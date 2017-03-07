Valkyries have bonded, now seek state title

There’s never been a question about the high level of talent the Sacred Heart Academy basketball program has amassed in its Class of 2018.

But after close losses to Male in the semifinals of the 2015 and 2016 Seventh Region tournaments, there were concerns about whether the Valkyries could find the toughness and chemistry needed to win tough games in the postseason.

“Last year and our freshman year people would say, ‘Their immaturity on the floor really stood out,’” junior guard Kiki Samsel said.

So Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir decided to make some subtle and not-so-subtle changes during the off-season, emphasizing teamwork and togetherness. The result was a Seventh Region championship and a trip to this week’s St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena.

“I didn’t want to be one of those coaches who was like, ‘This is the way I’ve done it every year,’” Moir said. “I try to change our approach each year. … We wanted to do stuff that would help them think and get them to know each other. They’re a pretty tight group now.”

The Valkyries (29-5) – No. 5 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014. They’ll get a tough test in Wednesday’s noon opener, facing No. 1 Butler (32-2).

But Moir and her players believe they’re ready for a deep run in the Sweet 16 because of what they’ve endured over the past year.

The Valkyries looked to be on their way to the Seventh Region final last year, leading Male 47-29 after three quarters in the regional semifinals. But the Bulldogs rallied to force overtime and then won 63-62.

Moir wanted her team to be tougher – both physically and mentally – this season. She had them run stairs together at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. They participated in charity runs and worked together at basketball camps. She also had her players read several books, including Jon Gordon’s “The Energy Bus.”

Junior Grace Berger said the exercises have made a difference on and off the court.

“This is definitely the closest we’ve been since I’ve been here,” Berger said. “We have a really good group of girls who are unselfish and don’t care who scores. We’re about the team completely and not about selfish reasons at all.”

Added junior Kia Sivils: “We’re always laughing with each other. The chemistry is great this year. And the freshmen who came in are funny, so that’s really helped the chemistry, too.”

Berger, who has committed to Indiana University, leads the Valkyries in scoring (14.5 ppg) and rebounding (8.6 rpg). Samsel pitches in 12.3 points per game and is the team’s top outside shooter. Sivils, who has committed to Marshall, averages 6.7 points and 4.4 rebounds and is the team’s defensive stopper.

All three are juniors on a team whose only senior, Danielle Wethington, played sparingly and is out with a broken foot. Moir said they’ve all become leaders in different ways, partially because they’ve simply become more mature.

“They’ve all gotten their driver’s licenses, and there’s a sense of independence that comes with that,” Moir said. “No one knew we were practicing last year because there’d only be one car out there in the parking lot. …

“It’s just the little things they do. Like one of the best parts of the regional was walking back in the locker room and seeing Grace with her camera and everybody laughing and carrying on. When (Wethington) broke her foot, they got some T-shirts for her. I didn’t have to do it. That’s what is cool. It’s their team.”

Sacred Heart is 21-1 over its past 22 games, the only loss coming to Butler, 81-63, on Jan. 28 in the semifinals of the Louisville Invitational Tournament. The Valkyries avenged that loss on Feb. 8, beating the Bearettes 58-49.

Berger said that victory gave the Valkyries confidence that they could win the Seventh Region and state championships.

“I think we’re the best team in it, to be honest,” Berger said. “I’m expecting to win.”

