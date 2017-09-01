Utah assistant football coach arrested in prostitution sting

A 39-year-old assistant football coach in Utah will soon be out of a job after he was arrested in a prostitution sting last week.

Mark Lyne Jackson, who is an assistant at Tooele High, was placed on administrative leave and will soon be fired, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

Jackson has been with the school since 2011.

According to the Salt Lake City jail’s booking statement, Jackson allegedly “arranged with an undercover officer to pay cash in exchange for sex acts.”

The Tribune reports Jackson has twice pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, including a lewdness charge in 2002. A district spokeswoman told the paper when Jackson was hired he raised no “red flags.” The prior charges apparently failed to show up on a background test.

Jackson posted an apology Wednesday to a Facebook group for the Tooele football team, according to the Deseret News:

I am far from perfect and never have I claimed to be anything but flawed. I made a mistake in a moment where my judgment was at its lowest and now (reap) the repercussions of that mistake. Life moves forward even when you want it to pause. Football brought us all together but our trials and tribulations created our relationships. To all of you I offer most heartfelt apologies and ask for your forgiveness. To my players … my boys … I love you all so so much and although I have let you down please know that I am forever here for you, my door always open!

The Deseret News reports Jackson will be fired next week.