shawn Robinson
|QB
|DeSoto
|TX
|TCU
|338
|159
|251
|116
|216.00
|189
|Sione Lund
|ATH
|Brighton
|UT
|Stanford
|149
|268
|150
|301
|217.00
|192
|Eric Crosby
|DT
|Ocean Lakes
|VA
|Tenneessee
|326
|226
|251
|72
|218.75
|193
|Dalyn Wade-Perry
|DT
|Pope John XXIII
|NJ
|Stanford
|199
|128
|251
|301
|219.75
|194
|Kayden Lyles
|OG
|Middleton
|WI
|Wisconsin
|182
|241
|157
|301
|220.25
|195
|Hezekiah Jones
|WR
|Stafford
|TX
|Texas A&M
|407
|113
|145
|219
|221.00
|T197
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Sprayberry
|GA
|Oklahoma
|404
|82
|171
|229
|221.50
|T197
|Amir Riep
|CB
|Colerain
|OH
|Ohio State
|405
|139
|243
|99
|221.50
|200
|LeAnthony Williams
|CB
|Roswell
|GA
|Clemson
|292
|212
|111
|272
|221.75
|T201
|Kennedy Brooks
|RB
|Mansfield
|TX
|Oklahoma
|312
|301
|183
|103
|224.75
|T201
|N’Kosi Perry
|QB
|Vanguard
|FL
|Miami
|347
|84
|188
|280
|224.75
|203
|Nathan Tilford
|ATH
|Colony
|CA
|Arizona
|192
|301
|133
|288
|228.50
|204
|C.J. Avery
|S
|Grenada
|MS
|Louisville
|364
|79
|251
|221
|228.75
|205
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|St. Xavier
|OH
|Penn State
|379
|80
|161
|301
|230.25
|206
|Deron Irving-Bey
|DE
|Flint Southwestern
|MI
|Michigan
|187
|223
|251
|269
|232.50
|207
|Tristan Gebbia
|QB
|Calabasas
|CA
|Nebraska
|415
|201
|122
|194
|233.00
|208
|Alaric Williams
|ATH
|Southside
|AL
|Auburn
|289
|238
|193
|214
|233.50
|209
|Deon Jones
|CB
|Potomac
|MD
|Maryland
|286
|301
|143
|208
|234.50
|210
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|Eastside
|WA
|Washington
|469
|260
|141
|73
|235.75
|211
|Bruce Jordan-Swilling
|RB
|Brother Martin
|LA
|Georgia Tech
|401
|193
|225
|133
|238.00
|212
|William Poole
|CB
|Hapeville Charter
|GA
|Georgia
|412
|77
|163
|301
|238.25
|213
|K.J. Britt
|LB
|Oxford
|AL
|Auburn
|239
|301
|113
|301
|238.50
|T214
|Kadeem Telfort
|OT
|Booker T. Washington
|FL
|Florida
|282
|301
|124
|250
|239.25
|T214
|Tommy Devito
|QB
|Don Bosco
|NJ
|Syracuse
|269
|136
|251
|301
|239.25
|T216
|Chase Hayden
|RB
|St. George’s
|TN
|Arkansas
|188
|301
|169
|301
|239.75
|T216
|David Adams
|ILB
|Central Catholic
|PA
|Notre Dame
|402
|218
|251
|88
|239.75
|218
|Fred Hansard
|DT
|Hun School
|NJ
|Penn State
|392
|143
|137
|301
|243.25
|219
|Avery Davis
|QB
|Cedar Hill
|TX
|Notre Dame
|382
|153
|251
|189
|243.75
|220
|Keith Taylor
|CB
|Servite
|CA
|Washington
|241
|301
|138
|301
|245.25
|221
|Javonte Richardson
|ATH
|Maple Heights
|OH
|Kentucky
|277
|301
|114
|301
|248.25
|222
|Jordan Murphy
|WR
|Hattiesburg
|MS
|Tenneessee
|232
|301
|172
|301
|251.50
|223
|A.J. Davis
|RB
|Lakeland
|FL
|Uncommitted
|325
|140
|247
|301
|253.25
|224
|Tyler Johnson
|ATH
|Highland
|AZ
|Arizona St.
|271
|281
|164
|301
|254.25
|225
|M.J. Webb
|DT
|Morgan County
|GA
|South Carolina
|300
|220
|200
|301
|255.25
