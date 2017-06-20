USC lands commitment from Justin Dedich, nation's top center

The Trojans added another piece to their improving Class of 2018 Tuesday, with center Justin Dedich announcing that he plans to enroll at USC for the 2018 season.

Dedich, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman at Temecula (Calif.) High is considered the nation’s top center prospect. He told 247 Sports that he felt comfortable with Trojans coach Clay Helton and the program’s rise and proximity to his hometown.

“It was the right fit,” Dedich told 247Sports. “I felt like I fit in with the program, Coach Callaway and Coach Helton. I liked the size of the school and the closeness to home. All the factors were there.

“I felt like I fit in with their coaching and style of play.”

How long it takes Dedich to get on the field remains to be seen. The teen has a college-ready frame and was one of the nation’s most sought after linemen, earning scholarship offers from virtually the entire Pac-12 as well as power programs in the SEC, Big XII and standout academic institutions such as Yale and the Naval Academy.

Extremely fortunate to have been invited to The Opening Finals in Oregon! pic.twitter.com/NWYHSEpnYW — Justin Dedich (@Justin_BigDaddy) March 13, 2017

In the end he chose USC, and helped push the Trojans back up the Pac-12 recruiting rankings. While the school’s class is still small, six of the program’s seven recruits are considered four or five-star prospects, Dedich certainly among them.