UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports' 2017 Composite Team Basketball Recruiting Rankings

With the late commitments of Brian Bowen and Tremont Waters, all of the nation’s top prospects have chosen a school. So, here’s where the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Team Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017 stand.
The composite looks at the rankings from 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout and averages them to determine where each team stands. Teams that were unranked received one more than the maximum listed by each service (51 for 247, 41 for ESPN, 36 for Rivals, 26 for Scout).
The top three teams are unanimous in their position with Kentucky at No. 1, UCLA at No. 2 and Arizona at No. 3. After that, the variance begins.
UPDATED: 6/6/2017
|Rank
|School
|247
|ESPN
|Rivals
|Scout
|Avg.
|1
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Duke
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Arizona
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|T4
|UCLA
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4.5
|T4
|Texas
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4.5
|6
|Alabama
|7
|7
|6
|6
|6.5
|7
|Missouri
|8
|6
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Louisville
|6
|10
|8
|12
|9
|9
|Florida State
|12
|8
|11
|9
|10
|10
|Xavier
|11
|13
|9
|8
|10.25
|11
|Miami
|10
|9
|14
|13
|11.5
|12
|Western Kentucky
|9
|14
|10
|14
|11.75
|13
|Oregon
|13
|12
|13
|11
|12.25
|14
|Stanford
|14
|23
|12
|10
|14.75
|15
|North Carolina
|18
|17
|20
|15
|17.5
|16
|UNLV
|15
|25
|17
|18
|18.75
|17
|Providence
|19
|30
|15
|16
|20
|18
|Virginia Tech
|17
|16
|19
|30
|20.5
|19
|Kansas
|36
|21
|14
|20
|22.75
|20
|Florida
|20
|11
|32
|31
|23.5
|T21
|Texas A&M
|22
|26
|23
|25
|24
|T21
|Michigan State
|46
|15
|18
|17
|24
|23
|Oklahoma
|29
|22
|28
|19
|24.5
|24
|Creighton
|23
|35
|24
|21
|25.75
|25
|Illinois
|32
|18
|27
|26
|25.75
|T26
|Villanova
|26
|37
|21
|23
|26.75
|T26
|Iowa State
|31
|19
|26
|31
|26.75
|28
|Auburn
|42
|28
|22
|22
|28.5
|29
|Colorado
|25
|38
|25
|27
|28.75
|30
|Arkansas
|34
|20
|33
|31
|29.5
|31
|Arizona State
|24
|33
|36
|29
|30.5
|T32
|Ole Miss
|21
|40
|41
|24
|31.5
|T32
|Wisconsin
|28
|36
|31
|31
|31.5
|34
|LSU
|16
|41
|41
|31
|32.25
|T35
|USC
|30
|41
|30
|31
|33
|T35
|Butler
|33
|27
|41
|31
|33
|37
|Purdue
|27
|39
|37
|31
|33.5
|38
|Michigan
|44
|24
|39
|31
|34.5
|39
|TCU
|35
|41
|34
|31
|35.25
|40
|Georgia
|39
|31
|41
|31
|35.5
|41
|Iowa
|45
|29
|38
|31
|35.75
|42
|Wake Forest
|43
|41
|29
|31
|36
|43
|Maryland
|51
|32
|35
|28
|36.5
|44
|Indiana
|37
|41
|41
|31
|37.5
|45
|Syracuse
|38
|41
|41
|31
|37.75
|46
|West Virginia
|40
|41
|40
|31
|38
|T47
|Seton Hall
|41
|41
|41
|31
|38.5
|T47
|Oregon State
|48
|34
|41
|31
|38.5
|49
|Saint Louis
|51
|32
|41
|31
|38.75
|50
|Clemson
|47
|41
|41
|31
|40
UPDATED: 6/6/2017