Basketball Valley beats Ames for state tournament berth By John Naughton / The Register February 21, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email 2016-2017 Iowa high school girls' basketball season, Ames High School, basketball, high school girls basketball, iowa high school sports, Iowa state girls' basketball tournament, Valley High School, West Des Moines, NoFront, Ames High School (Ames IA), Basketball, Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Van Meter got a big win for a special fan who could be in the stands Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Pike tops Brownsburg in regional semi Video Waukee coach Justin Ohl after beating Hoover