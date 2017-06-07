UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports' 2017 Composite Team Basketball Recruiting Rankings

With the late commitments of Brian Bowen and Tremont Waters, all of the nation’s top prospects have chosen a school. So, here’s where the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Team Recruiting Rankings for the Class of 2017 stand.

The composite looks at the rankings from 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and Scout and averages them to determine where each team stands. Teams that were unranked received one more than the maximum listed by each service (51 for 247, 41 for ESPN, 36 for Rivals, 26 for Scout).

The top three teams are unanimous in their position with Kentucky at No. 1, UCLA at No. 2 and Arizona at No. 3. After that, the variance begins.

UPDATED: 6/6/2017

Rank School 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg. 1 Kentucky 1 1 1 1 1 2 Duke 2 2 2 2 2 3 Arizona 3 3 3 3 3 T4 UCLA 4 4 5 5 4.5 T4 Texas 5 5 4 4 4.5 6 Alabama 7 7 6 6 6.5 7 Missouri 8 6 7 7 7 8 Louisville 6 10 8 12 9 9 Florida State 12 8 11 9 10 10 Xavier 11 13 9 8 10.25 11 Miami 10 9 14 13 11.5 12 Western Kentucky 9 14 10 14 11.75 13 Oregon 13 12 13 11 12.25 14 Stanford 14 23 12 10 14.75 15 North Carolina 18 17 20 15 17.5 16 UNLV 15 25 17 18 18.75 17 Providence 19 30 15 16 20 18 Virginia Tech 17 16 19 30 20.5 19 Kansas 36 21 14 20 22.75 20 Florida 20 11 32 31 23.5 T21 Texas A&M 22 26 23 25 24 T21 Michigan State 46 15 18 17 24 23 Oklahoma 29 22 28 19 24.5 24 Creighton 23 35 24 21 25.75 25 Illinois 32 18 27 26 25.75 T26 Villanova 26 37 21 23 26.75 T26 Iowa State 31 19 26 31 26.75 28 Auburn 42 28 22 22 28.5 29 Colorado 25 38 25 27 28.75 30 Arkansas 34 20 33 31 29.5 31 Arizona State 24 33 36 29 30.5 T32 Ole Miss 21 40 41 24 31.5 T32 Wisconsin 28 36 31 31 31.5 34 LSU 16 41 41 31 32.25 T35 USC 30 41 30 31 33 T35 Butler 33 27 41 31 33 37 Purdue 27 39 37 31 33.5 38 Michigan 44 24 39 31 34.5 39 TCU 35 41 34 31 35.25 40 Georgia 39 31 41 31 35.5 41 Iowa 45 29 38 31 35.75 42 Wake Forest 43 41 29 31 36 43 Maryland 51 32 35 28 36.5 44 Indiana 37 41 41 31 37.5 45 Syracuse 38 41 41 31 37.75 46 West Virginia 40 41 40 31 38 T47 Seton Hall 41 41 41 31 38.5 T47 Oregon State 48 34 41 31 38.5 49 Saint Louis 51 32 41 31 38.75 50 Clemson 47 41 41 31 40

