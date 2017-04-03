Menu
Valley baseball tournament starts Monday

The Valley High School baseball team will host nine other schools from Kentucky this week’s Valley Invitational Tournament.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Monday and run through Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game. Other schools from Louisville in the field are Western and Fern Creek.

Here is the schedule:

  • Monday – University Heights vs. Fern Creek, 11 a.m.; Valley vs. Owen County, 1:15 p.m.; Edmonson County vs. Henry County, 3:30; Ballard Memorial vs. Western, 5:4
  • Tuesday – Valley-Owen County winner vs. John Hardin, 11 a.m.; Edmonson County-Henry County winner vs. Bardstown, 1:15 p.m.; consolation games at 3:30 and 5:45
  • Wednesday – Consolation games at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m.; semifinals at 2:30 and 4:45 p.m.; consolation game at 6:30 p.m.​
  • Thursday – Consolation games at 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30; third-place game, 4:45; championship, 6:30.

