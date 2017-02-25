Valley Christian holds off Holbrook to face Page in 3A girls state final

Megan Timmer wasn’t fazed by the raucous, pro-Holbrook crowd at Gila River Arena, even when she and her Chandler Valley Christian teammates saw an early lead turn into a halftime deficit.

This is an experienced team, which showed during the second half of Friday night’s 3A Conference girls basketball semifinal.

After a rough second quarter, facing a three-point halftime deficit, top-seeded Valley Christian responded in the second half of a 69-54 win over No. 4 Holbrook.

“Past years, we would just get really frantic and start to freak out,” said Timmer, who scored a game-high 20 points. “We’ve all been here, we’ve experienced it and we know what to do, and it’s very important and it’s helping us get to where we want to be.”

Valley Christian (25-3) hasn’t won a state title since 2011, but it has reached the final each of the past three seasons. Timmer, along with the team’s other seniors, will look to cap their career with a championship on Saturday against Page at Gila River Arena.

To get to that point, however, Valley Christian had to withstand a tough charge from Holbrook. Holbrook (27-6) outscored Valley Christian 18-2 in the second quarter, taking a 27-24 lead into halftime.

Valley Christian responded in the third quarter, shooting 10 of 15 in the period. It outscored Holbrook 24-9 in the quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from Timmer in the final seconds to give Valley Christian a 48-36 lead entering the fourth.

“We just talked about (at halftime), ‘We need to go on our runs, we need to play our game, get back into it,’ ” Valley Christian coach Scott Timmer said. “Our senior leadership took over in that second half, they wanted it bad.”

Holbrook cut its deficit to five points early in the fourth, but Valley Christian held them off with proficient free-throw shooting, going 13 of 13 at the line in the final period.

In the first half, Valley Christian settled for too many outside shots. It was a different offensive flow in the second half, which led to Megan Timmer and her experienced teammates again advancing to the state final.

“When they went on their run, we started forcing offensive shots,” the senior forward said. “During the third and fourth quarter, we calmed down, did what we needed to do, ran our offensive sets and stayed in a good mindset.”

Page 48, Chinle 39

Page junior forward LeLisa Watson called the fourth quarter of her team’s 3A semifinal a “game changer.”

At that point in Friday’s contest, it needed to be.

Entering the final period with a one-point lead, second-seeded Page used sweltering defense and several key shots to close out a 48-39 win over No. 3 Chinle at Gila River Arena, advancing to Saturday’s 3A final against Valley Christian.

“We clicked, and we just had to push ourselves through,” said Watson, who tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and seven steals. “We pride ourselves on defense. Everything we play is based on defense, our offense is based on our stops on defense.”

Page (26-3) outscored Chinle, 15-7, in the fourth quarter. Chinle (21-8) shot 3 of 23 in the second half, finishing with 28 total turnovers.

“Defense is something that we always praise at Page,” first-year coach Ryan Whitehorse said. “We play four quarters of that, and now, we’ve just got to translate that into our offensive side sometimes.”

Senior guard Natasha Henry scored 12 points – all in the second half – including a trio of 3-pointers for Page, which is looking to win its first state title since 2015 and the fifth in program history.