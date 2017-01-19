UPDATED: Final USA TODAY Sports' 2017 Composite Football Player Recruiting rankings

USA TODAY Sports has assembled its final composite rankings for football recruits in the Class of 2017 heading into National Signing Day.

The composite represents the average rankings of the four major recruiting services – 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. The lower the average the better. For players who are not ranked by a particular service, the player receives a maximum number based on the way players are ranked for each site beyond the last player (248 for 247, 301 for ESPN, 251 for Rivals and 301 for Scout).

Jaelan Phillips, a UCLA-bound defensive end from Redlands East Valley (Redlands, Calif.) is ranked No. 1, despite not being ranked as the top player by any of the individual services. He is ranked on the top 5 by all four.

Running backs Najee Harris and Cam Akers are tied for No. 2. Harris, an Alabama recruit from Antioch (Calif.), is ranked No. 1 by Scout and Rivals. Akers, a Florida State recruit from Clintno (Miss.), is ranked No. 3 by Rivals and Scout, but his lowest ranking was No. 9 by 247. ESPN has Harris at No. 11.

Rank Player Pos. High School State College 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg. 1 Jaelan Phillips DE Redlands East Valley CA UCLA 2 3 5 5 3.75 T2 Cam Akers RB Clinton MS Florida St. 7 9 3 3 5.50 T2 Najee Harris RB Antioch CA Alabama 9 11 1 1 5.50 4 Alex Leatherwood OT Booker T. Washington FL Alabama 3 8 4 9 6.00 5 Foster Sarell OT Graham-Kapowsin WA Stanford 8 14 14 2 9.50 6 Marvin Wilson DT Bellaire TX Uncommitted 31 4 2 10 11.75 7 Jeffrey Okudah S South Grand Prairie TX Ohio State 12 7 16 15 12.50 8 Chase Young DE DeMatha MD Ohio State 4 27 8 12 12.75 9 Josh Kaindoh DE IMG Academy FL Florida St. 20 13 6 20 14.75 10 Walker Little OT Bellaire TX Stanford 1 48 7 4 15.00 11 Baron Browning LB Kennedale TX Ohio State 10 26 9 23 17.00 12 D. Peoples-Jones WR Cass Tech MI Michigan 26 22 12 22 20.50 13 Dylan Moses LB IMG Academy FL Alabama 32 5 32 14 20.75 14 Trey Smith OT University School TN Tenneessee 5 1 49 29 21.00 15 Davis Mills QB Grtr Atlanta Christian GA Stanford 19 61 10 6 24.00 16 Isaiah Wilson OT Poly Prep NY Georgia 39 2 17 42 25.00 17 Shaun Wade CB Trinity Christian FL Ohio State 16 6 24 55 25.25 T18 JaCoby Stevens S Oakland TN LSU 23 25 28 31 26.75 T18 Tee Higgins WR Oak Ridge TN Clemson 34 18 15 40 26.75 20 Stephen Carr RB Summit CA USC 44 30 38 8 30.00 21 Jerry Jeudy WR Deerfield Beach FL Alabama 35 20 19 52 31.50 22 Richard LeCounte S Liberty County GA Georgia 17 12 58 43 32.50 23 Darnay Holmes CB Calabasas CA UCLA 50 41 27 13 32.75 24 Wyatt Davis OG St. John Bosco CA Ohio State 58 38 22 16 33.50 25 Aubrey Solomon DE Lee County GA Uncommitted 30 63 31 11 33.75 T26 LaBryan Ray DE James Clemens AL Uncommitted 15 17 45 62 34.75 T26 Calvin Ashley OT St. John’s DC Auburn 25 32 48 34 34.75 28 Khalan Laborn RB Bishop Sullivan VA Florida St. 40 36 23 44 35.75 29 A.J. Epenesa DE Edwardsville IL Iowa 6 94 30 21 37.75 30 Hunter Johnson QB Brownsburg IN Clemson 53 21 18 61 