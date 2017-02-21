UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports' 2017 Composite Team Basketball Recruiting Rankings

With only seven of the top 100 players still uncommitted, USA TODAY Sports has compiled its Composite Team Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017.

The composite looks at the rankings from 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout and averages them to determine where each team stands. Teams that were unranked received one more than the maximum listed by each service (51 for 247, 41 for ESPN, 36 for Rivals, 26 for Scout).

Kentucky has moved into the familiar spot of unanimous No. 1, while UCLA is a unanimous No. 2. UCLA was No. 1 after the early signing period. Washington is fueled by the signing of Michael Porter Jr., who is either the No. 1 or No. 2 player in the class. Alabama has made huge strides under Avery Johnson, led by All-Americans Collin Sexton and John Petty.

UPDATED: 2/21/2017

Rank School 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg. 1 Kentucky 1 1 1 1 1 2 UCLA 2 2 2 2 2 3 Arizona 3 4 3 3 3.25 4 Washington 4 3 5 6 4.5 5 Alabama 5 6 4 5 5 6 Duke 6 5 6 4 5.25 7 Louisville 8 9 7 10 8.5 8 Texas 7 8 14 7 9 9 Xavier 10 11 9 8 9.5 10 Miami 9 7 12 12 10 T11 Illinois 11 12 13 9 11.25 T11 Western Kentucky 13 13 8 11 11.25 13 Oregon 12 14 11 13 12.5 14 Florida State 17 16 15 18 16.5 15 Texas A&M 14 26 19 15 18.5 T16 Virginia Tech 16 24 17 24 20.25 T16 Kansas 34 23 10 14 20.25 18 Arizona State 15 25 32 17 22.25 19 Butler 20 20 28 26 23.5 T20 Connecticut 22 27 20 26 23.75 T20 Iowa State 27 18 24 26 23.75 22 Arkansas 28 19 26 26 24.75 T23 USC 21 17 36 26 25 T23 Mississippi State 26 32 23 19 25 T25 Florida 29 10 36 26 25.25 T25 North Carolina 30 15 34 22 25.25 27 Auburn 36 28 18 20 25.5 T28 Wisconsin 18 35 25 25 25.75 T28 Michigan State 39 22 16 26 25.75 30 Villanova 25 37 21 21 26 31 TCU 33 21 27 26 26.75 32 Colorado 24 38 22 26 27.5 33 Oklahoma 19 41 36 16 28 34 Cal 31 31 31 26 29.75 35 Purdue 23 39 36 26 31 36 Michigan 37 29 33 26 31.25 T37 Iowa 41 30 36 26 33.25 T37 VCU 32 41 36 26 33.75 T39 Indiana 35 41 36 26 34.5 T39 Georgia 43 33 36 26 34.5

