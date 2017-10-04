Utah school district apologizes after students chant 'Build the wall' during football game

A Utah school district is on the back foot after apologizing for its students, who allegedly changed “Build the wall,” leading to complaints from its own students.

As reported by Salt Lake City Fox affiliate KSTU, the Woods Cross (Utah) school district issued a statement on Tuesday apologizing for students who chanted “Build the wall!” during the school’s football game against Bountiful (Utah) High. The chant left a group of Hispanic Bountiful students feeling deeply uncomfortable, leading a former student to ask the students to cease the chant and the use of a Trump cut out.

The request was initially accepted, but the peace didn’t last.

“Whether you support it or not, it`s not really something you should bring to an environment on a Friday night where kids are there to have fun together as a school,” former Woods Cross student Ayelen Almada told KSTU.

At one point, Almada’s younger sister allegedly hurled a water bottle at the students while she asked them again to quiet down. Instead, they reportedly responded by throwing a large bottle of Gatorade back at Almada, striking her in the stomach.

Only at Woods Cross would they get a poster of Donald tr*mp and yell “build that wall” pic.twitter.com/XTazKVQyVi — gaby salkič (@gabyycole) September 30, 2017

The Davis School District, which includes Woods Cross, issued the following apology Tuesday morning:

“It has come to our attention that a student-led chant has led to some serious concerns in our community. Many introspective discussions have taken place at Woods Cross High since that time, and school administrators, as well as students involved in the chant, apologize for it and will move forward in a greater effort to treat everyone with respect and kindness.”

The intent from the statement is good. The real question is whether Woods Cross’ student body will follow through on the good will engendered by the statement.