38.25 31 Joseph Lewis WR Hawkins CA Uncommitted 73 16 50 24 40.75 32 Tua Tagovailoa QB St. Louis HI Alabama 22 57 53 38 42.50 33 D’Andre Swift RB St. Joseph’s Prep PA Georgia 38 66 35 37 44.00 34 Jedrick Wills OT Lexington KY Alabama 56 33 25 64 44.50 35 Austin Jackson OT North Canyon AZ Uncommitted 21 54 77 30 45.50 36 Colby Parkinson TE Oaks Christian CA Stanford 28 42 69 45 46.00 37 K’Lavon Chaisson DE North Shore TX Uncommitted 11 34 110 33 47.00 38 Stanford Samuels CB Flanagan FL Florida St. 67 51 56 18 48.00 39 Trevon Grimes WR St. Thomas Aquinas FL Ohio State 72 35 33 63 50.75 40 Jeff Thomas WR East St. Louis IL Uncommitted 52 55 57 41 51.25 41 Jay Tufele DT Binham UT Uncommitted 14 119 37 36 51.50 42 Andrew Thomas OT Pace Academy GA Georgia 37 40 88 54 54.75 43 J.K. Dobbins RB La Grange TX Ohio State 43 44 66 67 55.00 44 Cesar Ruiz C IMG Academy FL Michigan 55 28 41 98 55.50 T45 Devon Hunter S Indian River VA Uncommitted 45 126 47 7 56.25 T45 Lamont Wade CB Clairton PA Penn State 85 112 11 17 56.25 47 Jake Fromm QB Houston County GA Georgia 51 132 20 28 57.75 48 Austin Deculus OL Cy-Fair TX LSU 91 19 59 65 58.50 49 Deangelo Gibbs ATH Grayson GA Georgia 68 10 132 25 58.75 50 Tyjon Lindsey WR Bishop Gorman NV Nebraska 49 78 62 58 61.75 51 D.J. Matthews WR Trinity Christian FL Florida St. 42 53 36 118 62.25 52 Tyler Shelvin DT Notre Dame LA LSU 76 24 34 119 63.25 53 Paris Ford S Steel Valley PA Pittsburgh 66 68 51 69 63.50 54 Josh Myers OL Miamisburg OH Ohio State 63 85 55 57 65.00 55 A.J. Terrell CB Westlake GA Clemson 61 106 13 96 69.00 56 Luiji Vilain DE Episcopal VA Michigan 36 69 74 102 70.25 57 Tate Martell QB Bishop Gorman NV Ohio State 92 127 39 27 71.25 58 Xavier McKinney S Roswell GA Alabama 54 87 40 113 73.50 59 Isaiah Pryor S IMG Academy FL Ohio State 77 45 106 70 74.50 60 Marlon Tuipulotu DT Central OR Washington 13 109 126 53 75.25 61 Bubba Bolden S Bishop Gorman NV USC 75 129 61 39 76.00 62 Jacob Phillips LB Nashville Magnet TN Oklahoma 46 141 29 91 76.75 63 Anthony Hines LB Plano East TX Texas A&M 137 67 100 19 80.75 64 DeVonta Smith WR Amite LA Uncommitted 29 227 42 26 81.00 65 Grant Delpit S IMG Academy FL LSU 41 47 70 174 83.00 66 Deommodore Lenoir ATH Salesian CA Uncommitted 59 161 54 59 83.25 67 Brock Wright TE Cy-Fair TX Notre Dame 189 29 44 76 84.50 T68 Ty Chandler RB Montgomery Bell TN Tenneessee 79 101 80 81 85.25 T68 Tedarrell Slaton OL American Heritage FL Uncommitted 89 91 129 32 85.25 70 Haskell Garrett DT Bishop Gorman NV Ohio State 74 102 119 47 85.50 71 Navaughn Donaldson OT Miami Central FL Miami 81 89 43 150 90.75 72 D.J. Johnson DE Burbank CA Miami 65 62 112 126 91.25 73 Willie Gay LB Starkville MS Uncommitted 33 211 73 51 92.00 74 Jamyest Williams ATH Grayson GA South Carolina 87 39 159 86 92.75 75 Jhamon Ausbon WR IMG Academy FL Texas A&M 64 135 130 48 94.25 76 Jack Anderson OG Frisco TX Texas Tech 90 52 192 49 95.75 77 Henry Ruggs WR Lee AL Uncommitted 24 166 125 75 97.50 78 Maleik Gray S La Vernge TN Tenneessee 140 90 86 80 99.00 T79 Justin Broiles CB John Marshall OK Oklahoma 60 46 107 190 100.75 T79 Drew Singleton LB Paramus Catholic NJ Michigan 100 158 52 93 100.75 T79 Robert