USA TODAY Sports' 2018 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

As spring football ends around the country, here is a look at the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Football Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2018.

The composite reflects the rankings of the four major recruiting services: Top247, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. A team not ranked by a particular service receives one more than the maximum (51 for 247, Rivals and Scout; 26 for ESPN).

Miami is a unanimous No. 1 at this point. Of note, Alabama is tied for No. 42, but the Crimson Tide have won the national recruiting title for seven consecutive years so that will change.

Keep in mind, there is a long way from here to National Signing Day next February.