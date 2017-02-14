Valentine's Day: Elite hoopers talk about which moves they love the most

Jaylen Hands can beat his defender so many ways on the perimeter it’s hard to decide whether to play up on him to stop his three-ball or sag back so you won’t get crossed up and Wendell Carter Jr. leaves the opposition bewildered with his plethora of inside-outside moves.

But ask them, or any other elite player, which move they love the most and, undoubtedly, it’ll leave them stumped.

“Yeah that’s tough,” Hands said. “I love a lot of different moves.”

In honor of Valentine’s Day we had Hands and other elite players settle on the one move they love to burn the defense with.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (Spartanburg, S.C.), SF, 2018

College: Undecided

The move in my repertoire that I love the most is… “The in-and-out on the fast break because it builds me up to dunk the life out of the ball.”

Gary Trent Jr., Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), SG, 2017

College: Duke

The move in my repertoire that I love the most is… “The behind-the-back then step back on the same side. It works when you have the ability to shoot the ball like I do; it gets me just enough space to get my shot off.”

Kevin Knox. Tampa Catholic (Tampa, Fla.), SF, 2017

College: Undecided

The move in my repertoire that I love the most is… “On the fast break I usually go to about the three-point line then I slow down and throw the ball to the opposite hand that I’m dribbling with. After that, I step the opposite way, and it catches people all the time because of the step.”

Jaylen Hands, Foothills Christian (San Diego, Calif.), PG, 2017

College: UCLA

The move in my repertoire that I love the most is… “My hesitation dribble. Basically you bring your hands up like you’re going to shoot and it really keeps the defense off balance because they don’t know what you’re going to do. Chris Paul uses it a lot and I saw Dennis Smith use it a lot too. I love that move.”

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.), F, 2018

College: Undecided

The move in my repertoire that I love the most is… “My post spin move. It works really well and it’s a really good move to shake the defender. It’s really fun to score off of and when you get it down it’s really easy to do.”