Hainsey OG IMG Academy FL Notre Dame 135 31 108 129 100.75 82 Thomas Graham CB Rancho Cucamonga CA Oregon 146 49 127 85 101.75 83 Vandarius Cowan LB Palm Beach Gardens FL Alabama 93 216 67 35 102.75 T84 Cole Kmet TE St. Viator IL Notre Dame 88 122 95 109 103.50 T84 Jaylon Johnson CB Central East CA Utah 101 183 64 66 103.50 86 Todd Harris S Plaquemine LA Uncommitted 84 83 166 94 106.75 87 C.J. Thorpe OG Central Catholic PA Penn State 111 76 78 166 107.75 T88 Tyrell Shavers WR Lewisville TX Alabama 70 133 152 83 109.50 T88 Netori Johnson OG Cedar Groves GA Georgia 115 142 71 110 109.50 90 Kary Vincent CB Port Arthur TX LSU 82 23 242 92 109.75 T91 Jalen Reagor WR Waxahachie TX TCU 69 43 249 82 110.75 T91 Levi Jones LB Westlake TX Uncommitted 120 65 79 179 110.75 93 Jarez Parks DE Sebastian River FL Uncommitted 148 115 118 68 112.25 94 Ambry Thomas CB Martin Luther King MI Michigan 62 186 146 56 112.50 95 Jake Moretti OT Pomona CO Colorado 78 163 116 105 115.50 96 Cyrus Fagan S Mainland FL Florida St. 123 75 81 188 116.75 97 Robert Barnes S Carroll TX Oklahoma 27 237 158 46 117.00 98 Markail Benton LB Central AL Alabama 157 50 147 124 119.50 99 Phidarian Mathis DT Neville LA Uncommitted 197 37 151 95 120.00 100 Anthony McFarland RB DeMatha MD Uncommitted 160 111 142 71 121.00 101 Tyrese Robinson OG Mckinney Boyd TX OKlahoma 138 95 102 158 123.25 102 Greg Johnson ATH Hawkins CA Uncommitted 180 116 103 97 124.00 103 Jack Sears QB San Clemente CA USC 166 103 117 117 125.75 104 Robert Beal DE Peachtree Ridge GA Georgia 147 15 177 167 126.50 105 Chris Allen OLB Southern Lab LA Alabama 57 162 216 74 127.25 T106 Tadarian Moultry LB Jackson-Olin AL Auburn 18 292 89 114 128.25 T106 Jordan Anthony LB IMG Academy FL Michigan 210 124 26 153 128.25 108 D.D. Bowie WR Morton MS Ole Miss 119 64 251 89 130.75 109 Saiid Adebo WR Mansfield TX Stanford 117 58 230 125 132.50 110 Salvon Ahmed ATH Juanita WA Washington 71 105 156 211 135.75 111 Hamsah Nasirildeen S Concord NC South Carolina 96 192 63 193 136.00 112 Alijah Vera-Tucker OT Bishop O’Dowd CA USC 141 56 176 175 137.00 113 Chuck Filiaga OT Aledo TX Michigan 99 137 175 139 137.50 114 Kellen Mond QB IMG Academy FL Texas A&M 266 59 21 209 138.75 115 Amari Rodgers WR Knoxville Catholic TN Clemson 104 72 186 199 140.25 116 Isaiah Pola-Mao ATH Mountain Pointe AZ Uncommitted 107 222 99 140 142.00 117 Tylan Wallace WR South Hills TX Oklahoma St. 125 74 182 191 143.00 118 James Robinson WR Lakeland FL Uncommitted 130 70 105 270 143.75 T119 Daniel Wright S St. Thomas Aquinas FL Alabama 201 60 167 148 144.00 T119 Sam Ehlinger QB Westlake TX Texas 208 123 115 130 144.00 120 Greg Rogers DT Arbor View NV UCLA 235 81 180 87 145.75 T121 Josh Lugg OT North Allegheny PA Notre Dame 86 156 236 107 146.25 T121 Tarik Black WR Cheshire Academy CT Michigan 194 225 76 90 146.25 123 Dylan McCaffrey QB Valor Christian CO Michigan 204 117 131 134 146.50 124 Levi Draper ILB Collinsville OK Oklahoma 102 191 215 79 146.75 125 Jeremiah Holloman WR Newton GA Georgia 98 104 251 136 147.25 126 Tray Bishop ATH Terrell County GA Georgia 113 97 251 156 154.25 127 Brendon White ATH Olentangy Liberty OH Ohio State 133 235 91 161 155.00 