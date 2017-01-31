USC commit Ayanna Clark eager for McDonald's All American Game

Ayanna Clark recalls looking at the calendar and thinking she still had plenty of time in her senior year.

“I just feel like it’s flying by,” said Clark, a USC commit from Long Beach Poly. “It’s going by really, really quick. I only have a couple of months left. It’s been crazy.”

Part of those final months will be her first trip to Chicago to play in the McDonald’s All American Game.

Clark, a 6-1 post player, received her honorary jersey Tuesday when McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance came to her school for a ceremony attended by family, friends and classmates.

“The ceremony was great,” she said. “I get nervous in front of huge crowds, but it felt great to have the opportunity to hold that jersey. It felt like all my hard work had paid off.”

Clark said she has been hoping to be a McDonald’s All-American since her freshman year when she saw Poly’s Lajahna Drummer selected for the game.

“Since my first year at Poly, I wanted to do it,” she said.

As much as Clark is excited for the game, she also is eager to take part in the charitable endeavors around the event, including a visit to the Ronald McDonald House in the Chicago area.

“I read about visiting the Ronald McDonald House,” she said. “That is the one thing I’m looking forward to. I like working with kids. That will be a good experience.”

But when she gets on the court, there is no stopping her.

“I’m very competitive person,” she said. “I don’t like to give up. I’m a very good person on and off the court, but I like to motivate people. Even if they mess up, I want them to keep going.”