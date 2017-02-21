UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports' 2017 Composite Team Basketball Recruiting Rankings

With only seven of the top 100 players still uncommitted, USA TODAY Sports has compiled its Composite Team Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017.
The composite looks at the rankings from 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout and averages them to determine where each team stands. Teams that were unranked received one more than the maximum listed by each service (51 for 247, 41 for ESPN, 36 for Rivals, 26 for Scout).
Kentucky has moved into the familiar spot of unanimous No. 1, while UCLA is a unanimous No. 2. UCLA was No. 1 after the early signing period. Washington is fueled by the signing of Michael Porter Jr., who is either the No. 1 or No. 2 player in the class. Alabama has made huge strides under Avery Johnson, led by All-Americans Collin Sexton and John Petty.
UPDATED: 2/21/2017
|Rank
|School
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|Scout
|Avg.
|1
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|UCLA
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Arizona
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3.25
|4
|Washington
|4
|3
|5
|6
|4.5
|5
|Alabama
|5
|6
|4
|5
|5
|6
|Duke
|6
|5
|6
|4
|5.25
|7
|Louisville
|8
|9
|7
|10
|8.5
|8
|Texas
|7
|8
|14
|7
|9
|9
|Xavier
|10
|11
|9
|8
|9.5
|10
|Miami
|9
|7
|12
|12
|10
|T11
|Illinois
|11
|12
|13
|9
|11.25
|T11
|Western Kentucky
|13
|13
|8
|11
|11.25
|13
|Oregon
|12
|14
|11
|13
|12.5
|14
|Florida State
|17
|16
|15
|18
|16.5
|15
|Texas A&M
|14
|26
|19
|15
|18.5
|T16
|Virginia Tech
|16
|24
|17
|24
|20.25
|T16
|Kansas
|34
|23
|10
|14
|20.25
|18
|Arizona State
|15
|25
|32
|17
|22.25
|19
|Butler
|20
|20
|28
|26
|23.5
|T20
|Connecticut
|22
|27
|20
|26
|23.75
|T20
|Iowa State
|27
|18
|24
|26
|23.75
|22
|Arkansas
|28
|19
|26
|26
|24.75
|T23
|USC
|21
|17
|36
|26
|25
|T23
|Mississippi State
|26
|32
|23
|19
|25
|T25
|Florida
|29
|10
|36
|26
|25.25
|T25
|North Carolina
|30
|15
|34
|22
|25.25
|27
|Auburn
|36
|28
|18
|20
|25.5
|T28
|Wisconsin
|18
|35
|25
|25
|25.75
|T28
|Michigan State
|39
|22
|16
|26
|25.75
|30
|Villanova
|25
|37
|21
|21
|26
|31
|TCU
|33
|21
|27
|26
|26.75
|32
|Colorado
|24
|38
|22
|26
|27.5
|33
|Oklahoma
|19
|41
|36
|16
|28
|34
|Cal
|31
|31
|31
|26
|29.75
|35
|Purdue
|23
|39
|36
|26
|31
|36
|Michigan
|37
|29
|33
|26
|31.25
|T37
|Iowa
|41
|30
|36
|26
|33.25
|T37
|VCU
|32
|41
|36
|26
|33.75
|T39
|Indiana
|35
|41
|36
|26
|34.5
|T39
|Georgia
|43
|33
|36
|26
|34.5
UPDATED: 2/21/2017