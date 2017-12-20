USC appears to back away from pair of recruits, possibly due to scholarship availability

The USC football program backed away from a pair of recruiting commitments before the start of the early signing period.

On Monday, Paraclete (Lancaster, Calif.) three-star wide receiver Andre Hunt announced that he was no longer committed to USC. According to the Orange County Register, Hunt always expressed a desire to go to USC, but the Trojans appeared to back off.

After speaking to my parents and discussing the recruiting process I have decided to decommit from USC and reopen my recruitment. I want to thank all the coaches and fans at SC that showed me love but at this time I believe it is the best decision. — Andre Hunt (@drrrrrrrrreeeee) December 18, 2017

Meanwhile, Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) linebacker Bo Calvert had been committed to USC since the summer. He was singing a different tune on Monday, one of the Trojans’ crosstown rival, UCLA.

Calvert signed on to be a Bruin on Wednesday. As the Register suggests, recruiting experts had Calvert going elsewhere for months.

USC has nine commitments heading into Wednesday, but at least one of those prospects – cornerback Marcus Johnson of Villa Park – might head to another school. Last summer, quarterback Matt Corral from Long Beach Poly was committed to the Trojans before he flipped to Florida, and finally to Mississippi.

While players can flip, USC has proven that schools can flip as well. Some of this, in the Trojans’ case, springs from the question of just how many scholarships are available. For the Trojans, as the Register notes, quarterback Sam Darnold, tailback Ronald Jones and defensive end Rasheem Green are still pondering their next move.

“It’s a juggling act,” USC head coach Clay Helton said Monday, per the Register.

Then there’s record-breaking Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) junior quarterback JT Daniels, a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team who is committed to the Trojans but may reclassify to attend as early as next year.

Whatever the case may be, here are some players who should sign Wednesday with USC: Narbonne LB Raymond Scott (Harbor City, Calif.); Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.) center Justin Dedich; Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) offensive lineman Liam Douglass; Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) linebacker Palaie Gaoteote; Cathedral (Indianapolis) tailback Markese Stepp and Waianae (Hawaii) linebacker Kana’i Mauga.