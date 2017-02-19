Valley Christian stifles Globe, Burries to advance to 3A boys quarterfinals

Top-seeded Chandler Valley Christian stifled the high-powered Globe offense in the 3A Conference boys basketball state tournament second round with a 66-47 victory Saturday night at Tempe McClintock.

Valley Christian (24-3) jumped out to a 17-3 lead to start the game and never looked back.

“They’re No. 1 for a reason,” Globe coach James Simmons said. “That’s what we aspire to be.”

Nashe Machiri and Christian Kamerman led the way for Valley Christian, each scoring 15 points. Machiri also played smothering defense on No. 17-seeded Globe leading scorer B.J. Burries, who was held to only six points in the first half.

“We were a little nervous because we lost one of our starters in Connor Braun,” Valley Christian coach Greg Haagsma said. “But we know we have a lot of good players. Someone else had to step up.”

Burries, the fourth leading scorer in the state regardless of conference, finished with a game-high 23 points, below his season average of 26.4.

“Burries is a phenomenal scoring guard,” Haagsma said. “But we’ve got great defenders. …

“Jalen (Grijalva) started on him, and then Nashe. That’s our game plan all year long, to just trade those two off. … They have confidence because they know if they pick up a foul, the other guy can do it. They took the challenge on, and they did a great job.”

Kamerman used his size and strength in the paint to build the Valley Christian lead to double digits in the first quarter.

“He’s a difference-maker inside,” Haagsma said. “I can’t be happier for how hard he played.”

Globe (19-11) never led in the game, trailing by more than 10 points for the final three-plus quarters of the game.

“I think this game definitely helped us understand that we can do what we want to do,” Kamerman said. “The main thing for us is self-confidence.”

Globe finishes the third season under Simmons with the best record in his tenure, with plenty of talent returning next season, including Burries.

“They’re fundamentally sound, they play well together. We didn’t get many open looks,” Simmons said. “Running the system we do, if we’re missing shots, there is no plan B. …

“Hopefully, we’ll make a return trip next year.”

Valley Christian will play No. 9-seeded Winslow, which defeated No. 8 Show Low 50-32 on Saturday, in the quarterfinals at Prescott Valley Event Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday.