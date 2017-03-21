Va. baseball coach in need of equipment gets surprise from local TV station

High school baseball coach in need of equipment receives big surprise https://t.co/X3qmnrkHKv pic.twitter.com/FofHZbbTWV — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) March 21, 2017

A baseball team in Richmond, Va, has been in need of equipment for the upcoming season.

Thanks to the enterprising nature of its first-year head coach and the generosity of the surrounding community, though, the team should be well stocked for the spring.

Brent Butler, the baseball coach at Richmond’s John Marshall, did what many of us do to cast a wide net to a community in an instant. He took to Facebook last month.

People at Richmond’s WTVR CBS 6 saw the post, including reporter Lane Casadonte. With the help of Union Bank and Trust, Casadonte surprised Butler with a $500 gift card on the air to go toward any team needs.

“I appreciate this so much man,” Butler told Casadonte. “It’s going to be real beneficial and can get some more things that we need to be successful.”

Prior to receiving the generous gift from WTVR CBS 6, the team had already received some of the necessary equipment. Richmond Baseball Academy (RBA) West in Henrico, Va., also provided a boost for John Marshall.

Working out in the school’s gymnasium recently, Butler told CBS 6 that he has a young team willing to play, even if their experience – and worn-in gloves – were lacking.

“They want to learn, they want to get better,” said Butler. “Some of them have never played baseball and I’ve seen them make great strides since we first started.”

Thanks to a community’s giving nature, it’s time for Butler’s John Marshall Justices to play ball.