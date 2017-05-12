Utah commit Jack Tuttle looking forward to Elite 11 Finals, focused on improvement

Jack Tuttle was among of the first quarterbacks selected for the Elite 11 Finals after an Opening Regional event in March.

Tuttle, a Utah commit from Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), and UCLA commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), earned their invitations at the Los Angeles Regional. At the time, they were the third and fourth quarterbacks selected for the June 2-4 finals in Los Angeles.

Sixteen quarterbacks have been selected to this point. The last regional event is May 21 in Oakland, and additional players will be added from other sites to complete the field of 24.

“I pay attention to who is being selected,” Tuttle told USA TODAY High School Sports. “It really seems like a great group that is coming together to participate in the Elite 11 finals. Competing with this group is going to be a cool experience. There are some real “dudes” in the 2018 class.”

#Elite11 Finals Invite #4 | Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14) "I've been watching the Elite 11 since I was a young boy. I feel very honored." pic.twitter.com/tnCdGfBVPC — Elite11 (@Elite11) March 16, 2017

The 6-4 Tuttle is currently ranked as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback in the class. He said he hasn’t been doing anything to specifically prepare for the Elite 11 Finals, despite having more time between the invitation and event than some other quarterbacks.

“Since December at the end of the 2016 season I have continued to work on building strength, speed and agility,” he said. “I have also spent much dedicated time working on finetuning my throwing mechanics and working on some mental parts of the quarterback position in preparation for the 2017 season. I assume the work I have done in those areas translates to preparation for the Elite 11 finals.”

Being chosen for the Elite 11 is a prestigious distinction and serves as a path to compete at The Opening Finals at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon in late June and early July. The top players in Los Angeles move to Oregon and get to quarterback the 7 on 7 teams with the elite players from around the country.

“I really don’t know for certain if it has changed the perception of me as a player, but I assume it has positively affected (that) because the Elite 11 event is highly regarded,” he said. “That said, regardless how others perceive me as a player, it is my personal commitment to prepare to win championships that is of most importance to me. That focus makes winning a championship a greater possibility. That is the ultimate achievement.”

Mission Hills opens Aug. 25 at Paramount and then hosts out-of-state foe Desert Hills (St. George, Utah) on Labor Day weekend.

Tuttle committed to Utah in mid-December, but received an offer from Alabama in March and an offer from Arizona in April. Alabama coaches came to Mission Hills to evaluate Tuttle during the first week in May.

“I am committed to the Utes,” he said. “I try to handle the process with respect, grace and integrity. I really think those things are critical during the recruiting process to maintain mutual respect and honesty. It may be naive to approach it that way, but it really simplifies the process by my way of thinking.”