128 Hunter Echols DE Cathedral CA USC 213 110 68 234 156.25 129 OrTre Smith WR Wando SC South Carolina 105 234 104 185 157.00 130 Osiris St. Brown WR Mater Dei CA Stanford 176 213 144 108 160.25 131 Christopher Henderson ATH Christopher Columbus FL Uncommitted 116 131 226 172 161.25 132 Micah Clark OT St. John Vianney NJ Rutgers 127 291 178 50 161.50 T133 Eno Benjamin RB Wylie East TX Arizona St. 193 276 75 104 162.00 T133 Nico Collins WR Clay AL Uncommitted 200 150 120 178 162.00 135 Jaden Hunter LB Westlake GA Georgia 238 168 46 198 162.50 136 Josh Falo TE Inderkum CA Uncommitted 80 92 251 232 163.75 137 Ja’len Parks DT Newberry FL Florida St. 205 172 96 183 164.00 138 Zaquandre White RB North Fort Myers FL Florida St. 131 147 251 131 165.00 139 Toneil Carter RB Langham Creek TX Texas 290 71 181 120 165.50 140 Lynn Bowden ATH Harding OH Kentucky 110 301 197 60 167.00 141 Tre Brown CB Union OK Oklahoma 103 205 251 112 167.75 T142 Jonah Melton OT Eastern Alamance NC North Carolina 132 197 173 170 168.00 T142 Zachary Carter DE Hillsborough FL Florida 327 134 84 127 168.00 T144 Malik Herring DE Mary Persons GA Georgia 175 98 185 215 168.25 T144 Darnell Ewell DT Lake Taylor VA Notre Dame 209 179 139 146 168.25 T144 Brian Robinson RB Hillcrest AL Alabama 224 198 82 169 168.25 147 Justin Foster OLB Crest NC Clemson 134 73 251 218 169.00 148 Brad Stewart CB McDonogh 35 LA Uncommitted 153 189 209 128 169.75 149 Chaz Ah You S Timpview UT Uncommitted 152 233 174 121 170.00 150 Alex Perry CB Bishop Gorman NV Arizona St. 177 149 213 144 170.75 151 Myles Brennan QB Saint Stanislaus MS LSU 112 96 212 267 171.75 152 CeeDee Lamb WR Foster TX Oklahoma 246 290 72 84 173.00 152 Mark Webb WR Archbishop Wood PA Georgia 118 175 101 301 173.75 153 Elijah Blades CB Muir CA Florida 48 265 87 301 175.25 154 Chevin Calloway CB Bishop Dunne TX Uncommitted 291 120 92 202 176.25 155 Cordarrian Richardson RB Trezevant TN Uncommitted 128 229 251 101 177.25 156 Derrick Tucker S Manvel TX Texas A&M 155 301 140 122 179.50 157 Nathan Proctor OLB Lackey MD Virgina Tech 227 86 251 162 181.50 158 Aaron Banks OT El Cerrito CA Notre Dame 185 278 121 163 186.75 159 Addison Gumbs LB Stellar Prep CA Oklahoma 353 164 65 168 187.50 160 Devan Barrett RB Tampa Catholic FL Auburn 212 298 83 164 189.25 T161 Connor Wedington ATH Sumner WA Uncommitted 225 301 155 77 189.50 T161 Ta’quon Graham DE Temple TX Texas 214 146 251 147 189.50 163 Markaviest Bryant DE Crisp County GA Uncommitted 260 100 251 149 190.00 164 Keytaon Thompson QB Landry-Walker LA Mississippi St. 142 301 85 235 190.75 165 D’antne Demery OT Brunswick GA Georgia 206 195 251 115 191.75 T166 Shi Smith WR Union SC South Carolina 159 107 205 301 193.00 T166 Omar Manning WR Lancaster TX TCU 339 206 149 78 193.00 168 Nate McBride LB Vidalia GA Georgia 263 280 60 173 194.00 T169 Jordan Williams DE Cox VA Clemson 106 254 135 286 195.25 T169 Jake Lawler DE South Mecklenburg NC North Carolina 136 177 191 277 195.25 171 Kylin Hill RB Columbus MS Mississippi St. 124 301 251 106 195.50 T172 Walter Grant OLB Cairo GA Georgia 252 184 251 100 196.75 T172 Leonard Warner LB Brookwood GA Uncommitted 278 130 199 180 196.75 174 