USC quarterback commit Matt Corral leaves Oaks Christian (Calif.)

Matt Corral, a USC commit quarterback who is ranked among the top pro-style quarterbacks in the Class of 2018, has confirmed that he is no longer enrolled at Oaks Christian School (Westlake Village, Calif.).

Rumors began circulating Saturday morning, and Corral addressed the news in a evening tweet. He denied that he was leaving for disciplinary reasons.

“I did not get expelled, nor did I punch anyone,” he tweeted. “I ran into problems at a school that is biased towards money. So if you have a lot of it, you run the school. No matter what the situation is. No matter what I say, I am wrong.”

He latter added: “Leaving Oaks Christian is something that my family thought was the right thing to do. I am sorry if I offended anyone.”

Corral also thanked his coaches, including head coach Jim Benkert.

The 6-3 Corral committed to USC in February 2016 and is ranked No. 2 by Scout at his position and No. 6 overall. He was named the MVP of the U.S. Army National Combine last month.

Corral’s family hasn’t yet offered further explanation. Benkert said inquiries to Oaks Christian were going through Rob Black, the Head of School.

“On Friday, February 10, the parents of Matt Corral elected to withdraw him from enrollment at Oaks Christian School,” Black said in an email to several media outlets. “Oaks Christian School wishes the best for Matt and his family.”

In leading the Lions to their second straight Marmonte League championship as a junior, Corral threw for 3,188 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Corral is a resident of Ventura so speculation now ramps up as to where he enrolls.

Oaks Christian returns a solid core of talent on offense, including wide receiver Mycah Pittman and running back Zach Charbonnet, but now must replace its triggerman.

