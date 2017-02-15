Utah baseball coach charged with showing pornography to minors

Trevor Amicone, the Woods Cross High baseball coach, is charged with showing pornography to minorshttps://t.co/iowYCNy7QE pic.twitter.com/Y3RQeVbGqN — Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) February 15, 2017

A Utah baseball coach is accused of showing pornographic images and videos to minors.

Woods Cross (Utah) baseball coach Trevor Amicone allegedly showed pornographic materials to three juvenile males “between September 15, 2015, and June 1, 2016,” according to charges filed in 2nd District Court on Friday and obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune.

Per the Tribune, Amicone is charged with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor by an adult, a third-degree felony.

Two minors told police they were shown videos in which a naked woman performed sex acts, and one boy said he was shown pictures of a naked woman.

Amicone is the son of Salt Lake Bees general manager Marc Amicone and Weber State softball coach Mary Kay Amicone. He also teaches U.S. history at Woods Cross, according to the school’s website, and has been the school’s coach since 2015.

His initial court date is scheduled for March 27.