Markquese Bell ATH Bridgeton NJ Maryland 231 88 234 238 197.75 175 Wes Harris OG Aledo TX TCU 143 145 204 301 198.25 T176 Travis Etienne RB Jennings LA Uncommitted 243 114 251 186 198.50 T176 Marco Wilson CB American Heritage FL Florida 171 252 128 243 198.50 178 Marcus Williamson CB IMG Academy FL Ohio State 162 259 251 123 198.75 179 Jaylen Harris WR Cleveland Heights OH Ohio State 165 296 198 137 199.00 180 Edward Ingram OG DeSoto TX LSU 233 93 251 223 200.00 T181 Avery Roberts LB Concord DE Nebraska 279 301 90 132 200.50 T181 Charleston Rambo WR Cedar Hill TX Oklahoma 331 203 97 171 200.50 183 Yetur Matos DE Chancellor VA Penn State 186 247 136 264 208.25 184 Jaylon Redd ATH Rancho Cucamonga CA Oregon 316 214 148 157 208.75 185 Chris Robison QB Horn TX Oklahoma 345 266 94 138 210.75 187 Jerron Cage DT Winton Woods OH Ohio State 170 138 251 301 215.00 188 Shawn Robinson QB DeSoto TX TCU 338 159 251 116 216.00 189 Sione Lund ATH Brighton UT Stanford 149 268 150 301 217.00 192 Eric Crosby DT Ocean Lakes VA Tenneessee 326 226 251 72 218.75 193 Dalyn Wade-Perry DT Pope John XXIII NJ Stanford 199 128 251 301 219.75 194 Kayden Lyles OG Middleton WI Wisconsin 182 241 157 301 220.25 195 Hezekiah Jones WR Stafford TX Texas A&M 407 113 145 219 221.00 T197 Trey Sermon RB Sprayberry GA Oklahoma 404 82 171 229 221.50 T197 Amir Riep CB Colerain OH Ohio State 405 139 243 99 221.50 200 LeAnthony Williams CB Roswell GA Clemson 292 212 111 272 221.75 T201 Kennedy Brooks RB Mansfield TX Oklahoma 312 301 183 103 224.75 T201 N’Kosi Perry QB Vanguard FL Miami 347 84 188 280 224.75 203 Nathan Tilford ATH Colony CA Arizona 192 301 133 288 228.50 204 C.J. Avery S Grenada MS Louisville 364 79 251 221 228.75 205 Sean Clifford QB St. Xavier OH Penn State 379 80 161 301 230.25 206 Deron Irving-Bey DE Flint Southwestern MI Michigan 187 223 251 269 232.50 207 Tristan Gebbia QB Calabasas CA Nebraska 415 201 122 194 233.00 208 Alaric Williams ATH Southside AL Auburn 289 238 193 214 233.50 209 Deon Jones CB Potomac MD Maryland 286 301 143 208 234.50 210 Hunter Bryant TE Eastside WA Washington 469 260 141 73 235.75 211 Bruce Jordan-Swilling RB Brother Martin LA Georgia Tech 401 193 225 133 238.00 212 William Poole CB Hapeville Charter GA Georgia 412 77 163 301 238.25 213 K.J. Britt LB Oxford AL Auburn 239 301 113 301 238.50 T214 Kadeem Telfort OT Booker T. Washington FL Florida 282 301 124 250 239.25 T214 Tommy Devito QB Don Bosco NJ Syracuse 269 136 251 301 239.25 T216 Chase Hayden RB St. George’s TN Arkansas 188 301 169 301 239.75 T216 David Adams ILB Central Catholic PA Notre Dame 402 218 251 88 239.75 218 Fred Hansard DT Hun School NJ Penn State 392 143 137 301 243.25 219 Avery Davis QB Cedar Hill TX Notre Dame 382 153 251 189 243.75 220 Keith Taylor CB Servite CA Washington 241 301 138 301 245.25 221 Javonte Richardson ATH Maple Heights OH Kentucky 277 301 114 301 248.25 222 Jordan Murphy WR Hattiesburg MS Tenneessee 232 301 172 301 251.50 223 A.J. Davis RB Lakeland FL Uncommitted 325 140 247 301 253.25 224 Tyler Johnson ATH Highland AZ Arizona St. 271 281 164 301 254.25 225 M.J. Webb DT Morgan County GA South Carolina 300 220 200 301 255.25

Updated 1/19/17