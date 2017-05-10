USA Today Sports

USA TODAY Sports' 2018 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Photo: Jeremy Brevard, USA TODAY Sports

USA TODAY Sports' 2018 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

Football

USA TODAY Sports' 2018 Composite Team Football Recruiting Rankings

As spring football ends around the country, here is a look at the USA TODAY Sports’ Composite Football Recruiting Team Rankings for the Class of 2018.

The composite reflects the rankings of the four major recruiting services: Top247, ESPN, Rivals and Scout. A team not ranked by a particular service receives one more than the maximum (51 for 247, Rivals and Scout; 26 for ESPN).

Miami is a unanimous No. 1 at this point. Of note, Alabama is tied for No. 42, but the Crimson Tide have won the national recruiting title for seven consecutive years so that will change.

Keep in mind, there is a long way from here to National Signing Day next February.

Rank School 247 ESPN Rivals Scout Avg.
1 Miami 1 1 1 1 1
2 LSU 3 2 3 2 2.5
3 Penn State 2 4 2 3 2.75
4 Ohio State 4 3 4 4 3.75
5 Notre Dame 5 7 5 5 5.5
6 Clemson 6 5 6 6 5.75
7 Florida St. 7 6 7 13 8.25
8 Washington 9 9 9 8 8.75
9 Nebraska 8 12 8 9 9.25
10 USC 19 8 10 7 11
11 Oregon 15 11 11 10 11.75
12 Northwestern 11 16 12 15 13.5
T13 Texas 10 17 17 11 13.75
T13 Michigan 14 13 16 12 13.75
15 Minnesota 12 15 13 17 14.25
16 Oklahoma St. 13 14 15 16 14.5
17 Tennessee 16 10 14 20 15
18 UCLA 18 19 19 13 17.25
19 Baylor 17 22 18 19 19
20 Texas A&M 22 18 26 18 21
21 Oklahoma 23 21 21 21 21.5
22 Kansas 21 20 20 26 21.75
23 Duke 24 16 23 26 22.25
24 Wisconsin 20 26 22 22 22.5
25 Kentucky 25 26 24 24 24.75
26 Florida 29 25 27 28 27.25
27 Auburn 26 23 29 32 27.5
28 Mississippi St. 27 26 25 36 28.5
29 TCU 30 26 28 31 28.75
30 Brigham Young 28 26 32 30 29
31 Michigan St. 36 26 31 25 29.5
32 Maryland 32 26 33 29 30
33 Arkansas 40 26 41 23 32.5
34 Stanford 42 26 36 35 34.75
35 Virginia Tech 31 24 37 48 35
36 Cincinnati 33 26 48 34 35.25
T37 South Carolina 34 26 34 51 36.25
T37 Syracuse 35 26 41 43 36.25
T37 Louisville 39 26 30 50 36.25
40 Virginia 37 26 34 51 37
41 Colorado 41 26 40 42 37.25
T42 Alabama 46 26 39 39 37.5
T42 North Carolina 47 26 44 33 37.5
T44 Wake Forest 38 26 37 51 38
T44 Iowa 44 26 41 41 38
46 West Virginia 45 26 46 38 38.75
47 NC State 50 26 45 37 39.5
48 Utah 51 26 46 40 40.75
49 W. Michigan 49 26 51 44 42.5
T50 Boston College 43 26 51 51 42.75
T50 California 51 26 49 45 42.75

 

, , , , , , , , Football

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home