USC quarterback commit Matt Corral showing he's a 'man amongst boys'

There has been little doubt about USC commit Matt Corral’s arm strength.

Then he took part in the long ball competition at the annual Steve Clarkson retreat and threw the ball 70, 68 and 67 yards, out-distancing some of the nation’s best college and high school passers.

“I didn’t think I was going to win it, but I knew I would be up there,” Corral, from Long Beach Poly, told USA TODAY High School Sports. “It was a fun experience.”

Corral, ranked as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback by the 247Sports Composite, left observers impressed with his arm strength and more. That included Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, who worked specifically with Corral during the camp. College QBs serve as counselors.

“Matt Corral was a man amongst boys,” Starkel said. “The guy’s got a cannon for a right arm, unmatched footwork, and the mentally of an assassin. He will be successful at the next level because he always wants to learn and get better. I can’t wait to watch his career as he grows and develops.”

Corral credited Starkel with doing “a great job of explaining defensive coverages and fronts. I learned a few things there.”

The plaudits for Corral also came from Clarkson, the well-regarded quarterback tutor. The retreat, in its 13th year, had about 75 campers. Corral, who has worked with Clarkson at times in the past, attended the retreat for the first time but said he expects to be back as a collegian.

“Matt was nothing short of spectacular,” Clarkson told WeAreSC.com. “I thought he did everything well. From his throws, his movement, his demeanor, his maturity. His body type has really come on.

“I think he’s a Sunday player. In fact, we had one NFL GM at the camp and he said Matt stood out amongst even the college quarterbacks.”

Corral, who transferred from Oaks Christian, will be among the 24 passers at the Elite 11 Finals this weekend in the Los Angeles area. Many of the QBs at the Clarkson retreat – including Class of 2018 No. 1 overall player Trevor Lawrence – also will be at the Elite 11 Finals.

While some suggest that the combination of Corral’s arm strength and ability to elude the rush could make him more of a dual-threat quarterback. He disagrees.

“I see myself as a pro-style quarterback,” he said. “I am a throw-first guy, and I think my highlights show that.”