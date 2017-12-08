Va. football state title games postponed due to snow forecast

Riverheads and Robert E. Lee will have to wait an additional 24 hours to play for a state football championship.

On Friday morning, the Virginia High School League announced that, due to a forecast of snow, up to six inches in parts of Virginia, the state championship football games scheduled for Saturday will now be played Sunday.

“This decision was reached with the utmost concern for travel safety for all participants, teams, and fans,” read the release by the VHSL.

Lee coach Scott Girolmo is preparing for his first ever state championship football game. After the VHSL announcement, Girolmo said the postponement will help his team be at its very best Sunday afternoon.

“In football, as in life, we do not control our circumstances,” Girolmo said. “Instead, we can only control our reactions to them. Positive and proactive choice is our greatest weapon. We will use this extra time to prepare better, practice harder and focus on the task at hand.”

Games in all six classifications have been postponed, with kickoff times and locations remaining the same, only shifting a day.

